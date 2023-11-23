‘Any clue is crucial’: Daughter of missing Hazel Nairn makes plea to find mum’s clothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Any clue is crucial’: Daughter of missing Hazel Nairn makes plea to find mum’s clothes

Anneka has asked people walking or fishing at the River Don to be vigilant.

By Louise Glen
Diver search for Hazel Nairn
Beneath the Surface found no clues in search for missing grandmother,Hazel Nairn. Images: Police Scotland/Jasperimage.

The daughter of Hazel Nairn has made a heart-wrenching plea to help find her missing mum’s clothes in the hope it can lead them to where she is.

One year on from Hazel’s tragic disappearance near her Monymusk home by the River Don, Anneka Gray is urging walkers or fishermen who frequent the river to be extra vigilant and come forward if they find anything.

Last weekend, charity Beneath the Surface relaunched searches of the river but have yet to find Hazel or any of her belongings.

The group of divers based in Lancashire – who are all volunteers – carried out their search in “difficult and exhausting conditions” and say they will conduct more searches in the future.

Speaking to the P&J, Anneka said: “Apart from a couple of personal items found near the road, no other items have ever been found as yet.”

Hazel Nairn with her daughter.
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray

Fragments of Hazel Nairn’s clothing will still be out there

Hazel was 71 at the time of her disappearance.

Her faithful westie dog, Ruaridh, was found dead five days after Hazel went missing.

It is believed the grandmother entered the water near Monymusk during a walk.

Hazel’s family believe there will be clues in and around the River Don that might be vital in finding out what has happened.

They want to find her clothing which includes a green khaki Toggi puffer jacket, a pink hooded jumper, blue/denim jeggings, and navy wellies with a tartan trim.

First image of missing Monymusk woman as searches of River Don continue

 

 

Anneka said it was difficult to express just how important it is that the public help to look for clues.

She said: “To put into context, my mum would have travelled through two flooded fields before entering the water in the river.

“So the search experts find it hard to comprehend that she would not have got caught in something.

“Experts say the River Don is not a straight-line river so the likelihood of her making it out to sea is still relatively slim. The river is full of bends and dips.

The River Don.
There are seven miles of twisting and turning river between Monymusk and the sea. Image: The River Dee Trust.

“Therefore her belongings must be somewhere – clothing, even a rip of her jacket if she got caught somewhere. All these things must be somewhere.

“Not all of her belongings would have sank to the bottom or it would have been picked up when the drones and sonar were used.”

She pleaded for clues, saying: “Any clue to what happened or where she is is crucial, please can the public be vigilant near the river and coastal paths to find what she was wearing that day.”

