Mintlaw dad to run ’36 hours non-stop’ from Glasgow to Aberdeen after newborn diagnosed with rare condition

A Mintlaw dad will run 165 miles non-stop from Glasgow to Aberdeen to raise funds for two charities after his newborn was diagnosed with an “ultra-rare” condition.

Andrew Smith, 29, will attempt to cover the distance of six marathons in just 36 hours on June 1 following the premature birth of his son Louie.

The avid runner is hoping to raise £50,000 for The Archie Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Glasgow, who supported him and his partner Nancie Mead through Louie’s diagnosis.

Louie’s story

Arriving 12 weeks early on September 9, weighing just 3lb 7oz, Andrew and Nancy were taken by surprise.

The couple had recently moved for Mr Smith’s work over in Israel and had returned to Mintlaw to visit family.

Whilst in the north-east, Ms Mead began experiencing back pain, which was believed to be a urinary tract infection. It was later established she was actually in labour.

Baby Louie was cared for in the neonatal unit at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, where he began to have frequent apnoea episodes – a sudden loss of breathing.

Mr Smith said: “Louie had several procedures, including an MRI scan, blood tests, CT scans and x-rays, checking for obstructions in his respiratory system.

“One of his consultants noticed Louie making involuntary movements, which was one of the factors that led to us undergoing genetic testing to see if that could help to explain Louie’s condition.

“Nancie, Louie and I all provided samples for genetic testing to find out whether there were changes in any of his genes that could be causing his health problems.”

At just seven weeks old, Louie was flown to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, for surgery on his windpipe to try to reduce his apnoea.

The couple were told that Louie has an ultra-rare genetic disorder, thought to affect less than 100 people in the world.

Mr Smith added: “He will have some additional challenges or require regular visits to the children’s hospital over the coming months and years, but he’s a healthy, thriving wee boy who is alert and gaining weight.

“He recognises the sound of his mum and dad’s voices, waking up when he hears us talking on the ward.”

Keen runner Andrew keen to ‘give back’

Andrew’s route is likely to take in Glasgow, Stirling, Perth, Dundee, Montrose, Arbroath, Stonehaven and Aberdeen and will include food stops and micro naps at the side of the road – but no overnight stops.

Andrew, who is originally from Fraserburgh, said: “I have always had ambitions to push my own limits and my longest run to date is 100 miles of the Moray Way, which I completed in 21 hours 30 minutes.

“I was absolutely hooked.

He will be supported by his training partner Jamie Pallister and coach Meryl Cooper, as well as family and friends.

“We are overwhelmingly grateful to both The Archie Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Glasgow for all the kindness and care they have given Louie and us.

“Families rely on the kindness and generosity of the charities. Not once were we asked for anything and both charities gave us a safe space on hospital grounds.

“Once we are home from hospital, I devote as much time as possible to raising money and giving back to the charities that have supported us and our amazing boy.”