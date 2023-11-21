‘Most beautiful place I’ve seen’: Rita Ora reveals love for Deeside as she stays at Braemar’s Fife Arms

Rita Ora is back, but not with a pop hit, but another social media post raving about the north-east of Scotland.

The singer, 32, took to TikTok to post a compilation of clips from a recent visit to the area.

The video included clips from several different locations in Deeside.

In one reel she showed the inside of the Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar.

The hotel is in a 19th-century hunting lodge on Clunie Water, with the singer showing off one of the hotel’s rooms, dubbed The Indian Suite.

She also enjoyed some local grub, eating at the Fish Shop Restaurant in Ballater, somewhere she “has always wanted to try.”

Upon tasting the food, she described it as “yum.”

The singer was on the trip with her film director husband Taika Waititi, 48. The pair also visited Balmoral Castle , went for a walk in a nearby woodland.

The singer called the woodland: “The most beautiful place I’ve ever seen.”

Rita Ora heaped the praise about the holiday in the caption to her TikTok post.

She wrote: “I had THE MOST incredible time in Scotland!! Matched my outfit to the trees, obviously – I’ll be back sooooon! We both loved exploring and living the Shrek fantasy – Feeling refreshed and recharged.”

Area becoming a regular haunt for Rita Ora and hubby

Earlier in November the singer posted a rave review of another Highlands location, after visiting a Shrek-themed Airbnb to visit Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan with husband Taika Waititi.

The pair got into the spirit and dressed up as ogres Shrek and Fiona from the hit film and tried to put on Scottish accents.

The London-based star took to Instagram to share photos of their unique holiday at the secluded lodge, which went viral last month when it appeared on property rental site Airbnb.