‘Any clue is crucial’: Daughter of missing Hazel Nairn makes plea to find mum’s clothes

The daughter of Hazel Nairn has made a heart-wrenching plea to help find her missing mum’s clothes in the hope it can lead them to where she is.

One year on from Hazel’s tragic disappearance near her Monymusk home by the River Don, Anneka Gray is urging walkers or fishermen who frequent the river to be extra vigilant and come forward if they find anything.

Last weekend, charity Beneath the Surface relaunched searches of the river but have yet to find Hazel or any of her belongings.

The group of divers based in Lancashire – who are all volunteers – carried out their search in “difficult and exhausting conditions” and say they will conduct more searches in the future.

Speaking to the P&J, Anneka said: “Apart from a couple of personal items found near the road, no other items have ever been found as yet.”

Fragments of Hazel Nairn’s clothing will still be out there

Hazel was 71 at the time of her disappearance.

Her faithful westie dog, Ruaridh, was found dead five days after Hazel went missing.

It is believed the grandmother entered the water near Monymusk during a walk.

Hazel’s family believe there will be clues in and around the River Don that might be vital in finding out what has happened.

They want to find her clothing which includes a green khaki Toggi puffer jacket, a pink hooded jumper, blue/denim jeggings, and navy wellies with a tartan trim.

Anneka said it was difficult to express just how important it is that the public help to look for clues.

She said: “To put into context, my mum would have travelled through two flooded fields before entering the water in the river.

“So the search experts find it hard to comprehend that she would not have got caught in something.

“Experts say the River Don is not a straight-line river so the likelihood of her making it out to sea is still relatively slim. The river is full of bends and dips.

“Therefore her belongings must be somewhere – clothing, even a rip of her jacket if she got caught somewhere. All these things must be somewhere.

“Not all of her belongings would have sank to the bottom or it would have been picked up when the drones and sonar were used.”

She pleaded for clues, saying: “Any clue to what happened or where she is is crucial, please can the public be vigilant near the river and coastal paths to find what she was wearing that day.”