Warning upgraded to amber for Highlands as temperatures plunge to -14C across region on coldest night of winter

The northern Highlands braced for significant snowfall as Met Office issues a 27-hour amber warning beginning at 3pm this afternoon.

Temperatures plunged to -14C in the Highland village of Dalwhinnie on the coldest night of winter so far, beating -12.5C in Altnaharra on December 3 2023.

A new amber warning has been issued for northern parts of the Highlands as well as Orkney and Shetland.

Area include Wester Ross, Easter Ross, Sutherland and Caithness which will be hit with “frequent heavy snow showers” from 3pm on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.

This is likely cause major travel disruption on roads and railways throughout the region.

A yellow weather warning is in place across the whole country today.

More than 80 schools in Aberdeenshire have shut and 10,000 Highland children affected by delays and closures. You can read the full list here.

Roads in the north and north-east

Snow gates remain closed

A939 Cockbridge to Tomintoul

A93 Braemar to Spittal of Glenshee

B974 Banchory to Fettercairn

Trains across the region impacted by frozen points

Aberdeen to Edinburgh: Cancellations to services.

Aberdeen to Glasgow: Cancellations to services due to signalling problems

Aberdeen to Invcrness: Signalling problems impacting all trains before 8am cancelled.

Inverness to Edinburgh: Trains likely to be cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Far North line: Inverness to Wick and Thurso – Signalling problems: 6.18am cancelled, 7am cancelled and 8.02am will not call at Thurso.

More to follow.