Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We’ll believe it when we see it’: Stonehaven residents react to news of Tesco ‘superstore’ coming to town

If approved, it would form part of the Stonehaven Gateway development and is expected to create around 100 jobs.

By Chris Cromar
Tesco is set to come to Stonehaven - what do locals think?
Tesco is set to come to Stonehaven - what do locals think?

The news that Stonehaven is in line to get its first Tesco “superstore” was revealed today – and has caused quite a reaction online.

If approved, it will form part of the five-acre Stonehaven Gateway development beside the AWPR and is expected to create around 100 jobs.

The P&J has been in Stonehaven today to get people’s thoughts on the announcement.

Nicknamed by some as ‘Co-op Town’, what better place to start than outside the shop on David Street?

Co-op, David Street, Stonehaven.
The Co-op on David Street is one of two in Stonehaven town centre. Image: Google Maps.

‘We’ll believe it when we see it’

One woman, who has lived in Stonehaven for the past 30 years, bluntly predicts that the town “won’t be getting one”.

She said: “We’ll believe it when we see it.”

This belief was a common theme amongst residents, who feel that they have been overpromised and underdelivered when it comes to potential supermarkets.

They said this includes Morrisons, which has still not materialised into bricks and mortar after being approved in 2021. 

Karen Mair chuckled when asked if she heard the news of a Tesco supermarket coming.

Kirsty Mair standing.
Karen Mair has lived in the town all of her life. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

“I’ve lived here all my life and we’ve heard so many stories,” she said.

Although if it does happen, she thinks it would be “good” for the local area as it would create “a bit of competition”.

She said: “It will keep people in the town, because people are going elsewhere for their shopping just now.”

Waiting for passengers at the taxi rank on Allardice Street was local cab driver Mohammed Ali, who welcomed Tesco’s announcement saying “it’s good” for the area.

Mohammed Ali sitting in taxi.
Local cabbie Mohammed Ali says the announcement is “good”. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Gerald and Jeanette Jenkins spoke outside the town’s other Co-op on Market Square.

Mrs Jenkins said although the shop is “handy” to them, they only pop in “now and again” and would welcome another store coming to Stonehaven.

However she said it will be in an “awkward” location for people that did not have a car, adding that having a direct bus route to it “would be nice”.

Co-op, Market Square, Stonehaven.
The Co-op branch in Stonehaven’s Market Square. Image: Scott Begbie/DC Thomson.

Her husband did not hold back, telling The P&J: “There’s not a great deal here at the moment, it’s pretty poor actually.”

Pat Irvine, who was out walking her dog, said she’s always on the lookout for the planned Morrisons.

She insists that “it’ll take years” to build the new Tesco supermarket, but said that if it does become a reality she will stop travelling to Asda in Portlethen to shop.

‘Where’s the footfall for it going to be?’

Mike Hodgson is sceptical about the plans for a new Tesco at Stonehaven Gateway.

Worrying about the lack of infrastructure to get to the out of town site, he said: “Where’s the footfall for it going to be? It’s on the edge of the town, you’ll need a car to get to it.”

He also expressed his concerns about this being a trigger for more development.

Mike Hodgson standing.
Mike Hodgson is sceptical about the plans. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

“If it goes there, what goes after it?” he added.

In a blunt message to decision-makers, Mr Hodgson said: “Put infrastructure in for goodness’ sake.”

The plans, being brought forward by property company Ashfield Land, will be decided by Aberdeenshire Council at a future date.

Stonehaven to get Tesco ‘superstore’

