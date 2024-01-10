‘I wouldn’t buy my meat anywhere else!’ Haigs fans devastated as Aberdeen food hall closes

Haigs shoppers have paid tribute to the dedicated couple behind the Aberdeen food hall after its sudden closure.

James and Julie Haig have been running the Schoolhill shop for the last 12 years, developing an army of loyal customers.

But they made the “heartbreaking” decision to pull the plug as crippling power bills and soaring rates had made it impossible to stay afloat.

With its own butchery upstairs, the store became famous for its quality meat.

One woman even said she “wouldn’t buy her meat anywhere else” as hundreds of people shared their thoughts on our social media pages.

What are Haigs shoppers saying about the news?

The city centre returned to normality after the Christmas holidays this week, with people back at work and most shops back to their usual routine.

But Haigs remained conspicuously quiet, with its shutters still drawn.

On Tuesday night the owners confirmed that, after a difficult festive period, they would not be reopening.

The news was met with shock and dismay across the city.

Scores left emotional messages wishing James and Julie the best – and thanking them for their years of toil.

Tributes to hard-working Haigs pair

Diane Cumming said: “This is so sad. A lovely shop with great food.”

Oyin Adekola added: “Such a shame.

“Julie and James are some of the most-hard working business people I know. I pray your next adventure is a great success.”

Stuart Mearns said he “loved taking his boys there for food on a Saturday”.

He said: “The staff always made a fuss over them and it’s always sad to see another local business pull out of town.”

‘Gutting news for Aberdeen’

Avril Duncan commented: “My dad is going to be devastated.

“He enjoyed weekly chats with the owners. Gutting news for Aberdeen.”

Well-known Aberdeen figure Len Ironside, a former council leader and wrestler, reacted with surprise.

Mr Ironside said: “Oh no!!!

“This was a brilliant family business, very customer based.

“Quality produce and great customer service. A friendly sincere couple. What a tragic shame.”

Hope for future as Haigs couple embark on new chapter

The couple, who told us they were “heartbroken” at having to shut up shop, will still run their Haigs Direct van.

And many of their customers took some comfort in this, while wishing them luck in the venture.

Phionna McInnes said: “James and Julie, I am absolutely heartbroken for you both knowing the blood, sweat and tears you put into Schoolhill.

“Haigs continues, this isn’t goodbye, it’s see you around (in your van!)”

‘I’ve been a customer since it opened’

Wenda Barron agreed: “Have been a regular customer since it opened – I visit the mobile and the shop.

“Hoping they manage to continue to operate as their food is amazing, wouldn’t buy my butchery meat from anywhere else.”

Read our interview with James and Julie Haig here.