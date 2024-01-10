‘I wouldn’t buy my meat anywhere else!’ Haigs fans devastated as Aberdeen food hall closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I wouldn’t buy my meat anywhere else!’ Haigs fans devastated as Aberdeen food hall closes

Loyal customers have praised the "hard working" couple who put their "blood, sweat and tears" into the business.

By Jamie O'Connor
Haigs shoppers have paid tribute to the owners and the Aberdeen food hall.
Haigs shoppers have paid tribute to the owners and the Aberdeen food hall. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Haigs shoppers have paid tribute to the dedicated couple behind the Aberdeen food hall after its sudden closure.

James and Julie Haig have been running the Schoolhill shop for the last 12 years, developing an army of loyal customers.

But they made the “heartbreaking” decision to pull the plug as crippling power bills and soaring rates had made it impossible to stay afloat.

With its own butchery upstairs, the store became famous for its quality meat.

One woman even said she “wouldn’t buy her meat anywhere else” as hundreds of people shared their thoughts on our social media pages.

The meat display in Haigs. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

What are Haigs shoppers saying about the news?

The city centre returned to normality after the Christmas holidays this week, with people back at work and most shops back to their usual routine.

But Haigs remained conspicuously quiet, with its shutters still drawn.

On Tuesday night the owners confirmed that, after a difficult festive period, they would not be reopening.

Owners James and Julie Haig behind the deli counter installed at their Aberdeen shop in 2022. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The news was met with shock and dismay across the city.

Scores left emotional messages wishing James and Julie the best – and thanking them for their years of toil.

Tributes to hard-working Haigs pair

Diane Cumming said: “This is so sad. A lovely shop with great food.”

Oyin Adekola added: “Such a shame.

“Julie and James are some of the most-hard working business people I know. I pray your next adventure is a great success.”

Stuart Mearns said he “loved taking his boys there for food on a Saturday”.

He said: “The staff always made a fuss over them and it’s always sad to see another local business pull out of town.”

Julie Haig told us she was distraught at having to close. Image: DC Thomson

‘Gutting news for Aberdeen’

Avril Duncan commented: “My dad is going to be devastated.

“He enjoyed weekly chats with the owners. Gutting news for Aberdeen.”

Well-known Aberdeen figure Len Ironside, a former council leader and wrestler, reacted with surprise.

Mr Ironside outside the Len Ironside Centre on Mastrick Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Ironside said: “Oh no!!!

“This was a brilliant family business, very customer based.

“Quality produce and great customer service. A friendly sincere couple. What a tragic shame.”

Hope for future as Haigs couple embark on new chapter

The couple, who told us they were “heartbroken” at having to shut up shop, will still run their Haigs Direct van.

And many of their customers took some comfort in this, while wishing them luck in the venture.

Phionna McInnes said: “James and Julie, I am absolutely heartbroken for you both knowing the blood, sweat and tears you put into Schoolhill.

“Haigs continues, this isn’t goodbye, it’s see you around (in your van!)”

Haigs tributes have been paid after the food hall’s sudden, and permanent, closure. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

‘I’ve been a customer since it opened’

Wenda Barron agreed: “Have been a regular customer since it opened – I visit the mobile and the shop.

“Hoping they manage to continue to operate as their food is amazing, wouldn’t buy my butchery meat from anywhere else.”

Read our interview with James and Julie Haig here.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation