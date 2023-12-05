Man found dead at property in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man found dead at property in Aberdeen

The man was discovered within a flat on Bedford Road in Kittybrewster after neighbours raised the alarm.

By Ross Hempseed
Emergency services on Bedford Road.
Emergency services on Bedford Road. DCT Media.

A man has been found dead at a property on Bedford Road in Aberdeen.

The discovery was made at around 6pm on Monday evening within a block of flats near Kittybrewster Retail Park.

Emergency services including an ambulance and fire appliance were dispatched to the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, it was an elderly man that lived in the property who was discovered by neighbours who then raised the alarm.

This morning, police confirmed a man was found dead at his home.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of the sudden death of a man at a property on Bedford Road, Aberdeen, around 6.25pm on Monday, December 4.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Stonehaven Co-op petrol station on Kirkton Road is being taken over by Tesco.
'Stonehaven needs competition': Petrol station's Tesco takeover confirmed as Co-op 'monopoly' takes a hit
The accident took place on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route. Google Maps.
AWPR clear after two-vehicle crash near Kingswells
Emergency services on Bedford Road.
Emergency services called to incident in Bedford Road in Aberdeen
Kris Leel standing next to the Guiding Light boat.
Heroic Peterhead fisherman saved five crewmen from sinking trawler after North Sea collision
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A computer repair shop owner left his friend with a bleed on the brain after stamping on his head during a drunken row. Stefan Gheorghe, 34, brutally beat his victim, a friend of five years, before phoning his sister in a panic while the man lay swollen and bleeding on the floor Picture shows; Stefan Gheorghe. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Shop owner left shoe imprint on friend's face and caused brain bleed
Findlay Anderson, the new head of corporate law at Gilson Gray.
Swift promotion for leading Aberdeen lawyer at Gilson Gray
Cameron Howey admitted he was "involved" in the sale of a Class A drug. Image: DC Thomson.
Drug dealer jailed after nearly £16,000 of cocaine seized in Aberdeen
A large financial deficit has put modern language teaching at Aberdeen University under threat. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Future of French, German and Gaelic at Aberdeen University at risk
Outside of Ellon Academy.
Aberdeenshire secondary school at centre of hoax 'threat' as police called to investigate
Dave Cormack and Ian Yuill, with proposed Dons stadium at Aberdeen beach in the background.
Exclusive: Council finally ends 'nonsensical impasse' by meeting Dons bosses about beach stadium