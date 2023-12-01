New makers market gives Trinity Centre a boost before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New makers market gives Trinity Centre a boost before Christmas

collABZ has opened in the former Debenhams store, offering shoppers the chance to buy from small businesses and local crafters.

By Shanay Taylor
Centre manager outside the new market.
Centre manager, Kenny Bruce outside the Makers Market. Image: DCT media.

A “real buzz” could be felt inside the Trinity Centre today as dozens of people piled into the new makers market.

The former Debenhams store has been taken over by collABZ – a selection of small businesses and local crafters – and organisers hope shoppers will embrace the “beauty of shopping locally”.

After a successful soft-launch last weekend, the market officially opened today and customers arrived in their dozens to check out the goods on offer.

The Trinity Centre experienced a significant increase in footfall last weekend with around 25,000 people visiting – a number bosses hope to beat this weekend.

The centre has seen a rise in footfall. Image: DCT Media.

New makers market takes over former Debenhams

Trinity Centre manager Kenny Bruce said he was “delighted” to see the market come to life.

“There’s a good buzz coming into the centre. This is giving people a platform to showcase their brilliant products,” he said.

“It’s been really great to see the significant footfall that has been regenerated in the last wee while and it’s been good to see the customers confidence returning to the city centre.”

One stall holder, Sheila Bain – who owns Brave Art Designs – feels “excited” to be part of the market.

She added: “It’s been a really steady day considering not many people know about the market yet.”

The market is now open. Image: DCT Media.

Each stall holder pays a fee which goes to We Too!, a charity that provides a free, quarterly ‘what’s on’ guide for parents of children with additional needs.

The funds raised will go towards the running of parent/carer hub and sensory space within the centre.

Products are also available to purchase in store through a QR code shopping system.

Mr Bruce explained it is like “Amazon to your door for local people”, offering an efficient way for customers to shop.

Trinity Centre on the up

He also said that the Trinity Centre is in a “great” position since being bought over.

In July, Robert Keane was revealed by The Press and Journal as the new owner. 

The market was busy with customers today. Image: DCT media.

“Since the Trinity Centre has been bought over, everything has been great,” he said.

“We’ve had some re-signing of key tenants like Trespass.

“We wanted to open the market with We Too! because of the relationship we already had with them and the values they have.

“This is a collaboration between the landlord, our digital marketing agency and the Trinity Centre staff – everybody ahs given up their time to get this open.

“The staff have been able to see the parent/carer centre grow and they were more than happy to give their time up to help with this.”

Brave Art Design has a stall in the market. Image: DCT media.

Phionna McInnes, chief executive of We Too!, said: “Collaboration sits at the very core of We Too!, working alongside partners to ensure inclusive sessions and events in the area.

“The makers market demonstrates our partnership with The Trinity Centre which has been fantastic over the years, as well as customers seeing exactly where fundraising goes towards our parent/carer hub and sensory space within the centre.”

