Humza Yousaf’s in-laws return to Dundee after escaping war-torn Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Humza Yousaf’s in-laws return to Dundee after escaping war-torn Gaza

The first minister said his father-in-law's heart is 'broken in two' at having to leave his elderly mum and relatives behind in the territory.

By Andy Philip
Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla reunited with daughter Nadia and son-in-law Humza Yousaf, after their escape from war-torn Gaza. Image supplied by Humza Yousaf/X; 05/11/2023
Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla reunited with daughter Nadia and son-in-law Humza Yousaf, after their escape from war-torn Gaza. Image supplied by Humza Yousaf/X; 05/11/2023

Humza Yousaf shared a family picture as his in-laws returned to Dundee after a traumatic experience in besieged Gaza.

The first minister posed with his wife Nadia El-Nakla her mum Elizabeth and dad Maged, along with family members, for the first time since they escaped the war-torn territory on Friday.

Mr Yousaf, who lives in Dundee, said he was pleased they were safe at home.

‘Heart broken’

He added: “We are, of course, elated, but my father-in-law said, ‘My heart is broken in two, and with my mum, son & grandchildren in Gaza…’ He then broke down telling me how hard it was saying goodbye to them.

“All of the family is so pleased to have them back home in Scotland. However, our thoughts remain with those who can’t leave and are trapped in a war zone. We will continue to raise our voices for peace and to stop the killing of innocent men, women & children in Gaza.

“This has been a traumatic few weeks. I can’t begin to tell you the impact it has had on Nadia and our family, particularly my in-laws. I’m sure they will tell their story in time. In the meantime, we ask that their privacy is respected. Thank you for all of your good wishes.”

Maged and retired nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla, who both stay in Dundee, were trapped while Israel bombards the Palestinian territory.

Humza Yousaf’s in-laws before the nightmare ordeal in Gaza. Image: Supplied.

The couple had travelled to Gaza in early October before the conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted.

They endured a nightmare ordeal and were left without fresh drinking water after Israel cut off supplies to Gaza.

Escape from Gaza

The first minister said they had been forced into drinking seawater in order to survive.

They were offered fresh hope of an escape after their names were included on a list of people allowed to cross into Egypt.

Two weeks ago Ms El-Nakla’s mother Elizabeth, a retired nurse, shared her goodbyes after members of her family were hit by a rocket blast.

Beforehand she made a heartfelt plea for humanity to prevail in a tearful video, which was shared by Mr Yousaf.

More from Politics

Palestinian firefighters extinguish a fire caused by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City (Abed Khaled/AP)
British citizens trapped in Gaza ‘face leaving without family members’
A silent vigil was held outside the Scottish Parliament in memory of those who have been taken hostage by Hamas (Rebecca McCurdy/PA)
Silent vigil held outside Holyrood to remember Hamas hostage victims
The Deputy Prime Minister said antisemitism should be condemned in the same way other racism is (Victoria Jones/PA)
Antisemitism should be treated with same abhorrence as other racism – Dowden
Lord John Bird (Ian West/PA)
Big Issue founder calls for ‘grown-up thinking’ about homelessness
Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Momentum on restoring powersharing in Northern Ireland ‘seems to have ebbed’
Palace of Westminster, London (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Dowden says Tories have zero tolerance of sexual misconduct amid cover-up claim
Just 45% of the common assaults reported were passed to the procurator fiscal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
45% of common assaults were passed to Procurator Fiscal – figures
Shadow defence secretary John Healey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Healey accepts Starmer’s approach to Israel-Hamas conflict has ’caused hurt’
The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt was shut to foreign nationals on Saturday (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
UK hopeful Rafah crossing will reopen to allow Britons out of Gaza, says Dowden
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has voiced ‘grave concerns’ over the scheduling of a pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day (Lucy North/PA)
Deputy PM voices ‘grave concerns’ over pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day

Conversation