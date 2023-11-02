Aberdeen councillor relives moment son was hit by car as traffic ban around schools is ruled out

An emotional Aberdeen councillor opened up about the moment her son was struck by a car as she pleaded for new rules to keep youngsters safe on roads.

Labour member Kate Blake’s youngest child was knocked down seven years ago on North Deeside Road at the junction with Kirk Brae and St Devenick’s Place.

The youngster was just four-years-old at the time.

“It was one of the most frightening moments of my life,” she said.

“We were waiting for the green man and he just set off.”

Luckily, he wasn’t hurt as the car was going slowly and turning a corner – but it was a close shave.

“To be honest it was probably as traumatising to the driver as it was to him,” she reflected.

“However I didn’t know that when he hit the side of the car and ended up flat in the road, his little legs luckily between, not under the tyres.”

An emotional Ms Blake shared her personal experience as she pleaded with her fellow councillors to support her to call to adopt the School Streets scheme in Aberdeen.

The plea fell on deaf ears, with the ruling group voting against considering it.

What is School Streets?

Under the initiative, roads surrounding schools would be temporarily closed to vehicles during drop-off and pick-up times.

Residents and blue badge holders could still be allowed access, but through traffic would be banned.

It was hoped the move would reduce cars being used to take children to school and encourage pupils to walk, cycle or scoot instead.

She also hopes it would reduce the number of children being injured on the way to and from school.

Last year, 13 children were hurt on Aberdeen’s roads.

Two thirds of child casualties over the last 10 years were pedestrians and 87% of these incidents occurred during school travel time.

Ms Blake asked for roads chiefs to look into starting up a pilot scheme after seeing that similar trials in Fraserburgh and Elgin were found to be successful.

However, her call was knocked back by the SNP and Lib Dem administration.

They asked officers to bring back a report on options for how the council can promote and improve active travel routes around schools instead.

‘Every school in my ward has this issue’

Ms Blake argued the School Streets initiative would complement active travel measures already in place.

But the Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill member acknowledged that it would be difficult to implement at every school in the city.

She added: “I want to see more kids cycling to school but I recognise that without improving the safety of roads around our schools, parents will not feel that it is safe for their children.”

Banning vehicles could create ‘barriers’ for parents

SNP councillor Miranda Radley said there are plenty of active travel measures being promoted through the city’s schools as it is.

This includes cycling, “park and stride”, and the walking bus.

Meanwhile fellow councillor Alex McLellan suggested the School Streets initiative could create problems for residents.

He explained: “We need to be cognisant of the fact that a number of people travel to work and schools in cars.

“We need to be aware of that and ensure that we’re not putting up barriers for parents.”

The motion was then voted down by nine to three.

But councillor Blake has pledged to keep fighting for the School Streets initiative.