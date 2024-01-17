Bin collection and recycling updates as north-east services cancelled and delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bin collection and recycling updates as north-east services cancelled and delayed

The Press and Journal has rounded up all the important recycling and bin collection updates for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

By Graham Fleming
Bins
The P&J has all the bin collection updates you need. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Disruption to bin collections and recycling centres is set to continue due to adverse weather.

Due to Scotland’s north-east being hit with snow over the past few days, some council services have been affected.

That’s why the Press & Journal has put together a handy list for all documented bin collection disruption.

No matter if you are from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray or the Highlands and Islands, we have all the latest information you need.

Aberdeen

Disruption to bin collections in Aberdeen is set to continue during the adverse weather today.

Despite no official list of specific areas affected by the disruption, Aberdeen City Council announced yesterday they were not able to complete some collections this week.

Taking to social media, they asked residents to “bear with us”.

A post on Facebook read: “Due to the weather conditions, we have not been able to empty bins from some streets and several routes this week have not been completed.

Portlethen Recycling Centre.
Bin collections are set to be disrupted across the north east. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Collection crews are doing what they can and will endeavour to return for these bins where possible.

“Residents are asked to leave their bins at the kerbside (if they were due a collection but their bin hasn’t been emptied).

“Please bear with us and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

No disruption to the city’s recycling centres has been reported as of yet.

Aberdeenshire

Disruption to bin collections has already been reported across some parts of Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire Council has announced via their website the areas expected to be affected.

Collections will resume on the next scheduled collection date.

Affected areas:

  • Dunecht rural.
  • Ellon rural.
  • Fisherford.
  • Glass rural.
  • Huntly: Brideswell, Bridgend, Drumblade, Gartly, Glens of Foundland, Gordon Way, Green Road, Largue, Logie Newton, Milton Way, Sheena Sharp Drive.
  • Kinellar.
  • Kirkton of Skene.
  • Lyne of Skene.
  • Potterton rural.
  • Stuartfield rural.

Delays are also expected to hit recycling centres in the region.

Laurencekirk’s Household Recycling Centre’s opening today has already been delayed as staff attempt to clear snow on site.

Ellon Recycling Centre
Some bins in the region aren’t able to be reached for collection today Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson.

Moray

Moray Council have also announced a number of cancellations to recycling and bin services due to weather.

Some route 26 green, recycling and glass bins will not be collected today.

An attempt will be made to collect later in the week.

The areas affected are as follows:

  • Lower Cabrach.
  • Cabrach Farm Area.
  • Bluefolds.
  • Gallowhill- Smiddy Area.
  • GlenRinnes Graveyard Area.
  • Tombreckie.
  • Glenlivet Lodges.

A number of bins on route 90 were also not able to be collected yesterday, due to challenging road conditions.

The bins will not be collected until the next collection date which is January 30.

Those areas are as follows:

  • Arndilly – Belnagarrow Road.
  • Mulben Warehouses to Forgie.
  • Hill of Muldene.
  • Loanbank Cottages area.
  • Bush of Muldearie area.
  • Keepers Cottage area.
  • Rowan Brae Farm area.
  • Aultmore area.

Highlands and Western Isles

Bin collections in the Highlands are also set to be affected by treacherous conditions.

That’s after an amber weather warning was issued in the region for snow after 3pm until Thursday at 6pm.

It is expected that bin collections after that period will be especially challenging.

The Highland Council announced delays to collections in certain areas yesterday as Sutherland, Skye and Localsh were all affected.

Inverness snow
<br />Adverse weather will affect recycling services in Inverness and the Western Isles. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A statement on Facebook read: “Adverse weather is affecting bin collections today and yesterday.

“If this affects you please leave your bin out and it will be collected as soon as possible.
Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Shetland

Mainland collections on Shetland will not take place today due to the adverse weather conditions.

Collections are also unlikely to take place tomorrow due to the amber weather warning issued for the island.

The council will attempt a collection in Yell today, although it is subject to delays.

Staff will attempt to collect any missed collections throughout the week.

A post uploaded to the council’s Facebook page read: “Temperatures are forecast to be above freezing later in the week and hopefully road conditions will improve.

“Staff will try to collect any previously missed collections this weekend wherever possible.

“We will prioritise the collection of black bags, rather than recycling collections.”

