Burger van in David vs Goliath battle as McDonald’s opens 200 yards away

Embattled Aberdeen burger van owner, Roger Cook, has already moved his business from Portlethen to escape McDonald’s.

But the 52-year-old is once again worried about losing customers – as the Golden Arches have pitched up only 200 yards from his business for a second time.

The global chain’s latest location on Wellington Road opened yesterday and is set to be joined by the north east’s first Tim Hortons later this month.

But Roger, co-owner of the Mooo-dy Cow catering van alongside his partner Pamela, is now worried that his customers might be tempted to stray.

He told us how it’s not the first time the American mega-chain has rubbed up against his business.

Roger was forced to move from his previous pitch in Portlethen when McDonald’s opened up.

And the father-of-one admitted it was “frustrating” to see his old enemy so soon outside his patch again.

McDonald’s back again

He said: “We lost customers down in Portlethen after they moved in.

“The younger generation especially, they were always going to McDonald’s instead.

“It is so frustrating to see them walking past my van, especially when they used to come here, and instead walking past with McDonald’s burgers.

“When I heard the news I thought ‘Oh, God here we go again.’

“I’m not very happy with them moving into the area at all.

“I am worried about losing customers again.

“The amount of rubbish that also gets left on the roads and in the street when these types of restaurants move in… You have to ask how will that stuff get cleaned up?”

Roger, however, remains bullish over his chances when put in a head-to-head taste test.

He is adamant that customers would prefer his burgers over the new chain’s efforts.

He said: “I don’t like their food. My food is a lot better than theirs – Tim Hortons and McDonald’s.

“I guarantee it.”

McDonald’s isn’t the only new competition

In addition to his arch rival McDonald’s, Aberdeen’s first Tim Hortons is also to open its doors soon.

Roger continued: “I’m also worried about Tim Hortons because it is new.

“It has never been to Aberdeen before, and a lot of people here will be keen to try it – there’s a lot of buzz about it.

“I might even be tempted myself.”