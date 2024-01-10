Mintlaw dad to run ’36 hours non-stop’ from Glasgow to Aberdeen after newborn diagnosed with rare condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mintlaw dad to run ’36 hours non-stop’ from Glasgow to Aberdeen after newborn diagnosed with rare condition

Andrew Smith and his partner Nancy Mead were "shocked" to learn of their newborn son's condition after his airways started closing up.

By Ross Hempseed
Mintlaw dad, Andrew Smith and his partner Nancy Mead and son Louie.
Andrew Smith (L), Nancy Mead (R) with her newborn son Louie. Image: The Archie Foundation.

A Mintlaw dad will run 165 miles non-stop from Glasgow to Aberdeen to raise funds for two charities after his newborn was diagnosed with an “ultra-rare” condition.

Andrew Smith, 29, will attempt to cover the distance of six marathons in just 36 hours on June 1 following the premature birth of his son Louie.

Baby Louie suffers from a rare disorder believed to affect less than 100 people in the world. Image: The Archie Foundation.

The avid runner is hoping to raise £50,000 for The Archie Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Glasgow, who supported him and his partner Nancie Mead through Louie’s diagnosis.

Louie’s story

Arriving 12 weeks early on September 9, weighing just 3lb 7oz, Andrew and Nancy were taken by surprise.

The couple had recently moved for Mr Smith’s work over in Israel and had returned to Mintlaw to visit family.

Whilst in the north-east, Ms Mead began experiencing back pain, which was believed to be a urinary tract infection. It was later established she was actually in labour.

Baby Louie was cared for in the neonatal unit at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, where he began to have frequent apnoea episodes – a sudden loss of breathing.

Mr Smith said: “Louie had several procedures, including an MRI scan, blood tests, CT scans and x-rays, checking for obstructions in his respiratory system.

“One of his consultants noticed Louie making involuntary movements, which was one of the factors that led to us undergoing genetic testing to see if that could help to explain Louie’s condition.

“Nancie, Louie and I all provided samples for genetic testing to find out whether there were changes in any of his genes that could be causing his health problems.”

At just seven weeks old, Louie was flown to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, for surgery on his windpipe to try to reduce his apnoea.

The couple were told that Louie has an ultra-rare genetic disorder, thought to affect less than 100 people in the world.

Mr Smith added: “He will have some additional challenges or require regular visits to the children’s hospital over the coming months and years, but he’s a healthy, thriving wee boy who is alert and gaining weight.

“He recognises the sound of his mum and dad’s voices, waking up when he hears us talking on the ward.”

Keen runner Andrew keen to ‘give back’

Andrew’s route is likely to take in Glasgow, Stirling, Perth, Dundee, Montrose, Arbroath, Stonehaven and Aberdeen and will include food stops and micro naps at the side of the road – but no overnight stops.

Andrew, who is originally from Fraserburgh, said: “I have always had ambitions to push my own limits and my longest run to date is 100 miles of the Moray Way, which I completed in 21 hours 30 minutes.

“I was absolutely hooked.

He will be supported by his training partner Jamie Pallister and coach Meryl Cooper, as well as family and friends.

“We are overwhelmingly grateful to both The Archie Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Glasgow for all the kindness and care they have given Louie and us.

“Families rely on the kindness and generosity of the charities. Not once were we asked for anything and both charities gave us a safe space on hospital grounds.

“Once we are home from hospital, I devote as much time as possible to raising money and giving back to the charities that have supported us and our amazing boy.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

deer hit
'Record number' of deer hit by cars in north-east this January as New Arc…
Martin Dickie and James Watt at the BrewDog brewery at Balmacassie Commercial Park, Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell
James Watt claims BrewDog employee benefits are 'more generous than Living Wage' as initiative…
The High Court in Glasgow
Man accused of plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor told he can't represent himself
Tristan Simpson outside Aberdeen High Court. Image DC Thomson.
Grandad heard saying 'get your hands off me', stepdaughter of murder accused tells trial
Haigs shoppers have paid tribute to the owners and the Aberdeen food hall.
'I wouldn't buy my meat anywhere else!' Haigs fans devastated as Aberdeen food hall…
Aberdeen University lecturers are opening up about the impact of the process, behind a veil of anonymity.
Exclusive: Jobs-threat uni staff 'feel sick' at thought of returning to work after hellish…
Fraserburgh fishing trio Mark Robertson, with his sons, Paul and Adam.
Trailer: New exhibition captures fishing industry 'pride' and challenges
Graham Lauder, who was found carrying an axe in his backpack in Aberdeen
'Extremely troubling': Man found with axe in his bag is jailed
The P&J has uncovered which streets in Aberdeen racked up the most fines for motorists. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: On which Aberdeen street are you most likely to receive a parking fine?
Jayden Wallace has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing teenager believed to have travelled to Aberdeen

Conversation