Banchory Singers get ready to celebrate 40 years of entertaining

The Banchory Singers have been entertaining the community for the past four decades.

From care homes and churches, to shopping centres and castles, the dedicated choir members have performed on many stages to many a happy audience since forming in 1984.

Their rehearsals and annual concerts provide a rewarding outlet for north-east residents who love to sing with each of their gatherings said to be “punctuated by laughter”.

This year, the Banchory Singers, including four of their founding members, will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a special programme at their spring concert on May 11.

The event will also mark the end of musical director Tara Leiper’s 30-year association with the group.

Tara, who is originally from Elgin, applied for the conductor position after graduating as a music education student in 1994.

“They’re a great group of people,” she said. “They’ve all embraced my way of rehearsing with no words or music.

“When we perform we don’t have anything in front of us so we do the same in rehearsals. It’s about what our ears are doing, we learn by ear so there is a lot of repetition.”

Three decades as musical director

One of Tara’s highlights of her three decades with Banchory Singers was a choir visit to Cassdorf in Germany in the 1990s.

The north-east singers have also hosted a choir from Austria whose conductor invited Tara on to the stage for a waltz during their performance.

“I am not a dancer,” she added. “So, I was just smiling on the outside at the time, but looking back, that was definitely a stand-out moment.

“They gifted us a lovely brass bell as well, which I’ll pass on to the new musical director.”

After 30 years of dedication to the group, Tara has decided now is the right time to move on.

“I’m juggling a lot of projects all the time,” she said. “It was getting to a stage something had to give so I thought after 30 years, it felt right to leave this role to keep my other plates spinning.”

Anyone who is interested in taking over the musical director role has until February 29 to submit an application.

Special concert for Banchory Singers’ 40th anniversary

The Banchory Singers, who are often seen performing in their signature red fleeces, say the secret to their 40-year success is the “social and personal benefits” the singers gain from being part of the group.

They added each member feels “great satisfaction” from learning each season’s repertoire.

For the upcoming anniversary concert, they will perform some old favourites from the past 40 years, followed by a new selection to show their intention “to keep looking ahead”.