Tim Hortons opens in Aberdeen as drive-thru becomes Canadian coffee chain’s first store in north-east Scotland

The Canadian fast food chain and coffeehouse's new branch is at West Tullos Industrial Estate.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Tim Hortons.
Tim Hortons is open for business. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons has opened in Aberdeen.

Residents of the Granite City will now be able to get their fix of Timbits and Double Doubles at the drive-thru on Craigshaw Road at West Tullos Industrial Estate.

It’s the chain’s first venture into the north-east and is on the site of the former Craigshaw House.

McDonalds and Tim Hortons on Wellington Road.
Tim Hortons in Aberdeen is now open.

It has taken two years for Tim Hortons to become a reality in the Granite City.

The coffee shop first put in a planning application with Aberdeen City Council in 2021.

Since then, bosses had to deal with some unusual planning wrangles.

In June, they were told that staff could only prepare food with a microwave due to strict planning rules.

However, this condition was overturned and the branch allowed an oven, which is needed to cook their famous doughnuts.

McDonald’s recently opened a 24-hour branch next door, and American chicken chain Popeyes is also set to open a new drive-thru.

Tim Hortons has over 4,500 stores in Canada and opened its first Scottish branch in Glasgow in 2017.

Since then several stores have opened in the central belt and Dundee.

What is Tim Hortons famous for?

Tim Hortons is best known for Timbits and the Double Double.

Timbits (known as doughnut holes) are bite-sized portions made from leftover dough.

The Double Double is described as a ‘Candian classic’ and is a coffee with two creams and two sugars.

Conversation