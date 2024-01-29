Exclusive: Plans for multi-million-pound holiday park at Aberdeen Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Plans for multi-million-pound holiday park at Aberdeen Beach

It is hoped that a new caravan park could turn the city seafront into a holiday destination.

Developers are eyeing up land off the Esplanade to create an Aberdeen beach holiday park.
By Ben Hendry

A new holiday park could be created at Aberdeen Beach – if the council is willing to sell off the land.

City businessman Hamish McDonald is behind a multi-million-pound vision for the visitor site, which would be the first of its kind in the city.

It’s understood it would be built on a large patch of land along the Esplanade.

The potential sale of the area will be discussed behind closed doors by the council’s finance committee on Tuesday.

Land near Aberdeen beach
Who is Hamish McDonald?

Documents published on the council website ahead of the talks indicate that Mr McDonald wants “to acquire land at the Beach Esplanade on which to develop a holiday lodge park”.

The 56-year-old is a director of McDonald Properties Ltd.

And Mr McDonald appears to have some experience in the hospitality business, as he was a director of River Lodge Holiday Park Ltd from 2017 to 2022.

An aerial view Aberdeen beach seafront
Where will it be?

Details are scarce at this stage but it is understood the Aberdeen beach holiday park would be based somewhere off the Esplanade, as it stretches from King Street down to the mouth of the River Don.

The location would allow easy access for vehicles coming off the busy route.

A screenshot from Google Maps showing the area where the Aberdeen beach holiday park could be developed
Is Aberdeen missing a holiday park?

From Laurencekirk to Peterhead and at dozens of spots in between, holidaymakers are able to stay at caravan parks across Aberdeenshire.

Since the Covid pandemic forced people to holiday closer to home, the staycation market has proven lucrative in various parts of the UK.

And last summer, the cost-of-living crisis meant that many chose to eschew trips abroad in favour of exploring Britain.

Whether this continues in 2024 remains to be seen but decades ago, before the advent of package holidays, Aberdeen was something of a hotspot.

Many will have fond memories of a time when “the silver city with the golden sands” was a holiday haven.

A black and white photo of a view along the sands of Aberdeen Beach in 1958
By the 1950s, Aberdeen was known as “Scotland’s leading holiday resort”.

It was this phenomenon city leaders hoped to recapture as they outlined a vision to regenerate the seaside.

Aberdeen beach holiday park comes amid efforts to revive seafront

It’s understood the accommodation plans have been formed to capitalise on an expected surge in interest in Aberdeen’s seafront.

The council’s masterplan for the beach is aimed at making it more of an attraction.

But the only hotel there, the Hilton Doubletree, is currently being used to house asylum seekers and faces an uncertain future beyond that.

An impression of how the Aberdeen beach masterplan could look when finished
In the coming months, work is expected to get under way on a futuristic playpark and events area.

Ultimately, it could also feature a new leisure centre and even a replacement football stadium for the Dons.

Mr McDonald is hoping to speak at the meeting, as the early stages of the holiday park plan take shape.

The future of Aberdeen

