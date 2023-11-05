Police van and white van involved in crash on Aberdeen’s Guild Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police van and white van involved in crash on Aberdeen’s Guild Street

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

By Ross Hempseed
The crash involved a police van.
The crash involved a police van and white Peugeot van. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

A major Aberdeen city centre junction was restricted following collision involving a police van this afternoon

The incident occurred on Guild Street near its junction with Market Street on Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred between a police van and a white Peugeot van.

That particular section of road is part of the bus gate system with officers having to direct traffic through the busy Guild Street junction.

Police van crash on Guild Street.
The crash took place near Market Street. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Market street was restricted northbound to traffic with all of the other lanes running with police assistance.

Images show the significant amount of damage to the police van as the front appears to be hanging off. Shattered safety glass littered the road.

Police remain at the scene. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thmson.

An ambulance was at the scene but has since left. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

A recovery vehicle transferred the police van onto its flat bed and left the scene just after 3pm.

Officers then tidied up the road before it reopened to traffic.

More as we get it.

