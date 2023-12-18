A90 closed northbound due to two-vehicle crash at Laurencekirk

A two-vehicle crash has closed the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road at Laurencekirk this evening.

The crash occurred at around 6.30pm and is believed to have involved two vehicles.

The A90, a major north-east road has been closed due to the incident with police and ambulance deployed to the scene at Laurencekirk.

According to AA Traffic News, the southbound carriageway has now reopened to traffic however, the northbound carriageway remains closed.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance on the A90 at Laurencekirk following a crash involving two vehicles. The road is closed in both directions. Local diversions are in place. Please avoid the area if possible.”

More as we get it.