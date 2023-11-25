Approved: Tufted Duck site to be transformed into holiday haven – despite concerns from RSPB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Approved: Tufted Duck site to be transformed into holiday haven – despite concerns from RSPB

The hotel near Fraserburgh was demolished ahead of the work being approved.

By Ben Hendry
The Tufted Duck site at Fraserburgh.
How the Tufted Duck site at Fraserburgh will look under the plans. Image: Baxter Design

The Tufted Duck hotel outside Fraserburgh will be turned into a holiday haven – despite concerns over the impact on actual ducks nearby.

The building at St Combs, outside Fraserburgh, was mothballed months into the pandemic – officially closing in July 2020.

The four-star hotel was built in the 1970s and was a well-known shooters lodge before becoming a wedding and party venue.

It has since been demolished and plans to revive the site were unwrapped just before Christmas last year.

The hotel has since been demolished at a cost of £30,000. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Quitie Ltd unveiled how they would turn the coastal location into a tourist hotspot.

Along with space for 32 motorhomes, they would build a facilities block and create a new bistro restaurant and bar.

What was the reaction to the Tufted Duck plans?

Locals quickly got behind the idea, urging Aberdeenshire Council to endorse the ambitious revamp.

John Bruce, from Inverallochy, highlighted the jobs boost and the chance to attract visitors from all over the UK to the corner of the north-east.

The sign at the end of the driveway to the Tufted Duck. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

David Stewart thinks the benefits could even help keep the local primary school open.

He said: “For a long time the village has been trying to grow to keep the St Combs Primary School open and maintain the amazing community spirit.

“There is currently a new housing scheme being developed, but we need to encourage people to move here.

“The Tufted Duck would offer jobs and a community hub for the village but also encourage some much needed tourism into the area.”

St Combs Primary School pupils this year. Image: DC Thomson

Duncan Riddoch of Charleston Street added: “It will be fantastic to have a bar and restaurant back in the village which has been a huge miss.

“And somewhere for the large amount of motorhome traffic we see in the village to stay overnight, keeping the car park at the beach free.”

St Combs beach in the summer. Image: Shutterstock

Could Tufted Duck revamp plans put birds at risk?

But bird boffins are concerned the proposals could affect feathered friends nesting nearby…

The RSPB didn’t officially object, but did list a few “concerns” due to it being near the Loch of Strathbeg.

The Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve is is maintained by the RSPB
The Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve is maintained by the RSPB. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Karen Cunningham, senior conservation officer, explained the possible conflict with nature.

She said: “The loch provides wintering habitat for a number of important wetland bird species, particularly geese, swans and ducks.”

A flock of brown coloured geese
Geese spotted at Loch of Strathbeg. Image: Supplied by Peter Stronach

The animal enthusiast added: “We have concerns that there could be increased disturbance to nesting birds who use the fields adjacent to the campsite and on the foreshore, due to a higher number of people walking in the area, especially with dogs.”

The field in question is home to ground-nesting corn bunting, an endangered species.

The bird protection charity suggests that signs are put up to “inform and educate users” of the risk of disturbance to wildlife on the neighbouring reserve.

Are you in favour of the Tufted Duck revamp plan? Let us know in our comments section below

What did the council say?

Planning officials praised the idea of new jobs and the anticipated economic boost.

You can see the plans here.

