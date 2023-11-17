Police in search for masked attacker after man robbed with weapon in Tillydrone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police in search for masked attacker after man robbed with weapon in Tillydrone

Police are looking for a male suspect who was wearing a balaclava.

By Ellie Milne
Diamond Bridge in Aberdeen
The incident took place on Diamond Bridge in Tillydrone, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A man has been taken to hospital after being robbed and threatened with a weapon in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen.

The incident took place on Diamond Bridge at about 2.30pm on Friday.

A 26-year-old was walking across the bridge when he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava.

He was threatened with an “offensive” weapon and had his bag stolen, which contained money and personal items.

He also sustained arm and leg injuries and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are now looking for a male suspect who is described as being white and of slim build wearing black clothing.

Diamond Bridge Aberdeen
Police are carrying out inquiries in and around the Diamond Bridge area. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Police investigation after man robbed in Tillydrone

Officers are checking CCTV footage in the area and are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Detective Constable Grant Hardie said: “A young man has had personal items and money stolen from him and it’s imperative we trace the man responsible.

“If you were in the area around the time and noticed something suspicious, please do contact us.

“Also, if you have dash cam equipment or CCTV home footage please check it as you may have captured an image of the suspect.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0306 of November 17.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Conversation