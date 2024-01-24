Elgin City complete deals for Mark Gallagher and Ryan MacLeman – as Fin Allen joins Huntly on loan

Elgin City have signed Cove Rangers midfielder Mark Gallagher on loan and made winger Ryan MacLeman’s loan deal from Ross County permanent.

Former Aberdeen youngster Gallagher joined Cove in the summer, but has made just seven starts and six substitute appearances for Paul Hartley’s men.

He spent last season with Highland League side Formartine United, having been released by the Dons the previous year.

SIGNING NEWS ✍🏼 Elgin City are delighted to announce the signing of Mark Gallagher on loan from Cove Rangers for the reminder of the season Mark is a 22 year old midfielder who has made 13 appearances for Cove this season Welcome to the club Mark ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/EdCoBKyOX0 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) January 24, 2024

MacLeman joins Elgin permanently on an 18-month deal, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Borough Briggs.

The 19-year-old is a product of County’s youth system, having signed his first professional contract shortly after the arrival of Malky Mackay as manager in 2021.

Mackay handed him what turned out to be his only Staggies outing in July that year, as a late substitute in a 4-1 victory over Montrose in the League Cup group stage.

MacLeman had spells in the Highland League with Clachnacuddin and Forres Mechanics, before he was given the opportunity to test himself in League Two with Elgin last summer.

SIGNING NEWS ✍🏼 Elgin City are delighted to announce the signing of Ryan MacLeman from Ross County on an 18 month contract! Ryan is no stranger to Elgin, having already played for us 24 times this season and scoring on 3 occasions. So it’s a PERMANENT welcome to Ryan! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JVZrMCd9Ou — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) January 24, 2024

During his temporary spell at the Moray club, MacLeman made 24 appearances for the Black and Whites, netting three goals.

In his last outing for Allan Hale’s side, MacLeman netted the opening goal in a 2-1 victory at home to Peterhead on December 30.

Although he has since been ruled out with a knee injury, MacLeman has now made his Elgin stay permanent.

Allen moves out on loan after signing new deal

City have also allowed Fin Allen to join Huntly on loan – after the young midfielder signed a new contract to remain at Borough Briggs until 2027.

Allen has come through Elgin’s youth system, and was given the opportunity to train with Championship side Caley Thistle in 2022.

The 19-year-old has not featured since the final day of last season, after undergoing a calf operation during the summer.

Allen returned to the bench when Elgin lost out 2-1 to Forfar Athletic in their last outing on January 13, but will now spend the remainder of the season with Hale’s former club at Christie Park.