Let there be light! Aberdeen care home gets permission to enlarge windows after closure threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Let there be light! Aberdeen care home gets permission to enlarge windows after closure threat

The historic Persley Castle Care Home feared it would not meet care standards, with residents in some rooms left in the dark...

By Ben Hendry
Persley Castle care home's plea for new windows has been approved after warnings it could close.
Persley Castle care home's plea for new windows has been approved after warnings it could close. Image: Renaissance Care/Big Partnership

An Aberdeen care home is poised to carry out expensive renovations following fears it could be forced to close due to narrow windows leaving residents in the dark.

The historic Persley Castle facility, along the banks of the River Don, dates back to the 18th century.

The eye-catching nature of the fortress-like structure is one of its unique selling points.

But in recent times, that has presented some practical problems…

Persley Castle
Persley Castle Care Home. Image: DC Thomson 

The narrow window slits, designed to reflect defensive openings used to fire arrows from in medieval castles, don’t let in very much light.

And recent care regulations state that elderly residents should get plenty of natural light in their rooms.

Persley Castle windows approved at meeting

Renaissance Care, who run Persley Castle, recently pleaded for permission to expand some windows at the B-listed building.

They argued that it could be forced to close down if things remain as they are.

During a recent meeting of the council’s planning committee, the application for four bedrooms was waved through.

This came despite some concerns from Historic Environment Scotland that bosses had not done enough to show how the home’s future could be threatened by having small windows.

The organisation said: “It is not clear how the viability of the building would be affected by the loss of one or two bedrooms.”

The historic site in the Woodside area of the city. Image: Renaissance Care/Big Partnership

But being given the council’s unanimous backing, relieved owners are now rolling out upgrades worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

They say these will “secure the future of the 18th century property as a care home for many years to come”.

‘We can now move swiftly’

Details of the dilemma were revealed in our Planning Ahead round-up on Monday.

The site used to be a boarding space for apprentices at the Woodside Cotton Works.

Renaissance Care’s founder and chairman, Robert Kilgour, is pleased the 50 jobs at the home will be safe.

Robert Kilgour will get to work now the new windows at Persley Castle have been approved. Image: Renaissance Care/Big Partnership

He said: “We can now move swiftly to provide all these much-needed improvements, which will enhance the quality of the home’s facilities.”

You can see the plans here.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The new Christmas star at the centre proved to be a hit.
Has Christmas in Aberdeen arrived early? Granite City dazzled by November lights
Deivis Karklins, winner
Dad wins £54,000 from £1 bet placed in Aberdeen casino
Emergency services at scene of Peterhead fire
Fire crews extinguish blaze at Peterhead property
An artist impression of the former Cults Railway Station from Deeside Way. Image: Richard Dingwall Architects
Cults Station cafe plans in limbo amid battle between neighbours and more than 100…
Christopher Cook murdered Jacqueline Kerr. Image: DC Thomson/Family handout
Domestic abuser gets life for savage murder of Aberdeen woman Jacqueline Kerr
Steve HPamela Esslemont, before and after she shed weight.
North-east oil and gas pair's size issues highlight weighty problem for industry
Provost Rust Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Man who started wheelie bin fire had threatened to kill ex-partner, her mother and…
Alfie Cheyne, chief executive, Ace Winches.
Ace Winches boss calls on industry to invest more in young talent
Tiffany Casey, mum of 14-year-old Preston Casey-Turnbull, who died by suicide in March. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Preston's just taken his own life': Mum of tragic 14-year-old shares pictures of son…
Alex Busch, executive director of Camphill School Aberdeen, described the school as a 'home away from home' for youngsters with complex additional support needs. Image: Korero
Camphill School Aberdeen gets glowing report: what is the secret to their success?

Conversation