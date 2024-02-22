You bird it here first: Live animals arrive at Haudagain pet store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

You bird it here first: Live animals arrive at Haudagain pet store

Budgies, gerbils and guinea pigs now available at Pets & Care in Aberdeen.

By Graham Fleming
Otto pictured with a hamster.
Customers can now see live animals on show at Pets & Care. Graham Fleming/DCT Media.

Live animals have finally made their way to the Haudagain after pet shop owner Otto Varga’s licence was granted.

Pet lovers will now be able to buy birds, gerbils, guinea pigs and more at the Pets & Care store.

Checking back in for the first time after the store opened back in November 23, we were shown a whole new section which houses the cute companions.

Pets & Care
Pets & Care will stock everything you need for your furry friends. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Otto, 40, even laid out his plans for expansion of the live pets section which is sure to excite animal lovers in the city.

He has also added a number of new products which are sure to delight keepers of all different types of animals.

Speaking to the P&J, he claimed that the new department of the store, which is based in the former Blockbuster unit, has gone down a treat.

Budgies a big hit at Haudagain store

He said: “We have birds now, like budgies, finches and canaries.

“We also have small animals like gerbils and hamsters as well – we had guinea pigs but we just recently sold out so we are looking to get more in.

“Eventually we will get fish here as well, we are hoping by the summer we should have them.

The small birds have proved popular with the locals. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

“Birds are quite unique in Aberdeen, so we have had large interest in that.

“At Christmas time we had canaries that were singing away in the shop and the customers were loving it – it was crazy.

“Since we sell cages and all accessories like treats and everything, we think it has gone down well.

“It’s not just for new customers looking to take on a new pet, it’s for people who want to come back for anything they might need.”

Gerbils have landed in the store too. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

Progress report after three months in Haudagain

After living in Aberdeen for more than nine years after moving from Hungary, Otto along with his wife Agnes has been fulfilling his ‘dream’ of owning his own pet emporium.

He added: “Christmas has been busier, January has been more quiet, so we’d love to see more customers coming through the door.

“We have a lot of new natural treats and food for all different types of animals, and new products most weeks.

“The Haudagain location is great – there’s lots of parking spaces so customers really appreciate that.

“We do spend a lot of time with the customers so I think they like that.

Otto has been living out his dream of owning his own pet store. Image: DC Thomson.

“We like taking pictures with the pets that people bring in and we upload them on our Facebook page.

“So far it’s positive on that front.

“We are looking to put a sign up soon so that customers can better know where we are.

“It’s a shame that the Taco Bell shut down here, I’m not sure what happened but yeah we were serving some of their customers.

“The biggest difficulty is getting customers to see us from the Great Northern Road, but we have signs and banners going up to help direct people to us.”

Otto’s three must-have items

With a number of new additions in the shop since Otto and Agnes opened in November, the owner shared with the P&J three essential buys for any pet owner.

Magnetic dog collar

An easily removable collar which fits dogs of any size, Otto recommends this item to anyone who has difficulty with fiddly clasps and clips.

Otto recommends his magnetic dog collar’s. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

Freeze-dried treats 

Available in many different flavours, these bags of treats have proved popular so far with local dogs in the area.

Freeze dried treats are proving popular with dogs all over the city. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

Bubble gun toy

Guaranteed to keep dogs “occupied for hours” this toy has been a best seller for Pets & Care since opening in November.

Bubble toys have sold well since being stocked this month. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire school crossing patrollers will be jobless by the summer.
Breaking: ALL school crossing patrollers across Aberdeenshire axed despite fears streets 'aren't safe'
Councillor Ann Ross
Banchory councillor quits 'toxic' Tories over 'bullying' in dramatic budget announcement
The Aldi store in Portlethen Aberdeenshire.
Aldi recruitment drive: Supermarket offers eye-watering salary in hunt for Aberdeen store manager
Clifford Low, who was caught filming young girls on an Aberdeen bus
Charity tin thief caught filming young girls on Aberdeen bus
Cars on flooded street.
Building resilience: charity’s vital guide to emergency planning in Aberdeenshire
Someone holding a plastic sealed bag of M-cat which a dealer was caught with in Aberdeen
M-cat dealer claimed he was just sharing with friends at gig
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver crashed Jaguar at Aberdeen roundabout after boozy lunch
The terrace of refurbished units in Dyce, 1-8 Woodlands Road, is in the centre of this aerial photograph.
Early interest in Aberdeen industrial units rescued from bulldozer
Aberdeen taxi driver William Cameron had nothing to say to The P&J when asked about decision to revoke his licence - or what had led to it. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen taxi driver took thousands from widow's bank account as she cared for dying…
Toff shared her favourite things about the north-east on her Instagram. Image: Instagram.
Georgia Toffolo shares her must-visit list as she 'falls in love' with the north-east