Aberdeen taxi driver took thousands from widow’s bank account as she cared for dying husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen taxi driver took thousands from widow’s bank account as she cared for dying husband

William Cameron's taxi licence has been revoked over claims he took £8,000 from the pensioner without her knowledge.

Aberdeen taxi driver William Cameron had nothing to say to The P&J when asked about decision to revoke his licence - or what had led to it. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen taxi driver William Cameron had nothing to say to The P&J when asked about decision to revoke his licence - or what had led to it. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

An Aberdeen taxi driver has been stripped of his licence after taking thousands of pounds from a widow’s bank account.

William Cameron is accused of withdrawing around £8,000 from the pensioner’s account without permission.

He had been trusted to take out money for her as she nursed her dying husband through illness in 2021.

She’s now raised fears she might not have been Mr Cameron’s only victim.

The taxi driver of 20 years, did not appear at his hearing in front of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee on Wednesday.

But he claims that he never once took money from his alleged victim’s account without permission.

On Wednesday night, Mr Cameron told The P&J he had not heard the committee’s ruling.

He declined to comment when informed his licence had been revoked.

‘Not fit and proper’ to be an Aberdeen taxi driver

Despite his claims of innocence, Aberdeen councillors unanimously voted to tear up his taxi licence, deeming him “not a fit and proper person” to have one.

Alasdair Taylor, a senior associate at Burnett and Reid, made the case for Mr Cameron to lose his job.

Solicitor Alasdair Taylor urged Aberdeen City Council's licensing committee to consider William Cameron's licence to be a taxi driver. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Solicitor Alasdair Taylor urged Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee to consider William Cameron’s licence to be a taxi driver. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

He raised a formal complaint in August about the taxi driver, on behalf of his then 71-year-old client.

In a written submission, Mr Taylor told councillors: “In 2021, [my client] spent much of
the year caring for her husband up until his death in August.

“While [she] was not housebound, due to the need to care for her husband, she rarely left the house.

“Over this period, she and her husband were befriended by William Cameron, a
taxi driver, who would regularly run errands for them, which included going to the ATM to withdraw money for her.”

Missing money uncovered after husband’s death

At that time, Mr Taylor said, the taxi driver was facing money troubles.

And the couple agreed to lend their friend cash.

Aberdeen taxi driver William Cameron speaking to The P&J on his doorstep on Wednesday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen taxi driver William Cameron speaking to The P&J on his doorstep on Wednesday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But, after the death of her husband, Mr Taylor said it “became apparent that, when taking out money for [my client], Mr Cameron had also been withdrawing cash for his own use”.

“After being challenged on this, Mr Cameron admitted what he had done and agreed to repay the money but only did so to a limited extent,” he added.

The unauthorised cash withdrawals were reported to police.

Concerns widow ‘may not be the only individual of whom Aberdeen taxi driver has taken advantage’

But the woman wanted to settle the matter without any inevitable consequences for Mr Cameron’s job.

So in June 2022, the pair agreed a scheme for the taxi driver to pay back the £8,000 at a rate of £100 a week.

William Cameron had his taxi driving licence revoked by Aberdeen City Council on Wednesday. Image: DC Thomson
William Cameron had his taxi driving licence revoked by Aberdeen City Council on Wednesday. Image: DC Thomson

But, the solicitor Mr Taylor narrated: “It will come as no surprise to be informed that [Mr Cameron] failed to keep up the payments.”

Having paid back only £600, debt collectors were then enlisted to claw back the cash – to no avail.

The alleged theft has been raised again with police since but – “perhaps surprisingly,” said Mr Taylor – officers have “declined to take further action”.

He concluded: “Insofar as Mr Cameron has failed to take advantage of the opportunity given to him, and due to our client’s concerns that she may not be the only individual of whom he has taken advantage, she considers it appropriate that his actions be considered when assessing whether or not he is a fit and proper person to hold a taxi licence.”

Ruling on Aberdeen taxi driver Cameron’s licence delayed for six months

Mr Cameron, who had his hearing delayed last September and December while he sought legal advice, was not at Aberdeen Town House to face the charges.

Licensing committee vice-convener Steve Delaney did not think William Cameron was a "fit and proper" person to be a taxi driver in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Licensing committee vice-convener Steve Delaney did not think William Cameron was a “fit and proper” person to be a taxi driver in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In response to the solicitor’s 600-word submission, the – now former – taxi driver offered only 12.

“I did not take any money without permission.

“Sent from my iPhone.”

Licensing committee vice-convener Steve Delaney urged colleagues to revoke Mr Cameron’s licence as he was not a “fit and proper person” to hold one.

All agreed.

Inside Aberdeen Uber row as woman at heart of debate speaks out – and council confirms ‘no special treatment’ for global giant

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Someone holding a plastic sealed bag of M-cat which a dealer was caught with in Aberdeen
M-cat dealer claimed he was just sharing with friends at gig
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver crashed Jaguar at Aberdeen roundabout after boozy lunch
The terrace of refurbished units in Dyce, 1-8 Woodlands Road, is in the centre of this aerial photograph.
Early interest in Aberdeen industrial units rescued from bulldozer
Toff shared her favourite things about the north-east on her Instagram. Image: Instagram.
Georgia Toffolo shares her must-visit list as she 'falls in love' with the north-east
Police car at A96 crash
Woman in 'critical but stable condition' after crash on A96 near Kintore
Could Cove and Newtonhill be getting their own train stations.
Could Cove and Newtonhill FINALLY be getting their own train stations?
The northern end of Market Street, all the way up to Union Street, is inside the LEZ, as shown in this artist's impression. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Men in court after £285,000 of cannabis found in Market Street flats
Image of the empty unit on 105 Union Street that has been transformed into a mini art gallery.
'We turned one empty unit into mini gallery - now we want to make…
Hanover Street Primary School in Aberdeen may have to wait for any improvements. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Victorian schools left to crumble as work hit by RAAC crisis - but Ferryhill…
Morag Harp standing.
89-year-old charity shop manager 'forced' to retire as Aberdeen store to close

Conversation