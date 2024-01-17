Warning upgraded to amber for Highlands as temperatures plunge to -14C across region on coldest night of winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Warning upgraded to amber for Highlands as temperatures plunge to -14C across region on coldest night of winter

Temperatures dropped well below freezing overnight - with the northern Highlands now set for heavy snowfall in the over the next two days.

By Ross Hempseed
Snowy conditions made for tricky driving throughout the northeast and Highlands. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Snowy conditions made for tricky driving throughout the northeast and Highlands. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The northern Highlands braced for significant snowfall as Met Office issues a 27-hour amber warning beginning at 3pm this afternoon.

Temperatures plunged to -14C in the Highland village of Dalwhinnie on the coldest night of winter so far, beating -12.5C in Altnaharra on December 3 2023.

A new amber warning has been issued for northern parts of the Highlands as well as Orkney and Shetland.

Area include Wester Ross, Easter Ross, Sutherland and Caithness which will be hit with “frequent heavy snow showers” from 3pm on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.

This is likely cause major travel disruption on roads and railways throughout the region.

Snow covered Riverside Drive. Image: Sofia Youles.

A yellow weather warning is in place across the whole country today.

More than 80 schools in Aberdeenshire have shut and 10,000 Highland children affected by delays and closures. You can read the full list here.

Roads in the north and north-east

Snow gates remain closed

A939 Cockbridge to Tomintoul

A93 Braemar to Spittal of Glenshee

B974 Banchory to Fettercairn

Trains across the region impacted by frozen points

Aberdeen to Edinburgh: Cancellations to services.

Aberdeen to Glasgow: Cancellations to services due to signalling problems

Aberdeen to Invcrness: Signalling problems impacting all trains before 8am cancelled.

Inverness to Edinburgh: Trains likely to be cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Far North line: Inverness to Wick and Thurso – Signalling problems: 6.18am cancelled, 7am cancelled and 8.02am will not call at Thurso.

More to follow.

Full list of school closures and delays across north and north-east amid snow and ice warning Wednesday January 17

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands. Supplied.
Full list: 85 schools in Aberdeenshire shut and 10,000 Highland children affected by delays…
Visitors view the British Art Show at Aberdeen Art Gallery in 2021. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen museum and gallery staff ordered to stop home-working - days after top brass…
Police attended Elphinstone Court twice on Monday following 'concern for a person' calls. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man charged in connection with Tillydrone death
Snowy conditions made for tricky driving throughout the northeast and Highlands. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Heavy snow leads to delays, road closures in Aberdeenshire, Highlands
A rendering of the newly funded Aberdeenshire regional museum and library in Peterhead. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Designs for multi-million pound museum and library in Peterhead unveiled
Capturing the scenic beauty of snow-covered landscapes in and around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire from a mesmerizing aerial perspective using a drone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Stunning drone footage shows wintry scenes across north-east
Peterhead Sheriff Court
Hapless Huntly amateur sleuth in court on harassment charge after tailing the wrong woman
Castle Street public toilets damaged by vandals.
Vandals target Fraserburgh public toilets just hours after reopening
Stewart Milne Homes flag
Stewart Milne Group: Redundancy support event in Aberdeen
Snowball fight at Kellands Park
Mass snowball fight brings Inverurie together with 'around 150' people joining in the fun