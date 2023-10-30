Duncan Ferguson: In-form Caley Thistle ‘can carry no passengers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson: In-form Caley Thistle ‘can carry no passengers’

Inverness are on a roll after seven points from three Championship matches - but Morton can put them bottom on Tuesday.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson takes his team to leaders Dundee United this weekend. Images: SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson takes his team to leaders Dundee United this weekend. Images: SNS Group

Duncan Ferguson has stressed the need for a united Caley Thistle effort in a bid to keep kicking away from the Championship’s trapdoor.

Incredibly, Saturday’s gutsy 1-0 win against Airdrie was ICT’s first home league victory since April, and it kept them above basement side Morton on goal difference.

The Ton also won 1-0 at the weekend as they edged out hosts Ayr United and they will leapfrog Inverness if they take anything against second-placed Raith Rovers on Tuesday night.

Potentially, Caley Thistle could be as much as six points adrift at the foot of the division by the time they travel to leaders Dundee United on Saturday – as Morton tackle also Dunfermline Athletic in Friday night’s BBC Scotland game in Greenock.

Boss thrilled to see fans celebrating

Caley Thistle’s vital victory over the Diamonds came courtesy of a goal by new signing, former St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon, as the Highland side then dug deep to defend manfully for three crucial points.

Ferguson has guided Inverness to seven points from nine since replacing Billy Dodds last month.

However, the manager knows, despite the result, the pressure is firmly on his team to keep their run going.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.

He said: “It had been a long time since the team won at home, so it was a big win for us. We don’t want to be cut adrift.

“We’re still fighting for our lives. Had we lost on Saturday, we really would have been struggling.

“The players were magnificent, we got the clean sheet, and it was great to see the fans celebrating.”

Defending key to beating Diamonds

It was a victory well-earned from the home team and Ferguson said it will have to be the case to ensure improvement this season.

He said: “We have got to defend from the front. There can be no passengers in this team. We can’t carry anybody.

“Everybody has got to defend, and I think everybody is doing that and buying into it.

“That has got us four points, having two clean sheets, so if you’re not conceding many goals, you don’t have to score a lot to win.

“I am delighted with the clean sheet and with how we defended the game and how we saw the game out.

“The players put everything into the match – 100% – and that’s all you can ask for. They worked their socks off. We defended our box fantastically well.

Caley Thistle defender Cammy Harper turns the heat on Airdrie’s Kanayo Megwa.

“We got put under a lot of pressure in the last 20 minutes particularly when Airdrie were shelling the ball down the pitch, but we defended really well.

“In the first half, we were good without being fantastic. We created the best chance and missed it. We created the next chance and scored it. So, in the first half, we were the better team.

“However, in the second half, Airdrie came on to us strong, and we defended brilliantly.

“In the second half, we never really created anything of note, but our defensive shape was very good.

“I’m delighted and it was a crucial three points for us.”

Wotherspoon took his second chance

Ferguson praised his first signing for ICT, Wotherspoon, for not letting one missed opportunity prevent him from tucking away his winner.

He said: “David’s head never went down. He had a good chance to score, but he went on to get his goal, so I was delighted for him.”

Sheridan will get fitter and stronger

Ex-Celtic, Kilmarnock and Dundee forward Cillian Sheridan, who like Wotherspoon signed a deal until January, made his ICT bow from the bench after a long time out of action.

Ferguson said: “It was nice to get Cillian on the pitch, as I did with five subs.

“Cillian will get stronger and stronger and fitter and fitter.

“It’s not easy coming on the pitch as a substitute and it’s not easy when you’ve been out for about nine months.”

