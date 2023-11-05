Aberdeen Fireworks: Thousands wowed by spectacular display which honoured the city of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Fireworks: Thousands wowed by spectacular display which honoured the city of Aberdeen

Crowds turned it equipped with warm clothing to watch the fireworks display down at Aberdeen Beach.

By Ross Hempseed

Thousands gathered on Aberdeen Beach as the annual firework display illuminated the night sky in an “Ode to Aberdeen”.

The popular event took place on Bonfire Night and brought thousands of Aberdonians out dressed in their warmest attire.

Dazzling colours and loud bangs broke the stillness of the night as a cascade of fireworks was set off on the beach.

In addition to the fireworks, fire dancers performed for the captivated crowds as well as the charity firewalk where brave volunteers took on the challenge for Inspire.

Aberdeen Fireworks from Wellington Road bridge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The event remained free for anyone to attend and was organised by Aberdeen City Council and hosted by Northsound 1’s Jeff and Lauren in the Morning.

They announced prior to the display that the show was in tribute to the city entitled “An Ode to Aberdeen”.

Excited children could be seen walking about, sparklers in hand fascinated by the comings and goings. Others had light-up swords and spinning dials.

Thousands turned out to see the spectacular firework display

Many people stood near the barrier to get the best look at the display while others tried to set-up a spot further away with space to sit down and relax.

Food vendors lined Beach Boulevard offering cold customers hot foot or drink including burgers and fish and chips.

The fireworks are a highlight for the Granite City and are something many residents and visitors to the city look forward to each year.

As the countdown began, the air was electric with anticipation.

From L-R: Anna Zakrocka, Katy Hutchison and Maia Macy Brooks.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The 20-minute show consisted of hundreds of fireworks shooting across the sky, with the biggest and loudest earning oohs and ahhs from the crowd.

The night sky was illuminated with bright colours, including blue, red, purple, pink, yellow and gold.

People had come from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with park and ride facilities available from Bridge of Don.

The event was one of several firework shows happening across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands in celebration of Bonfire Night.

Other places hosting their own fireworks included Inverness, Elgin, Stonehaven, Banchory, Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Ballater.

Elgin fireworks. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

