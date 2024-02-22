‘It’s lovely to see a Tesco in town’: First customer through the door of new Express shop thanks staff for ‘special’ treatment

Stonehaven residents have said how “lovely” it is to finally see a Tesco in town.

The doors of the new express store, located on Kirkton Road, opened for the first time at 8am today.

The UK’s largest supermarket took over Kirkton Road petrol station, previously owned by the Co-op, in December last year.

Often nicknamed ‘Co-op Town’, Stonehaven locals said they were “excited” to have their options for grocery shopping expand.

First costumer at Stonehaven Tesco shares excitement

Margaret Godsman casually walked into the store with her daughter Denise this morning, to discover they were the first customers.

Born and raised in the Aberdeenshire town, Mrs Godsman told The P&J that being the first member of the public through the door was a “really nice” feeling.

“They made me feel very special,” said the 75-year-old.

She explained: “They welcomed me with a lovely bouquet of flowers and a beautiful box of biscuits and cakes.

“The staff in the store are very lovely. It was really nice of them.”

Stonehaven Tesco ‘a great addition to the town’

Mrs Godsman told The P&J that she’s “very happy” because “it’s lovely to see a Tesco in Stonehaven”.

She explained that until now, she had to go all the way to the Tesco in Newtonhill to do her weekly shop.

Now, she will only need to walk 10 minutes to get her groceries.

She said: “It’s a great addition to the town and although it’s just a Tesco Express, it’s very well stocked. I was very impressed today.

“I think people are pleased to see a Tesco in town.”

She added that she only got a few items as her main intention was just to wander around the store.

“I will go back today just to have another look,” she said.

All you need to know about the new Stonehaven Tesco

The new Tesco Express is only a four-minute walk from the railway station and a 24-minute walk from the beach.

The store and post office opened today, with the petrol station due to open in April.

The supermarket will open daily from 6am to 11pm.

A Tesco Spokesperson said “We’re excited to have opened our new Stonehaven store.

“The store is on hand to help to serve the local community and provide great value to our customers, offering a wide product range, alongside the benefits of Tesco Clubcard and Clubcard Prices.”