Police van and white van involved in crash on Aberdeen’s Guild Street

A major Aberdeen city centre junction was restricted following collision involving a police van this afternoon

The incident occurred on Guild Street near its junction with Market Street on Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred between a police van and a white Peugeot van.

That particular section of road is part of the bus gate system with officers having to direct traffic through the busy Guild Street junction.

Market street was restricted northbound to traffic with all of the other lanes running with police assistance.

Images show the significant amount of damage to the police van as the front appears to be hanging off. Shattered safety glass littered the road.

An ambulance was at the scene but has since left. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

A recovery vehicle transferred the police van onto its flat bed and left the scene just after 3pm.

Officers then tidied up the road before it reopened to traffic.

