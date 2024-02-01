Deadline day latest: Aberdeen have REJECTED low-ball bids for Duk; Dons tried for Mattie Pollock loan AND permanent deal this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deadline day latest: Aberdeen have REJECTED low-ball bids for Duk; Dons tried for Mattie Pollock loan AND permanent deal this month

The Dons are still hoping to bolster their defensive options before tonight's 11.30pm deadline.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK in Greece. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK in Greece. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have rejected offers for striker Duk and are making signing a new centre-half their main focus ahead of the transfer window closing this evening.

Cape Verde international Duk was absent from Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Dundee and has been linked with Spanish side Leganes.

The Press and Journal understands the Dons have rejected several bids from clubs across Europe for the 23-year-old, who moved to Aberdeen from Benfica B in July 2022.

It is understood Benfica would be due a percentage – possibly as high as 50% – of any transfer fee if Duk completes a move away from Pittodrie.

Duk was named Aberdeen’s player of the year and players’ player of the year last season and the bids received by the Dons so far have not been close to their valuation of the player.

Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Or Dadia, Rhys Williams and Vicente Besuijen have all departed during the window with Dadia and Williams returning to their parent clubs following disappointing loan spells.

Besuijen has joined Dutch side FC Emmen on loan for the rest of the season.

As it stands, the Dons are not anticipating any more departures today.

Midfielder Killian Phillips, who joined on loan from Crystal Palace, has been Aberdeen’s only new arrival so far.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has joined the Reds on a deal until the end of the season.

Despite not having a manager following the sacking of Barry Robson on Wednesday, Aberdeen are still keen to add to their squad today.

Defender is Aberdeen deadline day signing priority

With Slobodan Rubezic and Stefan Gartenmann both out injured, the Dons are determined to bolster their defensive options for the second half of the campaign.

Aberdeen were hoping to bring Watford defender Mattie Pollock back to the club.

We understand they tried to sign the 22-year-old on loan AND also made an attempt to land the player on a permanent deal.

Mattie Pollock is set to remain with Watford for the rest of the season. Image: SNS.

But Watford have decided to keep Pollock at the club for the rest of the season following his impressive display against Southampton in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Dons were hoping to sign Wigan Athletic defender Jason Kerr, however, the former St Johnstone captain is expected to remain with the Latics.

Kerr recently returned to action for League One Wigan after more than a year out following a serious knee injury, and started their defeat to Stevenage at the weekend.

The Reds have yet to confirm how long Rubezic will be out, but it is expected the Montenegro international could be facing months on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone last week.

Aberdeen weighing up bid to make Neil Warnock boss until end of season

 

 

 

 

