‘Most beautiful place I’ve seen’: Rita Ora reveals love for Deeside as she stays at Braemar’s Fife Arms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Most beautiful place I’ve seen’: Rita Ora reveals love for Deeside as she stays at Braemar’s Fife Arms

The singer took to TikTok to share highlights from a recent trip to several famous locations including Balmoral Castle.

By Bailey Moreton
One clip showed the singer on a walk in a woodland area. She described it as "the most beautiful place I've ever seen." Image: Rita Ora/Twitter.
One clip showed the singer on a walk in a woodland area. She described it as "the most beautiful place I've ever seen." Image: Rita Ora/Twitter.

Rita Ora is back, but not with a pop hit, but another social media post raving about the north-east of Scotland.

The singer, 32, took to TikTok to post a compilation of clips from a recent visit to the area.

The video included clips from several different locations in Deeside.

In one reel she showed the inside of the Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar.

The hotel is in a 19th-century hunting lodge on Clunie Water, with the singer showing off one of the hotel’s rooms, dubbed The Indian Suite.

She also enjoyed some local grub, eating at the Fish Shop Restaurant in Ballater, somewhere she “has always wanted to try.”

Singer Rita Ora visited several locations in Aberdeenshire, in a recent TikTok she posted. Image: Rita Ora/Twitter.

Upon tasting the food, she described it as “yum.”

The singer was on the trip with her film director husband Taika Waititi, 48. The pair also visited Balmoral Castle , went for a walk in a nearby woodland.

The singer called the woodland: “The most beautiful place I’ve ever seen.”

Rita Ora heaped the praise about the holiday in the caption to her TikTok post.

She wrote: “I had THE MOST incredible time in Scotland!! Matched my outfit to the trees, obviously – I’ll be back sooooon! We both loved exploring and living the Shrek fantasy – Feeling refreshed and recharged.”

Area becoming a regular haunt for Rita Ora and hubby

Earlier in November the singer posted a rave review of another Highlands location, after visiting a Shrek-themed Airbnb to visit Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan with husband Taika Waititi.

Rita Ora dressed as Fiona at the Shrek-themed Airbnb at Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan. Image: Airbnb.

The pair got into the spirit and dressed up as ogres Shrek and Fiona from the hit film and tried to put on Scottish accents.

The London-based star took to Instagram to share photos of their unique holiday at the secluded lodge, which went viral last month when it appeared on property rental site Airbnb.

Rita Ora swaps five-star hotel for Highlands ‘swamp’ as she stays in Shrek-themed Airbnb

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Latinway on Belmont Street. Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Latinway closes Belmont Street store due to rising costs and low footfall
Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Trains disrupted on Aberdeen to Dundee line due to 'possible broken rail'
Increible moment a fisherman was airlifted to safety in Stonehaven.
Watch: Incredible moment fisherman is airlifted to safety as 'freak wave' capsizes boat in…
Three cans of gluten free beer, and one glass full of beer.
Gluten free beer from Scottish breweries that's actually good
Boat capsizes in Stonehavan Harbour.
Man taken to hospital after boat capsizes near Stonehaven Harbour
CR0045879 Shanay Taylor story, Kemnay. Jim and Rosie Kellas who recently celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary (70th) Saturday 18 November 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kemnay couple 'happier than ever' as they celebrate 70th wedding anniversary
The fox got caught up in the Christmas celebrations
WATCH: Fox running down Union Street shocks crowd at Aberdeen Christmas lights switch-on
Kolatkiewicz made the disturbing claims near Loch Kinord. Image: DC Thomson
Warrant for man who made disturbing murder claims at loch
Former BHS store on Union Street
Exclusive: 'Rotten tooth' BHS front to be covered up when work on new Aberdeen…
Paul Cowie. Image: Facebook
Drink-driver more than five times limit almost SEVEN hours after stopping

Conversation