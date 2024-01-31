ALL road closures for Aberdeen’s Spectra festival as preparation work begins

Aberdeen’s illuminating festival of light will return next week – with an array of bright displays expected to attract thousands to the city centre.

Spectra will run from February 8 until February 11, with preparations already under way.

More than 14,000 people flocked to the city centre last year.

And this year, Aberdeen City Council expects the event to be even bigger.

To ensure visitors can enjoy the festival in peace, organisers have come up with a detailed plan to keep everyone safe.

A number of streets around Union Terrace Gardens and the surrounding area will close next week as Spectra takes over the Granite City.

We have compiled a handy explainer to help drivers go about all of the restrictions that will be put in place.

Which roads will be closed for Spectra?

The first batch of road closures – including Broad Street – will come into force from February 4.

This is to allow the installation of the displays there.

There will be unique artworks from leading Scottish and international artists at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen Art Gallery, Marischal College and Broad Street.

The following streets will then be closed between 4pm and 11.30pm from February 8 until February 11:

Gallowgate, from Broad Street to Littlejohn Street

from Broad Street to Littlejohn Street Upperkirkgate , from Gallowgate to Schoolhill

, from Gallowgate to Schoolhill Schoolhill , entire length

, entire length Back Wynd , from Schoolhill to Little Belmont Street

, from Schoolhill to Little Belmont Street Harriet Street , from Schoolhill to Loch Street

, from Schoolhill to Loch Street Union Terrace , from Union Street to Rosemount Viaduct

, from Union Street to Rosemount Viaduct Rosemount Viaduct , from Schoolhill to Skene Street

, from Schoolhill to Skene Street Broad Street , from Union Street to Upperkirkgate

, from Union Street to Upperkirkgate Blackfriars Street and St Andrews Street ,

from Rosemount Viaduct to Crooked Lane

and , from Rosemount Viaduct to Crooked Lane Queen Street , from Broad Street to Shoe Lane

, from Broad Street to Shoe Lane Netherkirkgate, from Broad Street to St Cathrine Wynd

Broad Street will also be closed from 11.50pm on February 4 until 11.50pm on Fenruary 13.

However, this isn’t expected to affect drivers too much given that the road is usually only open to buses.

To ease traffic in the area, Flourmill Lane – just behind the Esslemont Bar and Restaurant – will be open two-ways from 4pm to 11.30pm, February 8-11.

Where can I park?

Naturally, nobody will be allowed to park on the streets that will be shut for the duration of the festival.

The only exception will be Littlejohn Street and Queen Street, which will still be accessible to blue badge holders.

Other drivers, however, will need to find a parking space somewhere else.

Visitors would still be able to drive into town for the festival – but they trip will also include a short walk to the installations.

There are several designated parking lots for drivers – the closest being the Denburn car park, as well as the ones at Trinity Centre and Bon Accord Centre.

Other options will be parking at Union Square or at the car park on Shiprow, and on Loch Street.

What about blue badge holders?

All of the restrictions will apply to blue badge holders as well.

However, they will still be able to park on Littlejohn Street and Queen Street.

What are the alternative routes you can take at Spectra?

There are two main routes for drivers to avoid all of the road closures in place.

For those traveling from south of the city, your best bet to get across the centre quickly and stress-free would be via College Street and Denburn Road.

Drivers coming down Union Street from west end should turn right onto Crown Street and then take the same route via College Street.

The situation is pretty much the same for visitors from north of the city.

The alternative route would be taking Skene Street (or any other street leading to Woolmanhill Roundbout) to get to Denburn Road and then College Street.