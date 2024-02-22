Dingwall – the town where it’s Christmas every day

Do you wish it could be Christmas every day?

If you do, then Dingwall may be the place for you.

The Highland town’s festive lights on the High Street are still up as of February 22 – 59 days after Xmas day.

Some locals are delighted the bright lights are still in situ, however others are getting frustrated at the potential cost to the public purse.

Help required to pull down Dingwall’s Christmas lights

Jack Shepherd from Dingwall Community Council is one of two people who usually help put up and take down the Christmas lights.

He told The P&J tonight that he broke his leg in December and has unable to get up the ladder to unplug or take down the lights.

The other person who assists is currently working in Belfast at the moment.

Mr Shepherd is planning to reach out to people tomorrow to see if they may be able to help him take the lights down.

Dingwall locals react to town’s perpetual Christmas

One local quipped on social media: “Keep them up it’s nearly Christmas – actually it’s Christmas every day living here in Dingwall.”

Another said: “Love when the decorations go up early.”

Another cracked: “It’s Dingwall, they are a couple of months behind the rest of the world!”

Dingwall resident’s concern over public electricity bill

While some see the funny side over the long overdue takedown of the lights, others do not.

Some residents have taken to social media to voice their worries over the energy wasted by the festive decorations.

William Hogg said this isn’t the first time this has happened.

He said: “It’s a disgrace with all this electricity being wasted. It wasn’t until March last year when it was turned off.”