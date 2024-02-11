Waves crash up to Aberdeen Beach Promenade as high-tide floods threaten north-east coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Waves crash up to Aberdeen Beach Promenade as high-tide floods threaten north-east coast

Members of the public were asked not to go near Aberdeen Esplanade, Promenade and Footdee at high tide over fears for safety.

By Michelle Henderson
Waves lash against Aberdeen seafront as spectators look on.
Waves lashed against Aberdeen seafront this afternoon as people were warned to stay away from the beauty spot during high tide. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Aberdonians were being urged to avoid Aberdeen Beach during high tide this afternoon amidst a host of flood warnings.

Aberdeen City Council issued an urgent warning telling walkers to stay away from the beauty spot in light of the adverse conditions.

The restrictions were imposed between 2pm and 2.30pm as coastal communities brace for impact from the waves.

Spectators watch as the waves hit the seafront creating a large amount of spray.
Spectators turned out to watch the spectacle, despite warnings to avoid the area during high tide. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Pictures taken at Aberdeen Beach this afternoon show large amounts of spray coming from the sea as waves lashed the seafront.

Spectators braved the conditions to watch the action unfold, despite warnings to avoid the area.

The city council shared the Sepa warning on their social media page.

Pictures taken at the Aberdeen beauty spot show the scale of the conditions facing coastal communities as more than 20 flood warnings remain in place. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Waves came crashing over the beachfront. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Sepa issued a total of 28 flood warnings and alerts for communities across Scotland.

High tides and harsh weather conditions are expected to cause widespread flooding on low-lying land, roads and properties.

Warnings issued for Tarbert and Locheport in the Western Isles have now been lifted, leaving 26 in place.

Flood warnings are in effect in the following areas:

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire:

  • Stonehaven
  • Rosehearty to Fraserburgh
  • Aberdeen Coastal

Highlands/Moray:

  • Helmsdale to Embo
  • Rockfield to Balintore
  • Findhorn to Lossiemouth
  • Spey viaduct to Spey Bay
police van sits next to a cordon at Stonehaven Harbour as waves crash into the pier.
Police cordoned off Stonehaven harbour as 40ft waves crashed into the pier. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Orkney:

  • Churchhill Barriers
  • Sanday
  • Westray

Western Isles:

  • Ardmore to Loch Carnan
  • Baleshare
  • Lochmaddy
  • Stornoway

Flood alerts are also in place in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside, Orkney  Shetland and the Western Isles.

Ferries struggle to dock due to tidal conditions

The harsh weather conditions have also been disrupting lifeline ferry services.

NorthLink‘s MV Hrossey was unable to dock in Aberdeen Harbour for three hours this morning due to adverse weather.

Operators have warned sailings to Kirkwall could suffer a similar fate, while arrival into Lerwick on Monday morning could be as much as two hours late.

The firm’s sister vessel MV Hjaltland is in dry dock and will not be in operation.

Rough seas are also affecting freight services, forcing vessels to leave earlier due to tidal restrictions in Aberdeen.

Clean-up operation underway to repair damage

Flooding has been causing chaos in the north-east, prompting warnings for walkers to stay away.

A road closed sign was erected, blocking off access to Stonehaven seafront.
Stonehaven seafront was closed to the public on Saturday due to the adverse weather.Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Waves as high as 40ft crashed into Stonehaven Harbour on Saturday, leaving pathways un-walkable and fences destroyed.

Walkers were told to stay away from the promenade as police cordoned off the area.

Police have confirmed the area has since reopened to public access.

In a statement, posted on their social media page, a spokesman said: “Access to Stonehaven Harbour has returned to normal following yesterday’s adverse weather. Thank you to all who shared our messaging.”

Boddam Harbour, near Peterhead, was also left in a state of ruin this weekend after two-storey waves caused critical damage to the harbour wall.

Parts of Boddam Harbour have been destroyed
Parts of Boddam Harbour have been destroyed as waves crashed into the pier. Image: Boddam Harbour.

The harsh weather conditions caused a boat to crash and left the pier fully and partially destroyed.

A major clean-up operation is now underway with volunteer harbour master Rob Young appealing for help.

The Moray village of Kingston was also subject to flooding this weekend as the fifth breached the coast during high tide.

Pictures taken in the Kingston area show a large area of land submerged under flood water. Image: James Mackie.

Pictures taken in the area show extensive flooding to areas along the coastline.

Coastal communities to remain “vigilant” in the eye of the storm

This morning, officials from Sepa are warning further misery is on the horizon, following high tide at 2.30pm.

Residents are being encouraged to remain vigilant amidst the storm of disruption coming their way.

In a statement, posted on their website, they wrote: “A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that flooding from the sea is expected to affect low lying land, roads and properties.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Body Shop
'Worried' Body Shop workers in Inverness and Aberdeen 'not told anything' as chain on…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a rogue trader and 15-year-old murder accused
Benji savagely attacked a little girl in Aberdeen.
Birthday party horror: Mum and daughter in court after Staffie mauls toddler
Pictured are volunteers at the newly built flooding defence at the River Dee in Ballater.
No more sleepless nights? How heroes used 150 tonnes of Balmoral sand to build…
Boddam Harbour has been washed away in today's storms.
'It's only a matter of time': Heartfelt plea after critical damage in Boddam Harbour
Union Street from Above.
'Aberdeen, get ready for a game-changer': New soft play centre to open on Union…
Stonehaven seafront
Walkers advised to avoid Stonehaven seafront after shocking damage
An ambulance on its way to the incident
Cyclist suffered spinal fracture in crash at busy Aberdeen roundabout
Spectra radiating joy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Crowds turn out for second night of Spectra, despite heavy winds
The A96 was closed for three hours. Image: Google Maps.
A96 between Keith and Huntly reopens after two-vehicle crash