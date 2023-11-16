Jobs axed among offshore workers on BP’s Clair platform

Odfjell Technology contractors on BP’s Clair platform west of Shetland have been told jobs are being axed on the installation.

The exact scale of redundancies is not yet known, however, it is understood by Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, it is a fairly small number of workers involved.

Offshore services company Odfjell is looking to reallocate staff where it can in order to reduce the number of those being laid off.

Downmanning on Clair has been part of the firm’s operational strategy for its management of the platform and it is believed staff knew this.

Business as usual on Clair

The Clair platform is continuing production as planneed and operations are unaffected.

It is thoght the redundancies will impact onshore and offshore roles.

BP and Aberdeen-based Odfjell were asked for comment but have yet to respond.

In April, it was reported BP was planning a third phase of its giant Clair development.

The operator said it hoped to make a final investment decision next year.

But it is now understood that timeline is likely to have been pushed back.

Clair South will target more oil from the largest hydrocarbon accumulation in Western Europe.

According to experts, there are a total of seven billion barrels in place on the Clair field.

Odfjell workers at heart of dispute on Clair

Earlier this year 100 offshore workers employed by Odfjell on BP assets scheduled strike action in a dispute over rotas and leave.

The workers on BP’s Clair and Clair Ridge platforms backed strike action in an attempt to secure paid leave on top of their current three on/three off working rota.

A ballot returned 96% support for industrial action from a turnout of 73%.

In February Unite the Union confirmed its members had secured an extra three weeks’ leave, equivalent to a wage increase of around 11.5%.