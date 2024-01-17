Warning upgraded to amber for Highlands as temperatures plunge to -14C across region on coldest night of winter

The northern Highlands braced for significant snowfall as Met Office issues a 27-hour amber warning beginning at 3pm this afternoon.
Temperatures plunged to -14C in the Highland village of Dalwhinnie on the coldest night of winter so far, beating -12.5C in Altnaharra on December 3 2023.
A new amber warning has been issued for northern parts of the Highlands as well as Orkney and Shetland.
Area include Wester Ross, Easter Ross, Sutherland and Caithness which will be hit with “frequent heavy snow showers” from 3pm on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.
This is likely cause major travel disruption on roads and railways throughout the region.
A yellow weather warning is in place across the whole country today.
More than 80 schools in Aberdeenshire have shut and 10,000 Highland children affected by delays and closures. You can read the full list here.
Roads in the north and north-east
Snow gates remain closed
A939 Cockbridge to Tomintoul
A93 Braemar to Spittal of Glenshee
B974 Banchory to Fettercairn
Trains across the region impacted by frozen points
Aberdeen to Edinburgh: Cancellations to services.
Aberdeen to Glasgow: Cancellations to services due to signalling problems
Aberdeen to Invcrness: Signalling problems impacting all trains before 8am cancelled.
Inverness to Edinburgh: Trains likely to be cancelled for the remainder of the day.
Far North line: Inverness to Wick and Thurso – Signalling problems: 6.18am cancelled, 7am cancelled and 8.02am will not call at Thurso.
More to follow.
Full list of school closures and delays across north and north-east amid snow and ice warning Wednesday January 17