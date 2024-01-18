Alasdair Prott looking to move closer to goal of breaking into squash top-100

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Alasdair Prott looking to move closer to goal of breaking into squash top-100

Prott is competing in the under-23 National Championship in Glasgow this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Inverness squash player Alasdair Prott.
Inverness squash player Alasdair Prott. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Inverness’ Alasdair Prott hopes to move closer to breaking into the world’s top 100 squash rankings by claiming a third successive Under 23 National Championship this weekend.

Prott, who is 22, will make his final appearance in the competition, which is taking place at Scottish Squash Rackets Club.

With a current placing of 125 in the world men’s rankings, Prott, who claimed his first PSA tour victory at the Eastside Open in Australia last year, hopes to kick start another successful year by claiming more title success.

Prott said: “I’m definitely aiming to retain the title again this year, but there are some really good young players in the draw so it’s definitely going to be a challenge.

“This is a great competition because it gives the juniors coming up an opportunity to challenge themselves against slightly older players who have been playing full time.

Inverness squash player Alasdair Prott.
Inverness squash player Alasdair Prott. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Top 100 is definitely still an ambition of mine and hopefully it’s on the cards this year.

“I was getting close but then some other people had some good results and that pushed me down a bit further, so I’m looking to go a few better this year.”

The squash ace is no stranger to SSRC – the club he represents in the West of Scotland multi-club league.

Prott is looking forward to playing at a club he holds in high regard, and added: “The club is going from strength to strength, and it was great to see them winning club of the year a couple of years ago.

“Everyone is buzzing to get on court and I’m sure there will be a great atmosphere at the club this weekend.”

McAlpine looking to continue success in women’s draw

In the women’s draw, 17-year-old Robyn McAlpine from Scotstoun is eyeing her second consecutive victory, as she looks to maintain the form which carried her to the Scottish Junior Open 2023 U19 final in December.

Having become the first player to clinch the U17, U19 and U23 national titles in the same season last year, she has set the bar high and will aim to start the year with a win.

More from Other sports

Skier Kirsty Muir in action on the ski slopes at the Freeski Big Air World Cup event in Beijing, before her injury
Aberdeen skier Kirsty Muir vows to stay positive after ACL injury heartbreak
Wrestler Caleb Valhalla is out for revenge when fighting in Aberdeen. Image: Stomp Photography.
Wrestlezone star Caleb Valhalla gunning for revenge in Aberdeen grudge match
Robbie Johnsto, one of the boxers, impressed for Inverness City ABC
Show goes on as Inverness City ABC boxers impress crowd
Stonehaven's Robert Hudson winning the 2024 Ho Chi Minh City Marathon. Image: Pulse Active.
Stonehaven-raised Robert Hudson 'surprised' after winning Ho Chi Minh City Marathon while on holiday…
Driver Jock Armstrong and co-driver Hannah McKillop celebrate their win at the 2023 Snowman Rally. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Snowman Rally could take place in October
Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club are set to compete in the Scottish Squash National League again. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club raring to make Scottish Squash National League return
Neah Evans, second from left, with her Great Britain team-mates after winning silver in the team pursuit at the European Track Cycling Championships.
Neah Evans wins silver medal in team pursuit at the European Tracking Cycling Championships
Some of the Inverness City ABC boxers, who will feature in Saturday's show at the Drumossie Hotel. Image: Laurie Redfern
Boxing: Show must go on as north fighters gear up to face Workington
Driver Jock Armstrong and co-driver Hannah McKillop celebrate their win at the 2023 Snowman Rally. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Snowman Rally called off after 'late setbacks' leave organisers unable to proceed
Kirsty Muir competes during women's freeski big air final at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup at Big Air Shougang in Beijing. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen skier Kirsty Muir to miss rest of the season due to knee injury

Conversation