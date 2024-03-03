Amputee Aberdeen taxi driver told off for wearing jeans and stopping to adjust fake leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Amputee Aberdeen taxi driver told off for wearing jeans and stopping to adjust fake leg

Billy McKenzie, who has no left leg, faced criticism for stopping his car near the airport as his fake leg was "giving him gyp".

By Alastair Gossip
Taxi driver Billy McKenzie leaving Aberdeen Town House after being given a formal warning for offences including stopping to adjust his fake leg. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Taxi driver Billy McKenzie leaving Aberdeen Town House after being given a formal warning for offences including stopping to adjust his fake leg. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

An amputee Aberdeen taxi driver has been admonished for wearing baggy jeans that fit his prosthetic – and stopping his car in a layby to adjust the fake leg.

The city licensing committee  – some denim-clad themselves – put a formal warning on Billy McKenzie’s record after four complaints were lodged against him.

One was filed by a sweary passenger, while another was for stopping to adjust his fake leg.

Breaching taxi licence conditions is a criminal offence – though councillors agreed he had “an explanation for each and every” allegation.

‘I may not be a clothing expert but…’ Aberdeen taxi driver was wearing baggy jeans for his fake leg

Aberdeen taxi drivers have a dress code which demands dress trousers or skirts on their lower half.

Jeans, t-shirts, tracksuits trousers or tops and trainers are all banned.

Unite the Union brought Tommy Campbell out of retirement to represent Mr McKenzie at the licensing committee hearing.

Billy McKenzie "definitely in jeans" after the taxi driver's row with a passenger at Aberdeen railway station. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Billy McKenzie “definitely in jeans” after the taxi driver’s row with a passenger at Aberdeen railway station. Image: Aberdeen City Council

“The reason the trousers are quite baggy is Billy doesn’t have a left leg. He is an amputee from just below the hip. The prosthetic limb he is wearing needs him to wear baggy trousers.”

Mr McKenzie had claimed he had thought they could be classed as chinos.

He conceded: “If that is the case I will not wear them again. But I thought they were classed as trousers.”

Aberdeen taxi driver snapped in jeans after dispute with foul-mouthed taxi passenger

Conservative councillor Ken McLeod said: “I may not be an expert on clothing but from the photograph I am looking at, Mr McKenzie is not wearing chinos.

“Those are definitely jeans.”

Aberdeen taxi driver Billy McKenzie stopped in a layby near the airport to adjust his fake leg - and was given a formal warning for his trouble. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Aberdeen taxi driver Billy McKenzie stopped in a layby near the airport to adjust his fake leg – and was given a formal warning for his trouble. Image: Aberdeen City Council

An incriminating snap had been taken by a husband and his pregnant wife who launched a foul-mouthed tirade at the taxi driver when he asked them to use both doors to enter his vehicle.

The pair agreed to leave his black Mercedes 350 for another taxi.

But as Mr McKenzie loaded up a suitcase into his boot for his next railway station fare, they surprised him with their camera phone, councillors were told.

‘I dinna gie a f*** if she’s pregnant’

They later complained.

“I dinna gie a f*** if she’s pregnant, no climbing on seats,” they claimed he said.

But the dad-to-be admitted to a sweary return: “I pointed out to him we never climbed on any f***ing seats and I don’t care for his f***ing attitude.

“I make no apologies for swearing at all.”

Billy McKenzie did not look pleased to be photographed by The P&J after his licensing hearing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Billy McKenzie did not look pleased to be photographed by The P&J after his licensing hearing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Walking with a crutch at the Town House, Mr McKenzie claimed the husband had been cursing first, which had prompted him to react as he did.

The couple also complained that about Mr McKenzie’s “very average Mercedes and disgraceful appearance”, as well as the taxi driver not displaying his ID badge.

Mr McKenzie said it was pinned to his jumper and possibly hidden beneath his jacket, and that he would ensure it was “always visible” in the future.

