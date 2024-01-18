Claims vandals scrawling ‘graphic graffiti’ are forcing residents to flee Cornhill high-rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claims vandals scrawling ‘graphic graffiti’ are forcing residents to flee Cornhill high-rise

Tenants are fed up with "graphic" graffiti and broken facilities that they claim is reported to but never resolved by the local authority.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen's Cairncry Court and vandalism inside the building
Aberdeen's Cairncry Court and vandalism inside the building. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Fed up tenants at the Cairncry Court high-rise in Aberdeen say vandals are making their lives a misery – and have even forced some neighbours to move out.

Residents say the Cornhill building is “plagued” with vandalism, claiming the issue has got worse and worse in recent years.

The main door to the building has been broken while graffiti can be found across the walls, stairs and doors of all 15 storeys of the high-rise.

And the frazzled householders claim Aberdeen City Council is failing to respond to the issue – and feel “fobbed off with excuses” whenever problems are reported.

Residents struggle with constant graffiti and broken fixtures

Cairncry Court appears to have a resident graffiti artist who has sprayed their signature tag all over the building.

Attempts have been made to paint over the unsightly work, however it doesn’t take long before it reappears again.

Graffiti next to the ground floor lifts
Graffiti next to the ground floor lifts reappears shortly after being painted over. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

One particular patch next to the lifts on the ground floor has been painted over three times in quick succession, leaving one resident to remark: “It’s a joke”.

An emergency door on the ground floor is now permanently locked over fears drug deals were taking place there.

Cameras had been placed in the corner of the two elevators but they have since been torn down by thugs.

The broken front door at Cairncry Court in Aberdeen.
The broken front door at Cairncry Court in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And hoodlums have kicked the front door so much that it’s no longer secure.

Glass has been smashed while fixtures designed to firmly close the door have been broken meaning anyone can just walk in…

‘There is no deterrent in place to stop this’

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous as they feared being targeted, has lived in the high-rise for 24 years.

They believe the trouble started once the council removed the building’s warden.

They said: “The thing that annoys me is the council has spent a lot of money on the whole building with recladding, new windows throughout, lifts and doors.

“But there are a certain number of residents who are deteriorating the building by vandalising it and it seems they are being allowed to.”

The tenant even revealed that some residents found themselves so exasperated with the issues that they decided to move out.

Graffiti and vandalism that has been painted over in Cairncry Court in Aberdeen.
Attempts have been made to remove graffiti in the high-rise but the resident ‘artist’ is quick to reappear. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Some families are scared to visit’

“The core of the residents are frustrated but a lot of them will just get to their flat and that’s it,” they stated.

“I’ve even heard that some families don’t get visits from their loved ones because of the vandalism.”

But this tenant in particular admitted that they are in no rush to leave the high-rise.

“I love my flat but getting to it is hard – you don’t look at the walls because some of the graffiti on the back staircase is quite graphic.”

They also described the smashed front door as a “total wreck” and added: “The problem is that there is no deterrent in place to stop this kind of thing.”

Is anything being done to stop these problems?

Residents say they want CCTV to be installed to help curb the vandalism along with more communication from the council.

Cairncry Court in Aberdeen.
Cairncry Court can be found in Aberdeen’s Cornhill area. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They also want any issues raised during “walk rounds” with council housing officers to be addressed as they feel the same problems are repeatedly reported but never sorted.

However it seems there could be some positive news for Cairncry Court’s residents.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman confirmed that new communal front doors will be installed this week.

Meanwhile, plans are in place to paint over the graffiti which will take place after the new doors are in place.

The spokeswoman added: “Tenants are encouraged to speak with their housing officer or report matters online to us to resolve issues.”

Conversation