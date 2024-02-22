‘It’s lovely to see a Tesco in town’: First customer through the door of new Express shop thanks staff for ‘special’ treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s lovely to see a Tesco in town’: First customer through the door of new Express shop thanks staff for ‘special’ treatment

Margaret Godsman, 75, was presented with a bouquet of flowers by staff at the Kirkton Road store.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The brand-new store opened in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson.
Stonehaven residents have said how “lovely” it is to finally see a Tesco in town.

The doors of the new express store, located on Kirkton Road, opened for the first time at 8am today.

The UK’s largest supermarket took over Kirkton Road petrol station, previously owned by the Co-op, in December last year.

Often nicknamed ‘Co-op Town’, Stonehaven locals said they were “excited” to have their options for grocery shopping expand.

First costumer at Stonehaven Tesco shares excitement

Margaret Godsman casually walked into the store with her daughter Denise this morning, to discover they were the first customers.

Born and raised in the Aberdeenshire town, Mrs Godsman told The P&J that being the first member of the public through the door was a “really nice” feeling.

Margaret and her daughter Denise were the first customers at the new Stonehaven Tesco. Image: Denise Godsman

“They made me feel very special,” said the 75-year-old.

She explained: “They welcomed me with a lovely bouquet of flowers and a beautiful box of biscuits and cakes.

“The staff in the store are very lovely. It was really nice of them.”

Stonehaven Tesco ‘a great addition to the town’

Mrs Godsman told The P&J that she’s “very happy” because “it’s lovely to see a Tesco in Stonehaven”.

She explained that until now, she had to go all the way to the Tesco in Newtonhill to do her weekly shop.

Now, she will only need to walk 10 minutes to get her groceries.

A balloon arch greeted customers on opening day. Image: DC Thomson.

She said: “It’s a great addition to the town and although it’s just a Tesco Express, it’s very well stocked. I was very impressed today.

“I think people are pleased to see a Tesco in town.”

She added that she only got a few items as her main intention was just to wander around the store.

“I will go back today just to have another look,” she said.

Work is still being done to the forecourt but the store was open to customers. Image: DC Thomson.

All you need to know about the new Stonehaven Tesco

The new Tesco Express is only a four-minute walk from the railway station and a 24-minute walk from the beach.

The store and post office opened today, with the petrol station due to open in April.

The supermarket will open daily from 6am to 11pm.

A Tesco Spokesperson said “We’re excited to have opened our new Stonehaven store.

“The store is on hand to help to serve the local community and provide great value to our customers, offering a wide product range, alongside the benefits of Tesco Clubcard and Clubcard Prices.”