Complaint follows confusion of Aberdeen taxi’s car park crash

The Aberdeen taxi driver also was reprimanded for a woman he had crashed into taking down his phone number incorrectly.

Councillors were told he had taken full responsibility for the crash in the car park of the Beach Boulevard retail park.

He had given the other driver his name, address, vehicle registration and taxi plate number – but his phone number was taken done wrongly.

Realising something had gone wrong, Mr McKenzie sought her out after four days of silence, Mr Campbell said.

The blue badge holder was also probed for his use of a disabled space, which he had reversed out of as he collided with her stationary car in a queue.

Aberdeen taxi driver warned for… stopping to adjust his fake leg

Mr McKenzie also faced scrutiny for his presence at the airport.

He faced one complaint for picking up a pre-booked fare at Bristows heliport in November.

Aberdeen taxi driver Billy McKenzie's black Mercedes at the CHC helicopter terminal, where he picked up a fare. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Aberdeen taxi driver Billy McKenzie’s black Mercedes at the CHC helicopter terminal, where he picked up a fare. Image: Aberdeen City Council

It was a pre-booked fare, though the complainer argued it was too close to an airport rank to be allowed in any case.

And pictured at the same terminal a few months before, Mr McKenzie explained away another complaint.

“I had just taken someone to (CHC) Scotia heliport. I was coming round the corner and my leg was giving me a bit of gyp.

“So  I stopped in the layby, not at the pick up point, to adjust my leg.

“That’s why the door was open. There’s no one in my car as the photo shows.”

Formal warning despite having an explanation for ‘each and every incident’

Dressed in a suit, the Lib Dem vice-convener of the licensing committee Steve Delaney accepted the explanations for each offence.

“From what I am hearing, an explanation has been given for each and every incident,” he said.

“There is quite a number of incidents – quite a number of complaints – that have come to us.

“But I don’t feel there is sufficient evidence to necessarily take anything any further.”

But then, SNP councillor Neil Copland pressed for a formal warning to be placed on Mr McKenzie’s record.

Independent councillor Kairin van Sweeden, who looked to be wearing black jeans, and Labour’s Graeme Lawrence, in blue jeans, were among councillors who agreed to the reprimand unanimously.

Unite grandee Mr Campbell told The P&J the council had been “unfair” in giving Mr McKenzie a warning.

He added: “I would ask them to reconsider.”

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Google Map screenshot of Gilbert Road in Bucksburn, Aberdeeb
Police called after dogs attack XL bully in Bucksburn
Rosemount Viaduct.
Man charged following 3am crash on Rosemount Viaduct
Stonehaven mum Abby McDonald during her charity skydive.
Sky's the limit as Stonehaven mum takes on 10,000ft skydive to raise funds for…
The crash occurred on the B9029 between Maud and Old Deer. Image: Google Maps.
Teenager arrested following three-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire which left two people in hospital
Nitazenes is the latest powerful pharmaceutical worrying those who offer addiction supports. Image: John Wilkie/DC Thomson
Problem drug you've never heard of singled out as Aberdeen wages war on substance…
Developers are eyeing up land off the Esplanade to create an Aberdeen beach holiday park.
Man's 'love affair' with cars on rocks as he's banned for 78mph danger-driving
Improvements to the lighting at St Nicholas Kirk would just be the start of the new city centre plans.
Dazzling plans to bring year-round spirit of Spectra to Aberdeen city centre - with…
11
Aberdeen food writer Julia Bryce made her TV debut on Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil, eating with host Philip Rosenthal. Image: Julia Bryce
Aberdeen food writer makes Netflix debut on award-winning show 'Somebody Feed Phil'
Hannah Chowdhry bought a home in Torry in June 2023 She wasn't told there might in Raac in the roof. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Torry residents reeling from bombshell RAAC news plan protest
The veteran fishermen have been banned from their local harbour. Front - Michael McDonnell, Gilbert McDonnell, and back - Robert Barton, William McDonnell and Stephen Barnard. Image: Duncan Brown.
'Devastated' Sandhaven fishermen banned from harbour

Conversation