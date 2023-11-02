All you need to know: Outdoor gym for Forres fitness fans with ‘arm bikes’ and ‘magnetic bells’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know: Outdoor gym for Forres fitness fans with ‘arm bikes’ and ‘magnetic bells’

Training equipment that will be adjustable for different fitness levels included in £72,000 gym being installed in Moray.

By Bailey Moreton
The Forres outdoor gym aims to offer a full body workout with a variety of equipment. Image: Moray Council.
The Forres outdoor gym aims to offer a full body workout with a variety of equipment. Image: Moray Council.

Huge climbing frames with ‘magnetic bells’ will soon be available for fitness fanatics in Forres.

Shovels are in the ground as work starts on the new £72,000 outdoor gym near Sanquhar Loch car park.

Eight options were presented to the public, who then voted either in person or online for the winner back in June.

But what does an outdoor gym consist of?

Here are all the details about the project.

Where?

The exercise equipment is being installed next to the long jump pit behind Forres Academy, opposite the Sanquhar Loch car park.

For who?

For anyone looking for a full body workout.

The idea is the equipment can be tailored to people with a wide range of physical abilities.

One example is the arm bike, used for cardio training to those with lower leg mobility issues. It can be used either sitting or standing and is also wheelchair accessible.

There’s also plans for magnetic bells, which can be adjusted for different strength levels for weight training, as well as other strength and resistance training options.

The plans include equipment designed to give users a full body workout. Image: Moray Council.

An app can be downloaded to help guide users through an exercise regimen using the equipment.

What are the fees?

It will be free for the public to use, including Forres Academy pupils.

How much will the project cost?

Funding for the project was cobbled together from a number of different sources.

The majority of the £72,000 came from the Berry Burn Community Fund, which committed £45,000. Another £4,000 was donated through the Money for Moray participatory budgeting process.

The remaining £23,000 was raised by the community.

Long journey to the project being completed

Recently retired Forres Academy teacher Ann Rossiter led the fundraising campaign as part of her work with the Forres Community Sports Hub.

As chair of that group, she started the business plan and research for the facility.

She said: “I’m really pleased to see work getting underway and am sure that this new gym will be enjoyed by all. It’s a great design the community has chosen and I can see it being well used for many years to come.

She also thanked Moray Council for their support and willingness to take on maintenance of the equipment.

spades in the ground forress outdoor gym
Construction work begins on the Forres outdoor gym. Image: Moray Council.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson described the facility as an “exciting resource for the community.”

She said: “Ann and I spent many hours completing funding application forms and it is a joy to seeing the project come alive.”

Work on new outdoor gym at Forres Academy due to start next month

