A96 restricted in both directions due overturned lorry near Huntly

The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road is currently blocked in both directions due to an overturned lorry.

The incident happened after 4pm on Monday afternoon.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed that a heavy goods vehicle and two cars have been involved in the crash.

Emergency services have been deployed to the scene including police, fire and ambulance.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have sent two appliances plus a heavy rescue vehicle to the scene on the A96 near its junction with the A97 towards Banff.

One appliance remains on scene while the heavy rescue vehicle was not required.

Road operator Amey posted on X: “A96 Huntly blocked in both directions due to overturned lorry.

“Police and Amey are enroute. Take care on approach and delays in area.”

Traffic Scotland has confirmed the A96 is restricted in both directions.

It comes after travel disruption for many across the north and north-east following ferocious winds during Storm Isha last night which left debris including fallen trees on roads.

More as we get it.