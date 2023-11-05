Aberdeen Fireworks: Thousands wowed by spectacular display which honoured the city of Aberdeen

Thousands gathered on Aberdeen Beach as the annual firework display illuminated the night sky in an “Ode to Aberdeen”.

The popular event took place on Bonfire Night and brought thousands of Aberdonians out dressed in their warmest attire.

Dazzling colours and loud bangs broke the stillness of the night as a cascade of fireworks was set off on the beach.

In addition to the fireworks, fire dancers performed for the captivated crowds as well as the charity firewalk where brave volunteers took on the challenge for Inspire.

The event remained free for anyone to attend and was organised by Aberdeen City Council and hosted by Northsound 1’s Jeff and Lauren in the Morning.

They announced prior to the display that the show was in tribute to the city entitled “An Ode to Aberdeen”.

Excited children could be seen walking about, sparklers in hand fascinated by the comings and goings. Others had light-up swords and spinning dials.

Thousands turned out to see the spectacular firework display

Many people stood near the barrier to get the best look at the display while others tried to set-up a spot further away with space to sit down and relax.

Food vendors lined Beach Boulevard offering cold customers hot foot or drink including burgers and fish and chips.

The fireworks are a highlight for the Granite City and are something many residents and visitors to the city look forward to each year.

As the countdown began, the air was electric with anticipation.

The 20-minute show consisted of hundreds of fireworks shooting across the sky, with the biggest and loudest earning oohs and ahhs from the crowd.

The night sky was illuminated with bright colours, including blue, red, purple, pink, yellow and gold.

People had come from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with park and ride facilities available from Bridge of Don.

The event was one of several firework shows happening across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands in celebration of Bonfire Night.

Other places hosting their own fireworks included Inverness, Elgin, Stonehaven, Banchory, Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Ballater.