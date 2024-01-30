Exclusive: Council refuses to sell land for £20m Aberdeen beach holiday park – but developer won’t let dream die

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Council refuses to sell land for £20m Aberdeen beach holiday park – but developer won’t let dream die

Hamish McDonald is determined to realise his vision to bring holidaymakers to the seafront.

By Ben Hendry & Denny Andonova
The Aberdeen beach holiday park plans failed to get out of the starting blocks today... But all is not lost.
Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

A businessman’s plans to spend £20 million on an Aberdeen beach holiday park have hit the rocks – but he refuses to give up on his dream.

Entrepreneur Hamish McDonald had optimistically earmarked a plot of land at the city’s Esplanade for the major development.

New images show his vision for about 150 lodges close to the seafront, a plan he said could inject millions into the local economy every year.

The Press and Journal exclusively revealed the proposal, which would be the first of its kind in Aberdeen, on Monday night.

The major plans were front page news. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

What happened during crunch talks on holiday park plan?

On Tuesday, Mr McDonald faced the council’s finance committee as he pleaded for the local authority to consider selling the public land required.

He revealed that he first approached officials about the “ideal” location in the summer of 2021, at a time when the staycation market was booming.

Another view of how the park could look at the spot under discussion. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

Mr McDonald said: “What I am proposing is something that the Aberdeen coastline doesn’t have…

“When you look at Aberdeenshire, there are numerous high quality coastline holiday parks.”

Is Aberdeen missing out without holiday lodges for guests?

The 56-year-old continued: “Since Covid, there has been a move to UK holidays and Aberdeen does not cater to this with holiday lodge accommodation.

“This location has great access to the surrounding facilities, such as golf courses and the beach just to name a few.

“Our plans could bring £4.25m of off-site tourism spend.”

The developer went on to reel off an exhaustive list of seaside spots blessed with their own caravan parks – including Montrose, Stonehaven, Lossiemouth and Peterhead.

The Silver Sands destination at Lossiemouth. Image: DC Thomson
There are lodges at Peterhead Marina. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Why is born and bred Aberdonian the right man to make Aberdeen beach holiday park plans a success?

Mr McDonald also described his professional background, involving “various other lodge parks”.

Facing councillors, he listed his role in the luxury Stewarts Resort at St Andrews, which capitalises on the area’s golfing tourism.

“St Andrews regularly supports golf events with quality accommodation for sponsors and visitors, the same could be true for Aberdeen,” he offered.

And Mr McDonald recently sold a “high-end” 262-lodge site in Luncarty, Perthshire.

He added: “This is not a pipe dream.

“I have the experience to make this happen.”

A design showing how the holiday park on the Esplanade would look. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

Years of discussions before plans go before councillors

As talks progressed since 2021, Mr McDonald sought reassurance that the lodge park could go ahead at the suggested location.

Having been given no indication the site might be a non-starter, he commissioned economic studies outlining the benefits.


The land near Bridge of Don. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

He was later told that the finance committee would need to pave the way for it to progress any further.

Under planning guidelines, the land is currently reserved primarily for community facilities such as a mosque.

But the developer had been hopeful that “positive solutions” could be found to any issues.

What did councillors decide?

Ultimately, the committee voted against entering into talks over the land.

They agreed it was “not considered suitable for this use”.

However, top brass have been asked to “consider” whether there could be scope for the Aberdeen beach holiday park elsewhere along the coastline.

It comes as the local authority drives forward its own masterplan for the seafront, and it was suggested the holiday park could form part of that.

Finance convener Alex McLellan oversaw the decision to explore other seafront sites for the park. Image: Wulle Marr/DC Thomson

‘I’m disappointed but I’m not giving up’

Speaking after the meeting, Mr McDonald admitted he was “deeply disappointed” at talks over the land being ruled out.

He added: “I have spent considerable time and effort on the project, which I truly believe would have brought great benefits to Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen is lagging behind. There are dozens of other coastal locations, and this was a chance for Aberdeen to put itself back on the map as a tourist destination…”

Aberdeen beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He continued: “I understand Aberdeen City Council are open to looking into an alternative location.

“I hope this is the case and the project is given their prompt attention, and look forward to engaging in further discussions.”

Mr McDonald will have to look elsewhere to make his Aberdeen beach holiday park plans a reality. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘I’m passionate about my home city’

And the proud Aberdonian insists he is determined to bring his Aberdeen beach holiday park plans to life.

He said: “I want to provide something here for the benefit of Aberdeen – something we don’t have – and I believe the coastal location will certainly be a fantastic opportunity.

“I’m still keen to proceed with this. By no means, I’m putting this to bed.

“We have a beautiful beach lying there unexposed, and I have a vision for it.

“I’m passionate about my home city, and I believe that there are opportunities here.”

Conversation