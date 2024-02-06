Banchory Singers get ready to celebrate 40 years of entertaining

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banchory Singers get ready to celebrate 40 years of entertaining

The group will bid farewell to their musical director who is preparing to depart after three decades in the role.

By Ellie Milne
Banchory Singers' festive concert 2023
The musical group will celebrate their 40th anniversary this year. Image: Banchory Singers.

The Banchory Singers have been entertaining the community for the past four decades.

From care homes and churches, to shopping centres and castles, the dedicated choir members have performed on many stages to many a happy audience since forming in 1984.

Their rehearsals and annual concerts provide a rewarding outlet for north-east residents who love to sing with each of their gatherings said to be “punctuated by laughter”.

This year, the Banchory Singers, including four of their founding members, will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a special programme at their spring concert on May 11.

Doctor Roger Williams (right) conducts the Banchory Singers in St Ternan's Church for the Messiah For All performance at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre
Doctor Roger Williams (right) conducts the Banchory Singers in St Ternan’s Church for the Messiah For All performance at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre in April 1988. Image: Aberdeen Journals Ltd/DC Thomson.

The event will also mark the end of musical director Tara Leiper’s 30-year association with the group.

Tara, who is originally from Elgin, applied for the conductor position after graduating as a music education student in 1994.

“They’re a great group of people,” she said. “They’ve all embraced my way of rehearsing with no words or music.

“When we perform we don’t have anything in front of us so we do the same in rehearsals. It’s about what our ears are doing, we learn by ear so there is a lot of repetition.”

Three decades as musical director

Tara Leiper at piano
Tara Leiper has been the musical director for Banchory Singers since 1994. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

One of Tara’s highlights of her three decades with Banchory Singers was a choir visit to Cassdorf in Germany in the 1990s.

The north-east singers have also hosted a choir from Austria whose conductor invited Tara on to the stage for a waltz during their performance.

“I am not a dancer,” she added. “So, I was just smiling on the outside at the time, but looking back, that was definitely a stand-out moment.

“They gifted us a lovely brass bell as well, which I’ll pass on to the new musical director.”

Banchory Singers performing at the Spring Concert at the Town Hall, Banchory in June 2011
Banchory Singers performing at the Spring Concert at the Town Hall, Banchory in June 2011. Image: Submitted.

After 30 years of dedication to the group, Tara has decided now is the right time to move on.

“I’m juggling a lot of projects all the time,” she said. “It was getting to a stage something had to give so I thought after 30 years, it felt right to leave this role to keep my other plates spinning.”

Anyone who is interested in taking over the musical director role has until February 29 to submit an application.

Special concert for Banchory Singers’ 40th anniversary

The Banchory Singers, who are often seen performing in their signature red fleeces, say the secret to their 40-year success is the “social and personal benefits” the singers gain from being part of the group.

Banchory Singers exercise their vocal chords ahead of a Christmas concert in December 1994
Banchory Singers exercise their vocal chords ahead of a Christmas concert in December 1994. Image: Aberdeen Journals Ltd/DC Thomson.

They added each member feels “great satisfaction” from learning each season’s repertoire.

For the upcoming anniversary concert, they will perform some old favourites from the past 40 years, followed by a new selection to show their intention “to keep looking ahead”.

