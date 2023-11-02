Aberdeen councillor relives moment son was hit by car as traffic ban around schools is ruled out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen councillor relives moment son was hit by car as traffic ban around schools is ruled out

An emotional Kate Blake shared her personal experience as she pleaded with her fellow councillors to support her calls.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen Labour councillor Kate Blake pictured outside the Holy Family RC Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

An emotional Aberdeen councillor opened up about the moment her son was struck by a car as she pleaded for new rules to keep youngsters safe on roads.

Labour member Kate Blake’s youngest child was knocked down seven years ago on North Deeside Road at the junction with Kirk Brae and St Devenick’s Place.

The youngster was just four-years-old at the time.

“It was one of the most frightening moments of my life,” she said.

“We were waiting for the green man and he just set off.”

Councillor Kate Blake’s call to adopt School Streets in Aberdeen has been knocked back. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Luckily, he wasn’t hurt as the car was going slowly and turning a corner – but it was a close shave.

“To be honest it was probably as traumatising to the driver as it was to him,” she reflected.

“However I didn’t know that when he hit the side of the car and ended up flat in the road, his little legs luckily between, not under the tyres.”

An emotional Ms Blake shared her personal experience as she pleaded with her fellow councillors to support her to call to adopt the School Streets scheme in Aberdeen.

The plea fell on deaf ears, with the ruling group voting against considering it.

What is School Streets?

Under the initiative, roads surrounding schools would be temporarily closed to vehicles during drop-off and pick-up times.

Residents and blue badge holders could still be allowed access, but through traffic would be banned.

It was hoped the move would reduce cars being used to take children to school and encourage pupils to walk, cycle or scoot instead.

She also hopes it would reduce the number of children being injured on the way to and from school.

Last year, 13 children were hurt on Aberdeen’s roads.

Children and parents freely walk outside of New Elgin primary School as part of the School Streets initiative. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Two thirds of child casualties over the last 10 years were pedestrians and 87% of these incidents occurred during school travel time.

Ms Blake asked for roads chiefs to look into starting up a pilot scheme after seeing that similar trials in Fraserburgh and Elgin were found to be successful.

However, her call was knocked back by the SNP and Lib Dem administration.

They asked officers to bring back a report on options for how the council can promote and improve active travel routes around schools instead.

‘Every school in my ward has this issue’

Ms Blake argued the School Streets initiative would complement active travel measures already in place.

But the Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill member acknowledged that it would be difficult to implement at every school in the city.

Labour councillor Kate Blake outside the Holy Family RC Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She added: “I want to see more kids cycling to school but I recognise that without improving the safety of roads around our schools, parents will not feel that it is safe for their children.”

Banning vehicles could create ‘barriers’ for parents

SNP councillor Miranda Radley said there are plenty of active travel measures being promoted through the city’s schools as it is.

This includes cycling, “park and stride”, and the walking bus.

Meanwhile fellow councillor Alex McLellan suggested the School Streets initiative could create problems for residents.

Councillor Kate Blake wants to make the journey to and from school safer for the city’s youngsters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He explained: “We need to be cognisant of the fact that a number of people travel to work and schools in cars.

“We need to be aware of that and ensure that we’re not putting up barriers for parents.”

The motion was then voted down by nine to three.

But councillor Blake has pledged to keep fighting for the School Streets initiative.

Aberdeen could shorten the teaching day and ditch plans for new schools to balance the council’s budget

Conversation