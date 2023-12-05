Man found dead at property in Aberdeen

A man has been found dead at a property on Bedford Road in Aberdeen.

The discovery was made at around 6pm on Monday evening within a block of flats near Kittybrewster Retail Park.

Emergency services including an ambulance and fire appliance were dispatched to the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, it was an elderly man that lived in the property who was discovered by neighbours who then raised the alarm.

This morning, police confirmed a man was found dead at his home.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of the sudden death of a man at a property on Bedford Road, Aberdeen, around 6.25pm on Monday, December 4.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”