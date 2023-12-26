Georgia Toffolo shares sweet Christmas snaps in the north-east with BrewDog boyfriend James Watt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Georgia Toffolo shares sweet Christmas snaps in the north-east with BrewDog boyfriend James Watt

The pair enjoyed an afternoon at Brewdogs HQ in Ellon - and James even caught Georgia singing 'All I Want For Christmas...is you'

By Louise Glen
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo enjoy a Christmas together in Aberdeen.
Official Christmas pic? James Watt and Georgia Toffolo enjoyed time together at BrewDog's HQ in Ellon. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

BrewDog boss James Watt and former Made in Chelsea star and influencer Georgia Toffolo have enjoyed a Christmas holiday in Aberdeenshire.

The couple spent an afternoon at BrewDog HQ in Ellon, before Georgia – known as Toff – shared Christmas best wishes with her 1.7million fans on Instagram.

Toff and the BrewDog co-founder have been dating since earlier in the year, and often share photos of their holidays.

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt are enjoying a Christmas break in Aberdeenshire

It appears she has even brought her beloved dog Monty with her on the trip north.

Shortly before Christmas, the couple had a surprise detour from Inverness, after the plane they were travelling on landed in the Highland capital, rather than Aberdeen.

Georgia Toffolo shared a photo of her holding an owl inside the BrewDog HQ.
Georgia Toffolo shared a photo of her holding an owl inside the BrewDog HQ. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

Undeterred the party spirit seems to have got underway with a trip to BrewDog’s headquarters in Ellon.

Sharing pictures and videos. Toff wrote: “Happy Christmas from us.”

In one video, Toff can be seen wrapping a Christmas present to the song “All I Want From Christmas is You”.

After noticing she is being caught on camera, she laughs: “Oh you have caught me doing it really badly”.

James Watt was 'cool' when he handled an owl.
James Watt looks ‘cool’ with an owl. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

To which James jokes: “What? Singing.”

On Christmas Day the couple shared a sweet photo of them both enjoying a walk, wrapped up in hats and winter coats.

One of Toff’s followers commented on their winter walk picture, wishing the couple a “Happy Christmas”.

James Watt and a Kiing Charles spaniel, believed to be Monty, Georgia Toffolo's dog.
James Watt appears to be enjoying a Christmassy afternoon in a Santa sleigh with Georgia Toffolo’s dog Monty. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

One wrote: “Toff. I have followed and admired you for years and it’s honestly so lovely to see you in a lovely relationship and so happy.”

The picture has attracted more than 21,600 likes.

Georgia Toffolo – Toff – shares Christmas with BrewDog’s James Watt

In another picture, James appears to be giving orders with Toff’s King Charles’ spaniel Monty next to him while sitting on a sleigh in the bar area at the Ellon HQ.

James and Toff can both be seen with an owl held by a handler.

While James stares at the bird, Toff can be heard saying: “Look at you! You look really cool, wow.”

It is not the first time the smitten Aberdeenshire millionaire, 40, has shown the British TV personality around BrewDog’s flagship brewery in Ellon.

Georgia Toffolo can be seen with a cushion that has BrewDog's James Watt's face on it.
Georgia Toffolo appears to have been given a pillow with James Watt’s face on it. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

During the trip in late summer, the 29-year-old shared a photo of her and her dog Monty, captioned “happiest weekend”.

The couple were set up on a blind date over the summer by a mutual friend.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo ‘hit it off instantly’

James’s relationship status had remained a mystery since his former girlfriend Emili Ziem conned him out of £100,000 in 2022.

Meanwhile, I’m a Celebrity winner Toff had previously been dating financier and convicted fraudster George Cottrell on and off.

An insider told the Daily Mail they “hit it off instantly”.

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt enjoyed a wintery walk.
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt enjoyed a wintery walk. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

They said: “Toff has never been happier – she is grinning from ear to ear and it is lovely to see.

“They have spent a lot of time together since meeting.”

The CEO has also reportedly helped Toff launch her new brand Wild Pack.

BrewDog is headquartered at Balmacassie Commercial Park in Ellon.

3 Scottish IPAs versus Brewdog’s Punk IPA: Who wins our taste test?

