Police in search for masked attacker after man robbed with weapon in Tillydrone

A man has been taken to hospital after being robbed and threatened with a weapon in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen.

The incident took place on Diamond Bridge at about 2.30pm on Friday.

A 26-year-old was walking across the bridge when he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava.

He was threatened with an “offensive” weapon and had his bag stolen, which contained money and personal items.

He also sustained arm and leg injuries and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are now looking for a male suspect who is described as being white and of slim build wearing black clothing.

Police investigation after man robbed in Tillydrone

Officers are checking CCTV footage in the area and are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Detective Constable Grant Hardie said: “A young man has had personal items and money stolen from him and it’s imperative we trace the man responsible.

“If you were in the area around the time and noticed something suspicious, please do contact us.

“Also, if you have dash cam equipment or CCTV home footage please check it as you may have captured an image of the suspect.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0306 of November 17.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.