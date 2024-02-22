Dingwall – the town where it’s Christmas every day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Dingwall – the town where it’s Christmas every day

The P&J discovers the reason why the High Street's Xmas lights are still switched on in February.

By Graham Fleming
Christmas lights are still on full display in Dingwall despite it being the middle of February. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Christmas lights are still on full display in Dingwall despite it being the middle of February. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Do you wish it could be Christmas every day?

If you do, then Dingwall may be the place for you.

The Highland town’s festive lights on the High Street are still up as of February 22 – 59 days after Xmas day.

Some locals are delighted the bright lights are still in situ, however others are getting frustrated at the potential cost to the public purse.

Dingwall High Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Help required to pull down Dingwall’s Christmas lights

Jack Shepherd from Dingwall Community Council is one of two people who usually help put up and take down the Christmas lights.

He told The P&J tonight that he broke his leg in December and has unable to get up the ladder to unplug or take down the lights.

The other person who assists is currently working in Belfast at the moment.

Mr Shepherd is planning to reach out to people tomorrow to see if they may be able to help him take the lights down.

Light fixture in Dingwall pictured this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Dingwall locals react to town’s perpetual Christmas

One local quipped on social media: “Keep them up it’s nearly Christmas  – actually it’s Christmas every day living here in Dingwall.”

Another said: “Love when the decorations go up early.”

Another cracked: “It’s Dingwall, they are a couple of months behind the rest of the world!”

When did you take your lights down? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Dingwall resident’s concern over public electricity bill

While some see the funny side over the long overdue takedown of the lights, others do not.

Some residents have taken to social media to voice their worries over the energy wasted by the festive decorations.

An inflatable Santa visible from the town’s rooftops. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

William Hogg said this isn’t the first time this has happened.

He said: “It’s a disgrace with all this electricity being wasted. It wasn’t until March last year when it was turned off.”

Three men in hospital with serious injuries after Inverness crash

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by John Ross. James to headline HebCelt Picture shows; James. unknown. Supplied by HebCelt Date; 21/02/2024
Alt-rock legends James to headline HebCelt music festival this summer
The signs outside NHS HIghland headquarters at Assynt House in Inverness. They are white with blue writing. It reads NHS HIghland, Assynt House, NHS Highland parking.
NHS Highland apologise after being 'named and shamed' by HMRC for failing to pay…
Clint Leveque and Claire Leveque Clint Leveque told the P&J losing his daughter is the the "worst feeling" possible. Images: Facebook.
Shetland murder probe: Dad describes heartbreak of losing daughter five years after wife died…
Building a new Belford Hospital has been put on hold. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Day of action planned to voice anger over delays to new Belford Hospital
This former police station in Lairg is being auctioned off.
Highland police station going under hammer at £145,000
Typhoon fighter jet.
Nato wargames to begin off Highland coast
The forestry land surrounds the landmark castle.
Carbisdale Castle owner reveals new land purchase after mass resignation of local community councillors
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The body of Donald Patience, 45, was discovered underneath a duvet cover at the bottom of his stairs by police who responded to reports of a burglary at the end terrace house in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester. Picture shows; The body of Donald Patience, 45, was discovered underneath a duvet cover at the bottom of his stairs by police who responded to reports of a burglary at the end terrace house in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester.. N/A. Supplied by Greater Manchester Police Date; Unknown
Murder accused caught outside dead Highland man's home with latex gloves and labradoodle
To go with story by David Mackay. Donald Patience killed in Manchester burglary Picture shows; Donald Patience. Unknown. Supplied by Greater Manchester Police Date; Unknown
Man goes on trial accused of murdering Highland dog owner
Consultations were held on Skye and Raasay becoming a national park. Image: VisitScotland.
Skye, Wester Ross and Affric and Loch Ness drop out of the running to…