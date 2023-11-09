Aberdeen Tim Hortons opening plans revealed

The opening plans for Aberdeen’s first Tim Hortons branch have been revealed.

The popular Canadian coffee and doughnut joint is aiming to be open to customers from December.

And Tim Hortons is going on a recruitment drive ahead of the Aberdeen launch with various vacancies advertised online.

The new site on Wellington Road is set to be the first in Scotland’s north east.

The brand has already pitched up in Dundee, Stirling, Glasgow, Ayr, Dunfermline and Paisley amongst others.

But now brand famous for its Timbits is set to move into their new home on the A956 alongside a brand new McDonald’s.

Tim Hortons coming soon to Wellington Road, Aberdeen

A spokesperson for Tim Hortons said: “We are hoping to be open to Aberdeen coffee and doughnut fans this December.

“We can assure customers that everything is progressing well in terms of opening preparations.

“We cannot wait to meet everyone at our first north eastern store when the time to open comes.”

Job openings for new Aberdeen branch

The reveal of the opening plans come after a number of job openings for the restaurant which still appear to be taking applications.

The coffee chain are currently hiring for a number of positions including; a restaurant/floor manager, a guest hospitality host and full and part-time team members.

The job postings are still visible via Linkedin.

There were also fears in the summer that Tim Hortons may not have been able to sell their famous doughnuts.

Getting out of a jam

It emerged earlier this year that strict planning rules attached to a planned venue meant the firm could only heat food “with a microwave”.

Wary of any potential smell, the planning department stipulated “no cooking/frying operations or hot food preparation shall be carried out on the premises” – other than using the common household item to reheat products.

But thankfully, planners had a change of heart.