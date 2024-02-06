Greenkeepers at ‘hidden gem’ golf club hailed for 35 years of work on course that ‘wows visitors’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greenkeepers at ‘hidden gem’ golf club hailed for 35 years of work on course that ‘wows visitors’

James and Stanley started work on the same day all the way back in 1989.

By Shanay Taylor
James Whyte and Stanley Stephen are being recognised for 35 years service to the club. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Inverallochy Golf Club celebrated two of its greenkeepers today for achieving 35 years of service at the club.

Stanley Stephen and James Whyte were recognised for their “unwavering commitment” to turn Inverallochy Golf Course into a “hidden gem” within the north-east.

The golf club was formed in 1884 and is an 18-hole links course that plays to more than 5,000 yards from the back tees.

With “stunning” views of the sea, Inverallochy golf course stands out from the crowd.

Greenkeepers celebrate 35 years of service

Stanley Stephen, 62, and James Whyte, 51 became the first full-time greenkeepers of the course back in 1989.

Stanley and James joined the club 35 years ago. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

Speaking of their milestone, the pair agreed that it has “passed in a flash” adding, they “don’t know where the years have gone.”

Stanley who is the head greenkeeper of the course was also club champion four years running.

James started out as Stanley’s apprentice all those years ago.

Sharing how happy he is with their work over the years, James said: “I’m very happy with our work. It’s never a thought to come in, even when the weather is rubbish.”

While Stephen added: “It’s a real privilege to have worked here for so long. Everyone here has been great. We love our job.”

They also thanked the current club captain, Brian Pirie, 54, as well as members of the committee for their continued support.

‘One of the best greens in the north-east’

Members of the committee and former club captains were all there to celebrate the pair for their continued hard work.

George Young, 73, who lives nearby in Cairnbulg recalls meeting the pair when they first started.

“I was here when they both started on the same day. There has been huge changes in the course since that time.”

Jimmy Ritchie, 73, who was also in the committee for many years and was captain of the club three times said that there was a “real boost” when Stanley and James took on the role.

While Alec Ritchie, 68, who also lives in Inverallochy shared: “Between the three greenkeepers, there is over 96 years of experience, which you don’t hear of nowadays.”

David Wade is the club’s third assistant greenkeeper, who was accumulated 26 years of service.

Stanley and Stephen were presented with their awards from Brian Pirie.

George, Jimmy and Alec shared how Inverallochy has some of the “best greens in the north-east”, especially in summer.

Time and time again they have heard countless visitors say that the condition of the greens are better than anywhere else they have putted on.

Adding: “The greenkeepers are brilliant and so is the club.”

Inverallochy adding more members

There are more than 300 members in the club – with more people out with the village joining every year, according to club captain Brian.

He said: “We see more and more people outwith the village joining. Here at Inverallochy, we take immense pride in our greenkeeping staff.

“A special acknowledgment goes out to Stanley and James Whyte, both marking an impressive 35 years of dedicated service to the club.

“Despite facing challenging winter weather in recent months, our team led by Stanley and James has diligently worked to ensure year-round playability at Inverallochy Golf Course.

James Whyte and Stanley Stephen are being recognised for 35 years service to the club.<br />Pictures by JASON HEDGES

Brian added: “A heartfelt thank you extends to the entire greenkeeping team for their continuous dedication, ensuring Inverallochy remains in top-notch condition.

“The club committee and members deeply appreciate their unwavering commitment and devotion to maintaining the excellence of our club.”

