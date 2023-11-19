Strong currents in River Don hamper search for Hazel Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Strong currents in River Don hamper search for Hazel Nairn

Volunteers continue to look for the 71-year-old from Monymusk one year on from her disappearance.

By Louise Glen
Under the Surface searching on the banks of the River Don.
Ropes were used to get volunteers to the river. Image: Under the Surface.

The renewed search for Monymusk grandmother Hazel Nairn was hampered by strong currents in the River Don yesterday.

One year on from her disappearance, search charity Beneath the Surface was looking in some of the most inaccessible areas of the river in a bid to bring her home.

Hazel went missing last November 18 while out walking with her westie dog Rhuaridh near the river.

Her dog was later found dead, in the river.

Her family have described this anniversary as “a very sad weekend for us all”.

Local churches have also remembered Hazel in their prayers this morning, asking for peace for the family.

Hazel’s daughter Anneka said that she never believed that a year on they would still be searching for her mum and that they would pay a trip to the river this weekend.

‘Awful situation’ to be searching one year on for Hazel Nairn

She said: “We never thought when this awful tragedy happened one year ago that we would be in a position where we are still desperately looking for my mum.

Hazel Nairn
The public has been urged to come forward if they spot anything at the River Don. Image: Supplied.

“We will never ever know what really happened but would ask the public to keep an eye out for any of her belongings as so much is still missing and in this whole year not one further item has been recovered.”

Yesterday’s search focused on areas such as bends where a person might be more likely to be trapped.

The search team used ropes to get down to the river bank to look for any clues.

They are following the 31-mile route from the area where Hazel was last seen towards the sea.

Beneath the Surface is a voluntary underwater search and recovery dive team based in Lancashire.

‘Main goal’ is to get answers for family

Team leader Phil Jones said the team were searching a previously identified seven-mile stretch of the river, starting from the entry point.

He told The Press and Journal this morning: “Our search for Hazel Nairn was hampered by the current of the river yesterday however we have managed to cover a number of our priority areas.

“The search will continue today.”

He added: “We will focus on that main section before moving further downriver.

Bneath the Surface were searching river between Monymusk and the sea.
Beneath the Surface were searching the River Don. Image: Jasperimage.

“River conditions are always very challenging. It’s now a year since Hazel disappeared, so that is a very long time, with a lot of different things that can happen.

“It’s going to take us a great deal of time to search. The only real way to do it adequately is by visual inspection by divers being in the water which is quite slow and has to be done methodically and it is quite time-consuming.

“We can never give guarantees at all in any missing persons case, especially where water is concerned.”

He continued: “It’s obviously been a tough year for the family, a very difficult year.

“This weekend especially will be very emotional for them.

“We don’t take any payment, we do it on our own time and expense.

“Our main goal is to help families get answers and closure.”

