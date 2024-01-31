ALL road closures for Aberdeen’s Spectra festival as preparation work begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

ALL road closures for Aberdeen’s Spectra festival as preparation work begins

We have compiled a handy explainer, detailing which streets to avoid and the best alternative routes.

By Denny Andonova
Upperkirkgate packed with visitors during last year's Spectra festival.
Preparations for this year's Spectra festival have already begun - with a number of road closures coming into force from February 4.

Aberdeen’s illuminating festival of light will return next week – with an array of bright displays expected to attract thousands to the city centre.

Spectra will run from February 8 until February 11, with preparations already under way.

More than 14,000 people flocked to the city centre last year.

And this year, Aberdeen City Council expects the event to be even bigger.

Massive queues of visitors were formed in Aberdeen city centre last year. Image: Ian Georgeson/PA Wire.

To ensure visitors can enjoy the festival in peace, organisers have come up with a detailed plan to keep everyone safe.

A number of streets around Union Terrace Gardens and the surrounding area will close next week as Spectra takes over the Granite City.

We have compiled a handy explainer to help drivers go about all of the restrictions that will be put in place.

Preparations for this year’s Spectra have already begun at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Which roads will be closed for Spectra?

The first batch of road closures – including Broad Street – will come into force from February 4.

This is to allow the installation of the displays there.

There will be unique artworks from leading Scottish and international artists at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen Art Gallery, Marischal College and Broad Street.

His Majesty’s Theatre was lit up last year during the Spectra festival. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The following streets will then be closed between 4pm and 11.30pm from February 8 until February 11:

  • Gallowgate, from Broad Street to Littlejohn Street
  • Upperkirkgate, from Gallowgate to Schoolhill
  • Schoolhill, entire length
  • Back Wynd, from Schoolhill to Little Belmont Street
  • Harriet Street, from Schoolhill to Loch Street
  • Union Terrace, from Union Street to Rosemount Viaduct
  • Rosemount Viaduct, from Schoolhill to Skene Street
  • Broad Street, from Union Street to Upperkirkgate
  • Blackfriars Street and St Andrews Street,
    from Rosemount Viaduct to Crooked Lane
  • Queen Street, from Broad Street to Shoe Lane
  • Netherkirkgate, from Broad Street to St Cathrine Wynd
Spectra road closures
This maps shows the road closures that will be put in place for the festival. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Broad Street will also be closed from 11.50pm on February 4 until 11.50pm on Fenruary 13.

However, this isn’t expected to affect drivers too much given that the road is usually only open to buses.

To ease traffic in the area, Flourmill Lane – just behind the Esslemont Bar and Restaurant – will be open two-ways from 4pm to 11.30pm, February 8-11.

View of the Spectra light show at Union Terrace Gardens last February. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Where can I park?

Naturally, nobody will be allowed to park on the streets that will be shut for the duration of the festival.

The only exception will be Littlejohn Street and Queen Street, which will still be accessible to blue badge holders.

Other drivers, however, will need to find a parking space somewhere else.

Spectra road closures
Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Visitors would still be able to drive into town for the festival – but they trip will also include a short walk to the installations.

There are several designated parking lots for drivers – the closest being the Denburn car park, as well as the ones at Trinity Centre and Bon Accord Centre.

Other options will be parking at Union Square or at the car park on Shiprow, and on Loch Street.

What about blue badge holders?

All of the restrictions will apply to blue badge holders as well.

However, they will still be able to park on Littlejohn Street and Queen Street.

Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

What are the alternative routes you can take at Spectra?

There are two main routes for drivers to avoid all of the road closures in place.

For those traveling from south of the city, your best bet to get across the centre quickly and stress-free would be via College Street and Denburn Road.

Drivers coming down Union Street from west end should turn right onto Crown Street and then take the same route via College Street.

All alternative routes during Spectra will be via Woolmanhill Roundabout. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The situation is pretty much the same for visitors from north of the city.

The alternative route would be taking Skene Street (or any other street leading to Woolmanhill Roundbout) to get to Denburn Road and then College Street.

Giant light-up Aberdeen letters to be put into storage as Spectra takes over Union Terrace Gardens

