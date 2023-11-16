Jobs axed among offshore workers on BP’s Clair platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jobs axed among offshore workers on BP’s Clair platform

Offshore services company Odfjell is looking to reallocate staff where it can.

By Ryan Duff
BP's Clair platform
BP's Clair platform.

Odfjell Technology contractors on BP’s Clair platform west of Shetland have been told jobs are being axed on the installation.

The exact scale of redundancies is not yet known, however, it is understood by Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, it is a fairly small number of workers involved.

Offshore services company Odfjell is looking to reallocate staff where it can in order to reduce the number of those being laid off.

Downmanning on Clair has been part of the firm’s operational strategy for its management of the platform and it is believed staff knew this.

Business as usual on Clair

The Clair platform is continuing production as planneed and operations are unaffected.

It is thoght the redundancies will impact onshore and offshore roles.

BP and Aberdeen-based Odfjell were asked for comment but have yet to respond.

Exclusive: BP eyes third phase of Clair oil giant

In April, it was reported BP was planning a third phase of its giant Clair development.

The operator said it hoped to make a final investment decision next year.

But it is now understood that timeline is likely to have been pushed back.

Clair South will target more oil from the largest hydrocarbon accumulation in Western Europe.

According to experts, there are a total of seven billion barrels in place on the Clair field.

Odfjell workers at heart of dispute on Clair

Earlier this year 100 offshore workers employed by Odfjell on BP assets scheduled strike action in a dispute over rotas and leave.

The workers on BP’s Clair and Clair Ridge platforms backed strike action in an attempt to secure paid leave on top of their current three on/three off working rota.

A ballot returned 96% support for industrial action from a turnout of 73%.

In February Unite the Union confirmed its members had secured an extra three weeks’ leave, equivalent to a wage increase of around 11.5%.

Conversation