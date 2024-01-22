A96 restricted in both directions due overturned lorry near Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A96 restricted in both directions due overturned lorry near Huntly

The incident occurred at just after 4.30pm with emergency services dispatched soon after.

By Ross Hempseed
Breaking news image.
Image: DC Thomson.

The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road is currently blocked in both directions due to an overturned lorry.

The incident happened after 4pm on Monday afternoon.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed that a heavy goods vehicle and two cars have been involved in the crash.

Emergency services have been deployed to the scene including police, fire and ambulance.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have sent two appliances plus a heavy rescue vehicle to the scene on the A96 near its junction with the A97 towards Banff.

One appliance remains on scene while the heavy rescue vehicle was not required.

Road operator Amey posted on X: “A96 Huntly blocked in both directions due to overturned lorry.

“Police and Amey are enroute. Take care on approach and delays in area.”

Traffic Scotland has confirmed the A96 is restricted in both directions.

It comes after travel disruption for many across the north and north-east following ferocious winds during Storm Isha last night which left debris including fallen trees on roads.

More as we get it.

