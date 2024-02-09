Two-vehicle crash closes A96 between Keith and Huntly

Traffic has been brought to a standstill on the A96 following a two-vehicle crash north of Cairnie.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road shortly after 5pm this evening following reports of a collision.

The incident happened north of Ashgrove Filling Station, between Keith and Huntly.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the road is closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic due to debris on the carriageway.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured following the crash.

Two fire appliances tasked to A96 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the collision by police.

Two appliances from Huntly and Keith were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters made the vehicle safe.

One appliance remains at the scene alongside police.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow.