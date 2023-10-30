‘Absolutely GTF’: Watchdog scolds Westhill councillor for lashing out at blogger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Absolutely GTF’: Watchdog scolds Westhill councillor for lashing out at blogger

Fatima Joji also branded Wings Over Scotland blogger Stuart Campbell "scum" and "toxic".

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Westhill and District councillor Fatima Joji. Image: Fatima Joji
Westhill and District councillor Fatima Joji. Image: Fatima Joji

An Aberdeenshire councillor has avoided suspension after branding an online blogger as “scum” and “toxic”.

Westhill and District member Fatima Joji was brought before the Standards Commission  after making the comments on Twitter, now known as X.

An affronted Stuart Campbell alleged that Ms Joji’s posts breached the Councillors’ Code of Conduct.

In particular, the complaint referred to paragraph 3.1 that states councillors must treat everyone “with courtesy and respect”, even when using social media.

The Councillors’ Code of Conduct states that elected members must treat everyone with respect. Image: Standards Commission Scotland

The complaint, made this summer, came before watchdogs today.

Panel members had to decide whether Ms Joji was acting in her capacity as a councillor, and whether her comments breached the code.

The SNP member was not present at the online hearing, but she was represented by solicitor Scott Martin.

Who is Stuart Campbell?

Rev Campbell is a Scotttish independence campaigner and runs the Wings Over Scotland political blog.

The page’s official Twitter account was permanently suspended for violating the platform’s rules against allegedly hateful conduct.

Pro-independence blogger Stuart Campbell from Wings Over Scotland. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Back in 2020 he tried to sue former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale for defamation but was unsuccessful.

However, Mr Campbell created a second account and uses it to post his views on politics.

Why was blogger told to ‘absolutely GTF’?

Last July, Mr Campbell used the new account to tweet about Conservative party leadership candidate Kami Badenoch.

He stated Ms Badenoch was a “young black female working-class immigrant” and could be a good candidate for the Conservative leadership.

This led to the Aberdeenshire councillor replying with her own comments.

In her response, she branded the blogger “toxic”, “scum” and “a clown”, adding “he can absolutely GTF” – which the panel explained is “an acronym for get to f**k”.

Fatima Joji was elected last May, she is pictured here at the election count in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Ms Joji went on to state that Mr Campbell had harassed members of the SNP party who are from ethnic minority backgrounds.

She even updated her Twitter biography with a sentence which read “Stu Campbell is toxic”.

Mr Campbell then published a blog post titled ‘A Little Respect’ which included screenshots of the Aberdeenshire councillor’s tweets.

Councillor acknowledged comments were ‘not acceptable’

In response to report, Ms Joji acknowledged that she had violated the councillors’ code.

She said: “I understand my use of language such as ‘scum’ and ‘toxic’ have contravened the code.

“It was not acceptable to use the language I did as an elected representative.”

Councillor Joji said her chosen words were “not acceptable”. Image: Fatima Joji

But Ms Joji argued she wasn’t acting in her role as a councillor while posting the tweets in question.

She claimed that the tweets were made during the council’s summer recess and while she was on her lunch break at her other job.

However, the standards commission agreed she was acting as a councillor as the messages were made through her public social media account.

What did the Standards panel say?

Panel members noted that Ms Joji had been subjected to abuse, but believed her comments were “entirely inappropriate”.

Councillor Joji is pictured with former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and former SNP candidate Fergus Mutch in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do you think they made the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

The Westhill councillor faced suspension or even disqualification from her local authority role.

However the panel agreed to let Ms Joji off lightly with a censure.

This means the Standards Commission has formally recorded its “severe and public disapproval” of her actions.

The decision will not affect her role as an Aberdeenshire councillor.

Long-running row boils over with ANOTHER Aberdeen councillor facing Standards probe

