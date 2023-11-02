All you need to know: Outdoor gym for Forres fitness fans with ‘arm bikes’ and ‘magnetic bells’

Huge climbing frames with ‘magnetic bells’ will soon be available for fitness fanatics in Forres.

Shovels are in the ground as work starts on the new £72,000 outdoor gym near Sanquhar Loch car park.

Eight options were presented to the public, who then voted either in person or online for the winner back in June.

But what does an outdoor gym consist of?

Here are all the details about the project.

Where?

The exercise equipment is being installed next to the long jump pit behind Forres Academy, opposite the Sanquhar Loch car park.

For who?

For anyone looking for a full body workout.

The idea is the equipment can be tailored to people with a wide range of physical abilities.

One example is the arm bike, used for cardio training to those with lower leg mobility issues. It can be used either sitting or standing and is also wheelchair accessible.

There’s also plans for magnetic bells, which can be adjusted for different strength levels for weight training, as well as other strength and resistance training options.

An app can be downloaded to help guide users through an exercise regimen using the equipment.

What are the fees?

It will be free for the public to use, including Forres Academy pupils.

How much will the project cost?

Funding for the project was cobbled together from a number of different sources.

The majority of the £72,000 came from the Berry Burn Community Fund, which committed £45,000. Another £4,000 was donated through the Money for Moray participatory budgeting process.

The remaining £23,000 was raised by the community.

Long journey to the project being completed

Recently retired Forres Academy teacher Ann Rossiter led the fundraising campaign as part of her work with the Forres Community Sports Hub.

As chair of that group, she started the business plan and research for the facility.

She said: “I’m really pleased to see work getting underway and am sure that this new gym will be enjoyed by all. It’s a great design the community has chosen and I can see it being well used for many years to come.

She also thanked Moray Council for their support and willingness to take on maintenance of the equipment.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson described the facility as an “exciting resource for the community.”

She said: “Ann and I spent many hours completing funding application forms and it is a joy to seeing the project come alive.”