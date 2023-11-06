‘The virus isn’t real’: Covid denier spat in Tesco worker’s face when asked to wear facemask

An Aberdeen man who spat in the face of a Tesco security guard when asked to wear a facemask has been told his actions were “simply appalling”.

Dawid Gniba appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted spitting directly in the man’s face and telling him: “The virus isn’t real”.

The 26-year-old – who claims he had an exemption from wearing a mask at the time – then ran away from the worker shouting: “I want you to give me the virus, I want you to kill me.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller described Gniba’s actions as “simply appalling”.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court that on the morning of June 5 2021, a Danestone Tesco security guard was tasked with standing at the entrance to the superstore to “actively encourage customers to wear facemasks”.

At around 12.20pm the same day, Gniba approached the entrance unmasked and was asked if he had a facemask with him, to which he replied: “Get a brain”.

Chewing gum and spittle hit face of Tesco worker

The guard told him he should leave the area if he refused to wear a facemask and Gniba swore at him in Polish. The security guard then activated his bodyworn camera.

“The accused started to walk away before he turned around and spat in the complainer’s face, causing his chewing gum to strike the complainer’s face and spittle to hit his face and jacket,” Mr Middleton said.

“The complainer took steps towards the accused but the accused began to run away.

“The accused was heard to say something similar to: ‘show me the f****** laws with wearing facemasks, the virus isn’t real, I want you to give me the virus, I want you to kill me’.”

The security guard then returned to the store and contacted the police.

Dawid Gniba’s ‘metal health has improved since this incident’

Appearing in the dock, Gniba pleaded guilty to one charge of assault by spitting.

His solicitor, Shane Campbell, told the court that Gniba had been suffering from a series of issues related to his mental health at the time.

“This incident will be viewed seriously by the court, but his metal health has improved since this incident,” he said.

Sheriff Miller described Gniba’s actions towards the Tesco security guard as “simply appalling”.

He added: “This man who was working at Tesco was doing a challenging job and it seems clear that he was carrying out his duties when this incident arose.

“There is no excuse for the way you reacted to being challenged.”

Sheriff Miller fined Gniba, of Auskerry Avenue, Aberdeen, a total of £520.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.