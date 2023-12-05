Confirmation of Celtic v Buckie Thistle TV coverage and kick-off time – with Aberdeen also chosen for Scottish Cup broadcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Confirmation of Celtic v Buckie Thistle TV coverage and kick-off time – with Aberdeen also chosen for Scottish Cup broadcast

The Breedon Highland League side will take on the Scottish Cup holders at Parkhead on Sunday January 21 at 4pm.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle will face Celtic in round four of the Scottish Cup
Buckie Thistle will face Celtic in round four of the Scottish Cup

Buckie Thistle’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie with Celtic will be staged on Sunday January 21 with kick-off at 4pm.

As expected the Parkhead clash will be televised live by Viaplay as the Breedon Highland League Jags look to stun the Premiership champions and cup holders.

It’s likely the revenue Buckie generate from this glamour tie will run into six figures due to the broadcast fee and receiving half of the gate receipts.

The Scottish FA have confirmed details for the fourth round with Clyde v Aberdeen, Spartans v Hearts and Dumbarton v Rangers also selected for broadcast.

BBC Scotland will beam the Dons’ clash with the Bully Wee at New Douglas Park on Friday January 19 (7.45pm kick-off). The all-Edinburgh clash between Spartans and the Jambos at Ainslie Park will be on BBC One on Saturday January 20 (12.15pm kick-off).

Later that day Viaplay will show Dumbarton v Rangers (5.30pm kick-off.)

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle will face Celtic in round four of the Scottish Cup
Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy and Forres Mechanics v Huntly postponed
Buckie Thistle will face Celtic in round four of the Scottish Cup
New Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth gets backing of chairman Gordon Carter following Allan Hale's…
Buckie Thistle will face Celtic in round four of the Scottish Cup
Huntly manager Allan Hale resigns after three-and-a-half years
Buckie Thistle will face Celtic in round four of the Scottish Cup
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Banks o' Dee v Strathspey Thistle highlights
Buckie Thistle will face Celtic in round four of the Scottish Cup
Frost frustration as Highland League Cup final postponed
Buckie Thistle will face Celtic in round four of the Scottish Cup
Banks o' Dee beat Strathspey to top the Highland League in only game to…
Buckie Thistle will face Celtic in round four of the Scottish Cup
Ross County, Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City games called off; Highland League Cup…
Buckie Thistle will face Celtic in round four of the Scottish Cup
Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh stalwarts look to lift Highland League Cup
Buckie Thistle will face Celtic in round four of the Scottish Cup
Buckie Thistle get back to league matters in derby clash with Deveronvale
Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena.
Ross County and Elgin games face pitch inspections; Three Highland League games postponed