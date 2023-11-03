Has Christmas in Aberdeen arrived early? Granite City dazzled by November lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Has Christmas in Aberdeen arrived early? Granite City dazzled by November lights

Shoppers have their say on the new displays popping up all around Aberdeen city centre.

By Graham Fleming
The new Christmas star at the centre proved to be a hit.
The new Christmas star at the centre proved to be a hit.

You might only be just taking down your Halloween decorations, but Aberdeen is busy gearing up for Christmas 2023.

The new festive season has already gotten under way, with pumpkins and fancy dress being replaced with red and green lights.

And the shopping centres of the Granite City have been hard at work preparing new displays to dazzle shoppers in the lead up to the big day.

Union Square entrance
The shopping centre entrance was decked out in fairy lights.

The Bon Accord centre and Union Square have their displays up as early as November 1 as season to be jolly gets under way.

Five-star showing

It is a new look for Aberdeen’s Union Square.

Passers-by walking past both the Guild Street and the Palmerston Road entrances will be able to notice the new look of the front of the building which is decked out in fairy lights.

Put up yesterday, shoppers were also dazzled by a new star display which takes its place front and centre at the entrance.

Those are accompanied by another display of LEDs which emblazon the ceiling of the centre, most visible from the restaurant end of the second floor.

Next Clothing have also gone in on the festive cheer as they had their front display decked out in lights as well.

Union Square first floor
The lights continue on the first floor.
Next Union Square.
Next also took part in the festive cheer.

Too early? Shoppers have their say

Despite the excitement of Christmas, there are those who are staunchly against the idea of decorations in November.

Anne Stevenson, a shopper outside of Starbucks, felt it was a bit too early for tinsel.

She said: “I have hardly paid notice of them but my daughter went mad for them. For me it’s too early – it has to be at least late November.”

Christine Stevenson added: “The lights are lovely.

“But you have to spare a thought for those that cannot afford Christmas at this time of year. There’s people out there that might not want to think about it and it’s in their face in November.”

Union Square lights
When do you think that the Christmas lights should come out?

Jake Wadlan, dad-of-one, also said: “I don’t think it is too early.

“Me and my daughter were enjoying going past looking at them, we personally don’t have ours up but we always look forward to coming out and seeing the big ones.”

Another shopper also defended the centre lights, saying everywhere is now the same.

She added: “It doesn’t bother me, we are used to it now.

“Everywhere you go after Halloween, it’s always Christmas, Christmas, Christmas. After a while you just get used to it!”

Christmas tree-t

The P&J also ventured down to the Bon Accord shopping mall to see what decorations were in store for customers.

Bon Accord decorations
LED trees now line the Upperkirkgate entrance of the shopping mall.

The George Street shopping facilities also treated customers to an arrangement of LED Christmas trees.

The decorations followed on from the Upperkirkgate entrance all the way into Union Street.

Housed in the centre, Marks and Spencer were also in the festive mood as their store was also dressed in various Christmas goods and displays.

Marks & Spencer Christmas Trees
Christmas Trees lined the upper floors of the Bon Accord Marks & Spencer store.

M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served at St Nicholas branch

