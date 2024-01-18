Claims vandals scrawling ‘graphic graffiti’ are forcing residents to flee Cornhill high-rise

Fed up tenants at the Cairncry Court high-rise in Aberdeen say vandals are making their lives a misery – and have even forced some neighbours to move out.

Residents say the Cornhill building is “plagued” with vandalism, claiming the issue has got worse and worse in recent years.

The main door to the building has been broken while graffiti can be found across the walls, stairs and doors of all 15 storeys of the high-rise.

And the frazzled householders claim Aberdeen City Council is failing to respond to the issue – and feel “fobbed off with excuses” whenever problems are reported.

Residents struggle with constant graffiti and broken fixtures

Cairncry Court appears to have a resident graffiti artist who has sprayed their signature tag all over the building.

Attempts have been made to paint over the unsightly work, however it doesn’t take long before it reappears again.

One particular patch next to the lifts on the ground floor has been painted over three times in quick succession, leaving one resident to remark: “It’s a joke”.

An emergency door on the ground floor is now permanently locked over fears drug deals were taking place there.

Cameras had been placed in the corner of the two elevators but they have since been torn down by thugs.

And hoodlums have kicked the front door so much that it’s no longer secure.

Glass has been smashed while fixtures designed to firmly close the door have been broken meaning anyone can just walk in…

‘There is no deterrent in place to stop this’

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous as they feared being targeted, has lived in the high-rise for 24 years.

They believe the trouble started once the council removed the building’s warden.

They said: “The thing that annoys me is the council has spent a lot of money on the whole building with recladding, new windows throughout, lifts and doors.

“But there are a certain number of residents who are deteriorating the building by vandalising it and it seems they are being allowed to.”

The tenant even revealed that some residents found themselves so exasperated with the issues that they decided to move out.

‘Some families are scared to visit’

“The core of the residents are frustrated but a lot of them will just get to their flat and that’s it,” they stated.

“I’ve even heard that some families don’t get visits from their loved ones because of the vandalism.”

But this tenant in particular admitted that they are in no rush to leave the high-rise.

“I love my flat but getting to it is hard – you don’t look at the walls because some of the graffiti on the back staircase is quite graphic.”

They also described the smashed front door as a “total wreck” and added: “The problem is that there is no deterrent in place to stop this kind of thing.”

Is anything being done to stop these problems?

Residents say they want CCTV to be installed to help curb the vandalism along with more communication from the council.

They also want any issues raised during “walk rounds” with council housing officers to be addressed as they feel the same problems are repeatedly reported but never sorted.

However it seems there could be some positive news for Cairncry Court’s residents.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman confirmed that new communal front doors will be installed this week.

Meanwhile, plans are in place to paint over the graffiti which will take place after the new doors are in place.

The spokeswoman added: “Tenants are encouraged to speak with their housing officer or report matters online to us to resolve issues.”