Has Christmas in Aberdeen arrived early? Granite City dazzled by November lights

You might only be just taking down your Halloween decorations, but Aberdeen is busy gearing up for Christmas 2023.

The new festive season has already gotten under way, with pumpkins and fancy dress being replaced with red and green lights.

And the shopping centres of the Granite City have been hard at work preparing new displays to dazzle shoppers in the lead up to the big day.

The Bon Accord centre and Union Square have their displays up as early as November 1 as season to be jolly gets under way.

Five-star showing

It is a new look for Aberdeen’s Union Square.

Passers-by walking past both the Guild Street and the Palmerston Road entrances will be able to notice the new look of the front of the building which is decked out in fairy lights.

Put up yesterday, shoppers were also dazzled by a new star display which takes its place front and centre at the entrance.

Those are accompanied by another display of LEDs which emblazon the ceiling of the centre, most visible from the restaurant end of the second floor.

Next Clothing have also gone in on the festive cheer as they had their front display decked out in lights as well.

Too early? Shoppers have their say

Despite the excitement of Christmas, there are those who are staunchly against the idea of decorations in November.

Anne Stevenson, a shopper outside of Starbucks, felt it was a bit too early for tinsel.

She said: “I have hardly paid notice of them but my daughter went mad for them. For me it’s too early – it has to be at least late November.”

Christine Stevenson added: “The lights are lovely.

“But you have to spare a thought for those that cannot afford Christmas at this time of year. There’s people out there that might not want to think about it and it’s in their face in November.”

Jake Wadlan, dad-of-one, also said: “I don’t think it is too early.

“Me and my daughter were enjoying going past looking at them, we personally don’t have ours up but we always look forward to coming out and seeing the big ones.”

Another shopper also defended the centre lights, saying everywhere is now the same.

She added: “It doesn’t bother me, we are used to it now.

“Everywhere you go after Halloween, it’s always Christmas, Christmas, Christmas. After a while you just get used to it!”

Christmas tree-t

The P&J also ventured down to the Bon Accord shopping mall to see what decorations were in store for customers.

The George Street shopping facilities also treated customers to an arrangement of LED Christmas trees.

The decorations followed on from the Upperkirkgate entrance all the way into Union Street.

Housed in the centre, Marks and Spencer were also in the festive mood as their store was also dressed in various Christmas goods and displays.