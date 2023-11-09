Aberdeen Tim Hortons opening plans revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Tim Hortons opening plans revealed

Chain going on a recruitment drive as they get set to open at Wellington Road.

By Graham Fleming
Tim Hortons
Doughnut and coffee fans rejoice, Tim Hortons will come to Aberdeen soon.

The opening plans for Aberdeen’s first Tim Hortons branch have been revealed.

The popular Canadian coffee and doughnut joint is aiming to be open to customers from December.

And Tim Hortons is going on a recruitment drive ahead of the Aberdeen launch with various vacancies advertised online.

The new site on Wellington Road is set to be the first in Scotland’s north east.

Drive through at Tim Hortons, Aberdeen.
The new establishment will also feature a drive-through for doughnut fans on-the-go.

The brand has already pitched up in Dundee, Stirling, Glasgow, Ayr, Dunfermline and Paisley amongst others.

But now brand famous for its Timbits is set to move into their new home on the A956 alongside a brand new McDonald’s.

Tim Hortons coming soon to Wellington Road, Aberdeen

A spokesperson for Tim Hortons said: “We are hoping to be open to Aberdeen coffee and doughnut fans this December.

“We can assure customers that everything is progressing well in terms of opening preparations.

“We cannot wait to meet everyone at our first north eastern store when the time to open comes.”

Wellington Road Aberdeen
Tim Hortons will be bringing their latest store to Wellington Road, Aberdeen.

Job openings for new Aberdeen branch

The reveal of the opening plans come after a number of job openings for the restaurant which still appear to be taking applications.

The coffee chain are currently hiring for a number of positions including; a restaurant/floor manager, a guest hospitality host and full and part-time team members.

The job postings are still visible via Linkedin.

There were also fears in the summer that Tim Hortons may not have been able to sell their famous doughnuts.

Getting out of a jam

It emerged earlier this year that strict planning rules attached to a planned venue meant the firm could only heat food “with a microwave”.

Tim Hortons doughnuts
The famous sweets were almost in jeopardy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Wary of any potential smell, the planning department stipulated “no cooking/frying operations or hot food preparation shall be carried out on the premises” – other than using the common household item to reheat products.

But thankfully, planners had a change of heart.

What is a ‘Boss Box’? All you need to know about Aberdeen’s German Doner Kebab

