‘Absolutely GTF’: Watchdog scolds Westhill councillor for lashing out at blogger

An Aberdeenshire councillor has avoided suspension after branding an online blogger as “scum” and “toxic”.

Westhill and District member Fatima Joji was brought before the Standards Commission after making the comments on Twitter, now known as X.

An affronted Stuart Campbell alleged that Ms Joji’s posts breached the Councillors’ Code of Conduct.

In particular, the complaint referred to paragraph 3.1 that states councillors must treat everyone “with courtesy and respect”, even when using social media.

The complaint, made this summer, came before watchdogs today.

Panel members had to decide whether Ms Joji was acting in her capacity as a councillor, and whether her comments breached the code.

The SNP member was not present at the online hearing, but she was represented by solicitor Scott Martin.

Who is Stuart Campbell?

Rev Campbell is a Scotttish independence campaigner and runs the Wings Over Scotland political blog.

The page’s official Twitter account was permanently suspended for violating the platform’s rules against allegedly hateful conduct.

Back in 2020 he tried to sue former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale for defamation but was unsuccessful.

However, Mr Campbell created a second account and uses it to post his views on politics.

Why was blogger told to ‘absolutely GTF’?

Last July, Mr Campbell used the new account to tweet about Conservative party leadership candidate Kami Badenoch.

He stated Ms Badenoch was a “young black female working-class immigrant” and could be a good candidate for the Conservative leadership.

This led to the Aberdeenshire councillor replying with her own comments.

In her response, she branded the blogger “toxic”, “scum” and “a clown”, adding “he can absolutely GTF” – which the panel explained is “an acronym for get to f**k”.

Ms Joji went on to state that Mr Campbell had harassed members of the SNP party who are from ethnic minority backgrounds.

She even updated her Twitter biography with a sentence which read “Stu Campbell is toxic”.

Mr Campbell then published a blog post titled ‘A Little Respect’ which included screenshots of the Aberdeenshire councillor’s tweets.

Councillor acknowledged comments were ‘not acceptable’

In response to report, Ms Joji acknowledged that she had violated the councillors’ code.

She said: “I understand my use of language such as ‘scum’ and ‘toxic’ have contravened the code.

“It was not acceptable to use the language I did as an elected representative.”

But Ms Joji argued she wasn’t acting in her role as a councillor while posting the tweets in question.

She claimed that the tweets were made during the council’s summer recess and while she was on her lunch break at her other job.

However, the standards commission agreed she was acting as a councillor as the messages were made through her public social media account.

What did the Standards panel say?

Panel members noted that Ms Joji had been subjected to abuse, but believed her comments were “entirely inappropriate”.

The Westhill councillor faced suspension or even disqualification from her local authority role.

However the panel agreed to let Ms Joji off lightly with a censure.

This means the Standards Commission has formally recorded its “severe and public disapproval” of her actions.

The decision will not affect her role as an Aberdeenshire councillor.