Alasdair Prott looking to move closer to goal of breaking into squash top-100

Inverness’ Alasdair Prott hopes to move closer to breaking into the world’s top 100 squash rankings by claiming a third successive Under 23 National Championship this weekend.

Prott, who is 22, will make his final appearance in the competition, which is taking place at Scottish Squash Rackets Club.

With a current placing of 125 in the world men’s rankings, Prott, who claimed his first PSA tour victory at the Eastside Open in Australia last year, hopes to kick start another successful year by claiming more title success.

Prott said: “I’m definitely aiming to retain the title again this year, but there are some really good young players in the draw so it’s definitely going to be a challenge.

“This is a great competition because it gives the juniors coming up an opportunity to challenge themselves against slightly older players who have been playing full time.

“Top 100 is definitely still an ambition of mine and hopefully it’s on the cards this year.

“I was getting close but then some other people had some good results and that pushed me down a bit further, so I’m looking to go a few better this year.”

The squash ace is no stranger to SSRC – the club he represents in the West of Scotland multi-club league.

Prott is looking forward to playing at a club he holds in high regard, and added: “The club is going from strength to strength, and it was great to see them winning club of the year a couple of years ago.

“Everyone is buzzing to get on court and I’m sure there will be a great atmosphere at the club this weekend.”

McAlpine looking to continue success in women’s draw

In the women’s draw, 17-year-old Robyn McAlpine from Scotstoun is eyeing her second consecutive victory, as she looks to maintain the form which carried her to the Scottish Junior Open 2023 U19 final in December.

Having become the first player to clinch the U17, U19 and U23 national titles in the same season last year, she has set the bar high and will aim to start the year with a win.