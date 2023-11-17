A96 partially closed after a collision at Aberdeen roundabout

A collision has taken place on the A96 road at Bucksburn roundabout in Aberdeen.
Traffic Scotland informed that the accident occurred at 7.12am
Although both lanes were closed after the incident, one of them reopened around 7.50am.
Traffic Scotland website reads: “The A96 is currently restricted eastbound due to a road traffic incident. Motorists are advised to use caution on approach.”
❗️NEW⌚️07:20#A96 Collision#A96 Citybound at Bucksburn roundabout due to a vehicle fire.
Traffic coping well in area. #takecare @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/ZrtCczhFZx
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 17, 2023