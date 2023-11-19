Strong currents in River Don hamper search for Hazel Nairn

The renewed search for Monymusk grandmother Hazel Nairn was hampered by strong currents in the River Don yesterday.

One year on from her disappearance, search charity Beneath the Surface was looking in some of the most inaccessible areas of the river in a bid to bring her home.

Hazel went missing last November 18 while out walking with her westie dog Rhuaridh near the river.

Her dog was later found dead, in the river.

Her family have described this anniversary as “a very sad weekend for us all”.

Local churches have also remembered Hazel in their prayers this morning, asking for peace for the family.

Hazel’s daughter Anneka said that she never believed that a year on they would still be searching for her mum and that they would pay a trip to the river this weekend.

‘Awful situation’ to be searching one year on for Hazel Nairn

She said: “We never thought when this awful tragedy happened one year ago that we would be in a position where we are still desperately looking for my mum.

“We will never ever know what really happened but would ask the public to keep an eye out for any of her belongings as so much is still missing and in this whole year not one further item has been recovered.”

Yesterday’s search focused on areas such as bends where a person might be more likely to be trapped.

The search team used ropes to get down to the river bank to look for any clues.

They are following the 31-mile route from the area where Hazel was last seen towards the sea.

Beneath the Surface is a voluntary underwater search and recovery dive team based in Lancashire.

‘Main goal’ is to get answers for family

Team leader Phil Jones said the team were searching a previously identified seven-mile stretch of the river, starting from the entry point.

He told The Press and Journal this morning: “Our search for Hazel Nairn was hampered by the current of the river yesterday however we have managed to cover a number of our priority areas.

“The search will continue today.”

He added: “We will focus on that main section before moving further downriver.

“River conditions are always very challenging. It’s now a year since Hazel disappeared, so that is a very long time, with a lot of different things that can happen.

“It’s going to take us a great deal of time to search. The only real way to do it adequately is by visual inspection by divers being in the water which is quite slow and has to be done methodically and it is quite time-consuming.

“We can never give guarantees at all in any missing persons case, especially where water is concerned.”

He continued: “It’s obviously been a tough year for the family, a very difficult year.

“This weekend especially will be very emotional for them.

“We don’t take any payment, we do it on our own time and expense.

“Our main goal is to help families get answers and closure.”