Waves crash up to Aberdeen Beach Promenade as high-tide floods threaten north-east coast

Aberdonians were being urged to avoid Aberdeen Beach during high tide this afternoon amidst a host of flood warnings.

Aberdeen City Council issued an urgent warning telling walkers to stay away from the beauty spot in light of the adverse conditions.

The restrictions were imposed between 2pm and 2.30pm as coastal communities brace for impact from the waves.

Pictures taken at Aberdeen Beach this afternoon show large amounts of spray coming from the sea as waves lashed the seafront.

Spectators braved the conditions to watch the action unfold, despite warnings to avoid the area.

The city council shared the Sepa warning on their social media page.

Sepa issued a total of 28 flood warnings and alerts for communities across Scotland.

High tides and harsh weather conditions are expected to cause widespread flooding on low-lying land, roads and properties.

Warnings issued for Tarbert and Locheport in the Western Isles have now been lifted, leaving 26 in place.

Flood warnings are in effect in the following areas:

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire:

Stonehaven

Rosehearty to Fraserburgh

Aberdeen Coastal

Highlands/Moray:

Helmsdale to Embo

Rockfield to Balintore

Findhorn to Lossiemouth

Spey viaduct to Spey Bay

Orkney:

Churchhill Barriers

Sanday

Westray

Western Isles:

Ardmore to Loch Carnan

Baleshare

Lochmaddy

Stornoway

Flood alerts are also in place in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside, Orkney Shetland and the Western Isles.

Ferries struggle to dock due to tidal conditions

The harsh weather conditions have also been disrupting lifeline ferry services.

NorthLink‘s MV Hrossey was unable to dock in Aberdeen Harbour for three hours this morning due to adverse weather.

Operators have warned sailings to Kirkwall could suffer a similar fate, while arrival into Lerwick on Monday morning could be as much as two hours late.

The firm’s sister vessel MV Hjaltland is in dry dock and will not be in operation.

Rough seas are also affecting freight services, forcing vessels to leave earlier due to tidal restrictions in Aberdeen.

Clean-up operation underway to repair damage

Flooding has been causing chaos in the north-east, prompting warnings for walkers to stay away.

Waves as high as 40ft crashed into Stonehaven Harbour on Saturday, leaving pathways un-walkable and fences destroyed.

Walkers were told to stay away from the promenade as police cordoned off the area.

Police have confirmed the area has since reopened to public access.

In a statement, posted on their social media page, a spokesman said: “Access to Stonehaven Harbour has returned to normal following yesterday’s adverse weather. Thank you to all who shared our messaging.”

Boddam Harbour, near Peterhead, was also left in a state of ruin this weekend after two-storey waves caused critical damage to the harbour wall.

The harsh weather conditions caused a boat to crash and left the pier fully and partially destroyed.

A major clean-up operation is now underway with volunteer harbour master Rob Young appealing for help.

The Moray village of Kingston was also subject to flooding this weekend as the fifth breached the coast during high tide.

Pictures taken in the area show extensive flooding to areas along the coastline.

Coastal communities to remain “vigilant” in the eye of the storm

This morning, officials from Sepa are warning further misery is on the horizon, following high tide at 2.30pm.

Residents are being encouraged to remain vigilant amidst the storm of disruption coming their way.

In a statement, posted on their website, they wrote: “A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that flooding from the sea is expected to affect low lying land, roads and properties.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”