Bin collection and recycling updates as north-east services cancelled and delayed

Disruption to bin collections and recycling centres is set to continue due to adverse weather.

Due to Scotland’s north-east being hit with snow over the past few days, some council services have been affected.

That’s why the Press & Journal has put together a handy list for all documented bin collection disruption.

No matter if you are from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray or the Highlands and Islands, we have all the latest information you need.

Aberdeen

Disruption to bin collections in Aberdeen is set to continue during the adverse weather today.

Despite no official list of specific areas affected by the disruption, Aberdeen City Council announced yesterday they were not able to complete some collections this week.

Taking to social media, they asked residents to “bear with us”.

A post on Facebook read: “Due to the weather conditions, we have not been able to empty bins from some streets and several routes this week have not been completed.

“Collection crews are doing what they can and will endeavour to return for these bins where possible.

“Residents are asked to leave their bins at the kerbside (if they were due a collection but their bin hasn’t been emptied).

“Please bear with us and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

No disruption to the city’s recycling centres has been reported as of yet.

Aberdeenshire

Disruption to bin collections has already been reported across some parts of Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire Council has announced via their website the areas expected to be affected.

Collections will resume on the next scheduled collection date.

Affected areas:

Dunecht rural.

Ellon rural.

Fisherford.

Glass rural.

Huntly: Brideswell, Bridgend, Drumblade, Gartly, Glens of Foundland, Gordon Way, Green Road, Largue, Logie Newton, Milton Way, Sheena Sharp Drive.

Kinellar.

Kirkton of Skene.

Lyne of Skene.

Potterton rural.

Stuartfield rural.

Delays are also expected to hit recycling centres in the region.

Laurencekirk’s Household Recycling Centre’s opening today has already been delayed as staff attempt to clear snow on site.

Moray

Moray Council have also announced a number of cancellations to recycling and bin services due to weather.

Some route 26 green, recycling and glass bins will not be collected today.

An attempt will be made to collect later in the week.

The areas affected are as follows:

Lower Cabrach.

Cabrach Farm Area.

Bluefolds.

Gallowhill- Smiddy Area.

GlenRinnes Graveyard Area.

Tombreckie.

Glenlivet Lodges.

A number of bins on route 90 were also not able to be collected yesterday, due to challenging road conditions.

The bins will not be collected until the next collection date which is January 30.

Those areas are as follows:

Arndilly – Belnagarrow Road.

Mulben Warehouses to Forgie.

Hill of Muldene.

Loanbank Cottages area.

Bush of Muldearie area.

Keepers Cottage area.

Rowan Brae Farm area.

Aultmore area.

Highlands and Western Isles

Bin collections in the Highlands are also set to be affected by treacherous conditions.

That’s after an amber weather warning was issued in the region for snow after 3pm until Thursday at 6pm.

It is expected that bin collections after that period will be especially challenging.

The Highland Council announced delays to collections in certain areas yesterday as Sutherland, Skye and Localsh were all affected.

A statement on Facebook read: “Adverse weather is affecting bin collections today and yesterday.

“If this affects you please leave your bin out and it will be collected as soon as possible.

Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Shetland

Mainland collections on Shetland will not take place today due to the adverse weather conditions.

Collections are also unlikely to take place tomorrow due to the amber weather warning issued for the island.

The council will attempt a collection in Yell today, although it is subject to delays.

Staff will attempt to collect any missed collections throughout the week.

A post uploaded to the council’s Facebook page read: “Temperatures are forecast to be above freezing later in the week and hopefully road conditions will improve.

“Staff will try to collect any previously missed collections this weekend wherever possible.

“We will prioritise the collection of black bags, rather than recycling collections.”