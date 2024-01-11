£1.2 million pay-out for hundreds of former Aberdeen paper mill workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£1.2 million pay-out for hundreds of former Aberdeen paper mill workers

Stoneywood Mill went into administration in September 2022 and employees have been fighting to get compensation.

By Ross Hempseed
Stoneywood paper mill.
The paper mill went into administration in September last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Hundreds of Stoneywood Mill workers will receive a share of £1.2 million in compensation after bosses failed to carry out a proper consultation.

An employment tribunal has ruled in favour of 300 mill workers and protective award claims made on behalf of all former employees based in Aberdeen.

Stoneywood Mill, which operated for more than 250 years, went into administration in September 2022 and dismissed many employees with immediate effect.

However, advocates for the employees argued they were not consulted properly which has prompted a lengthy legal battle.

Last week, 75 former employees represented by Unite the Union were awarded compensation.

Stoneywood Mill, where hundreds were made redundant. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

£4,000 compensation for 300 workers

Now, an employment judge awarded the remaining 225 mill workers compensation totalling £1.2 million, averaging around £4,000 each.

The pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis were blamed for the mill going bust.

However Unite argued that at the time, staff were not properly consulted on redundancy by Arjowiggins Scotland Ltd – the company which owned the paper mill.

Furthermore, they did not enact a 45-day consultation period for workers in a redundancy situation.

Calum Mackay, a former employee and union convener at the mill, said it was “a great relief” and that the judgement had been “a long time coming”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said “justice and financial compensation” had been finally secured for the mill workers.

Legal action success for five former Stoneywood paper mill employees

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Haigs bosses blame bus gates for accelerating the decline of the city centre.
Haigs couple say fear of traffic fines has ‘killed’ the centre of Aberdeen
Traffic stuck in snow in the Highlands.
Arctic blast set to hit north of Scotland
Aberdeenshire Council's headquarters Woodhill House in Aberdeen
'It's a slap in the face': Aberdeenshire Council to write off nearly £300k in…
The incident occurred on Hunter Place, Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Man accused of taking Stonehaven women hostage 'likely' to be acquitted
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tristan Simpson is on trial accused of murdering Robert Parks, also known as Bob Parks Picture shows; Robert Parks, also known as Bob Parks, and Tristan Simpson. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man cleared of murdering Oldmeldrum grandad by shoving him down stairs
There are scores of unoccupied office buildings which could host government workers on Union Street.
Hundreds of UK Government workers could be based on Aberdeen's Union Street in bid…
Duthie Park
Aberdeen's XL bully dog meet in Duthie Park cancelled
New plans show the cafe inside Wallace Tower.
New images reveal how Aberdeen's Wallace Tower interior could be turned into one-of-a-kind cafe
Scott Mercer who hurled Racist abuse at strangers after being kicked out an Aberdeen party
Racist hurled pot of paint at stepdad's car after house party bust-up
Steve Judge, of Aberdeen firm Space Solutions.
Commercial property: Aberdeen office fit-out king gets out his crystal ball

Conversation