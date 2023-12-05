Confirmation of Celtic v Buckie Thistle TV coverage and kick-off time – with Aberdeen also chosen for Scottish Cup broadcast

Buckie Thistle’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie with Celtic will be staged on Sunday January 21 with kick-off at 4pm.

As expected the Parkhead clash will be televised live by Viaplay as the Breedon Highland League Jags look to stun the Premiership champions and cup holders.

It’s likely the revenue Buckie generate from this glamour tie will run into six figures due to the broadcast fee and receiving half of the gate receipts.

The televised matches for the Fourth Round of the @scottishgas Men's Scottish Cup have been confirmed.#ScottishCup — Scottish Gas Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) December 5, 2023

The Scottish FA have confirmed details for the fourth round with Clyde v Aberdeen, Spartans v Hearts and Dumbarton v Rangers also selected for broadcast.

BBC Scotland will beam the Dons’ clash with the Bully Wee at New Douglas Park on Friday January 19 (7.45pm kick-off). The all-Edinburgh clash between Spartans and the Jambos at Ainslie Park will be on BBC One on Saturday January 20 (12.15pm kick-off).

Later that day Viaplay will show Dumbarton v Rangers (5.30pm kick-off.)