Spectra: Watch stunning drone footage as light festival returns to Aberdeen

Have a look at the displays from the sky ahead of tonight's launch event.

By Graham Fleming
Stunning shots over Union Terrace Gardens show the city centre lit up from the sky. Image Calum Stuart
Stunning drone footage over Aberdeen showcases the city’s Spectra installations from the sky.

As the Granite City’s festival of light gets under way this evening, new footage has been revealed to capture its true beauty.

Panning over Union Terrace Gardens and Marischal College from height, gawkers can see the show from a completely different perspective.

The new multicoloured attractions of Union Terrace Gardens in particular pop out against the backdrop of the city’s grey, granite streets.

A top-down view of Mariscal College’s new iridescent ‘suspended light-beams’ also delight.

Festival to get under way tonight

The footage emerges as tonight marks the beginning of the 10th anniversary of Aberdeen’s Spectra light show.

Getting under way from 5.30pm tonight until Sunday, excitable visitors have already began to flock to the attractions.

Spectra map
A variety of different attractions will be on show across the city from today.

19 different artists will be on display across the city.

Among the highlights – a large-scale 3D projection will be displayed over Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Spectra visitors taking in the sights.
Thousands of visitors will flock to the festival. Image: Ian Georgeson.

The Remembrance Hall will feature “Butterfly Dream,” which includes a dazzling flock of luminous butterflies.

Five different events, including “Spin me a Yarn,” will be located in Union Terrace Gardens.

His Majesty's Theatre.
A large projection will be shown over His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Ian Georgeson.

Marischal College and Marischal Square have also been bathed in light with a variety of different patterns strewn between it’s walls.

Schoolhill will also include a pop-up workshop, with two displays that will roam around the various exhibitions.

The Northern Lights Programme and Wandering Performers will also feature all across Spectra’s different sites.

Marischal College
Suspended lights have taken over Marischal College. Image: Ian Georgeson.

Spectra will attract ‘thousands of visitors’

Councillor Martin Greig, Aberdeen City Council’s Culture Spokesperson, said: “Over the past decade, Spectra has grown to become one of the cultural highlights in the North East.

“We are looking forward to enjoying all of the delights of this spectacular programme, alongside the many thousands of visitors.”

