Georgia Toffolo shares sweet Christmas snaps in the north-east with BrewDog boyfriend James Watt

BrewDog boss James Watt and former Made in Chelsea star and influencer Georgia Toffolo have enjoyed a Christmas holiday in Aberdeenshire.

The couple spent an afternoon at BrewDog HQ in Ellon, before Georgia – known as Toff – shared Christmas best wishes with her 1.7million fans on Instagram.

Toff and the BrewDog co-founder have been dating since earlier in the year, and often share photos of their holidays.

It appears she has even brought her beloved dog Monty with her on the trip north.

Shortly before Christmas, the couple had a surprise detour from Inverness, after the plane they were travelling on landed in the Highland capital, rather than Aberdeen.

Undeterred the party spirit seems to have got underway with a trip to BrewDog’s headquarters in Ellon.

Sharing pictures and videos. Toff wrote: “Happy Christmas from us.”

In one video, Toff can be seen wrapping a Christmas present to the song “All I Want From Christmas is You”.

After noticing she is being caught on camera, she laughs: “Oh you have caught me doing it really badly”.

To which James jokes: “What? Singing.”

On Christmas Day the couple shared a sweet photo of them both enjoying a walk, wrapped up in hats and winter coats.

One of Toff’s followers commented on their winter walk picture, wishing the couple a “Happy Christmas”.

One wrote: “Toff. I have followed and admired you for years and it’s honestly so lovely to see you in a lovely relationship and so happy.”

The picture has attracted more than 21,600 likes.

In another picture, James appears to be giving orders with Toff’s King Charles’ spaniel Monty next to him while sitting on a sleigh in the bar area at the Ellon HQ.

James and Toff can both be seen with an owl held by a handler.

While James stares at the bird, Toff can be heard saying: “Look at you! You look really cool, wow.”

It is not the first time the smitten Aberdeenshire millionaire, 40, has shown the British TV personality around BrewDog’s flagship brewery in Ellon.

During the trip in late summer, the 29-year-old shared a photo of her and her dog Monty, captioned “happiest weekend”.

The couple were set up on a blind date over the summer by a mutual friend.

James’s relationship status had remained a mystery since his former girlfriend Emili Ziem conned him out of £100,000 in 2022.

Meanwhile, I’m a Celebrity winner Toff had previously been dating financier and convicted fraudster George Cottrell on and off.

An insider told the Daily Mail they “hit it off instantly”.

They said: “Toff has never been happier – she is grinning from ear to ear and it is lovely to see.

“They have spent a lot of time together since meeting.”

The CEO has also reportedly helped Toff launch her new brand Wild Pack.

BrewDog is headquartered at Balmacassie Commercial Park in Ellon.