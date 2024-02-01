Deadline day latest: Aberdeen have REJECTED low-ball bids for Duk; Dons tried for Mattie Pollock loan AND permanent deal this month

Aberdeen have rejected offers for striker Duk and are making signing a new centre-half their main focus ahead of the transfer window closing this evening.

Cape Verde international Duk was absent from Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Dundee and has been linked with Spanish side Leganes.

The Press and Journal understands the Dons have rejected several bids from clubs across Europe for the 23-year-old, who moved to Aberdeen from Benfica B in July 2022.

It is understood Benfica would be due a percentage – possibly as high as 50% – of any transfer fee if Duk completes a move away from Pittodrie.

Duk was named Aberdeen’s player of the year and players’ player of the year last season and the bids received by the Dons so far have not been close to their valuation of the player.

Or Dadia, Rhys Williams and Vicente Besuijen have all departed during the window with Dadia and Williams returning to their parent clubs following disappointing loan spells.

Besuijen has joined Dutch side FC Emmen on loan for the rest of the season.

As it stands, the Dons are not anticipating any more departures today.

Midfielder Killian Phillips, who joined on loan from Crystal Palace, has been Aberdeen’s only new arrival so far.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has joined the Reds on a deal until the end of the season.

Despite not having a manager following the sacking of Barry Robson on Wednesday, Aberdeen are still keen to add to their squad today.

Defender is Aberdeen deadline day signing priority

With Slobodan Rubezic and Stefan Gartenmann both out injured, the Dons are determined to bolster their defensive options for the second half of the campaign.

Aberdeen were hoping to bring Watford defender Mattie Pollock back to the club.

We understand they tried to sign the 22-year-old on loan AND also made an attempt to land the player on a permanent deal.

But Watford have decided to keep Pollock at the club for the rest of the season following his impressive display against Southampton in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Dons were hoping to sign Wigan Athletic defender Jason Kerr, however, the former St Johnstone captain is expected to remain with the Latics.

Kerr recently returned to action for League One Wigan after more than a year out following a serious knee injury, and started their defeat to Stevenage at the weekend.

The Reds have yet to confirm how long Rubezic will be out, but it is expected the Montenegro international could be facing months on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone last week.