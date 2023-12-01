New makers market gives Trinity Centre a boost before Christmas

A “real buzz” could be felt inside the Trinity Centre today as dozens of people piled into the new makers market.

The former Debenhams store has been taken over by collABZ – a selection of small businesses and local crafters – and organisers hope shoppers will embrace the “beauty of shopping locally”.

After a successful soft-launch last weekend, the market officially opened today and customers arrived in their dozens to check out the goods on offer.

The Trinity Centre experienced a significant increase in footfall last weekend with around 25,000 people visiting – a number bosses hope to beat this weekend.

New makers market takes over former Debenhams

Trinity Centre manager Kenny Bruce said he was “delighted” to see the market come to life.

“There’s a good buzz coming into the centre. This is giving people a platform to showcase their brilliant products,” he said.

“It’s been really great to see the significant footfall that has been regenerated in the last wee while and it’s been good to see the customers confidence returning to the city centre.”

One stall holder, Sheila Bain – who owns Brave Art Designs – feels “excited” to be part of the market.

She added: “It’s been a really steady day considering not many people know about the market yet.”

Each stall holder pays a fee which goes to We Too!, a charity that provides a free, quarterly ‘what’s on’ guide for parents of children with additional needs.

The funds raised will go towards the running of parent/carer hub and sensory space within the centre.

Products are also available to purchase in store through a QR code shopping system.

Mr Bruce explained it is like “Amazon to your door for local people”, offering an efficient way for customers to shop.

Trinity Centre on the up

He also said that the Trinity Centre is in a “great” position since being bought over.

In July, Robert Keane was revealed by The Press and Journal as the new owner.

“Since the Trinity Centre has been bought over, everything has been great,” he said.

“We’ve had some re-signing of key tenants like Trespass.

“We wanted to open the market with We Too! because of the relationship we already had with them and the values they have.

“This is a collaboration between the landlord, our digital marketing agency and the Trinity Centre staff – everybody ahs given up their time to get this open.

“The staff have been able to see the parent/carer centre grow and they were more than happy to give their time up to help with this.”

Phionna McInnes, chief executive of We Too!, said: “Collaboration sits at the very core of We Too!, working alongside partners to ensure inclusive sessions and events in the area.

“The makers market demonstrates our partnership with The Trinity Centre which has been fantastic over the years, as well as customers seeing exactly where fundraising goes towards our parent/carer hub and sensory space within the centre.”