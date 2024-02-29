Aberdeenshire Larder ceases trading after 70 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire Larder ceases trading after 70 years

The third-generation, family-run butcher in Ellon has left customers out of pocket after it closed suddenly yesterday.

By Bailey Moreton
Aberdeenshire Larder has closed suddenly after trading for 70 years, leaving customers out of pocket.

The Ellon business, located on Broomiesburn Road, ceased trading as of February 28.

An automated message has been set up on it’s phone line, saying liquidators have been appointed.

The message says: “Thank you for calling Aberdeenshire Larder. Sadly we have ceased trading as of today, the 28th of February.

“Liquidators have been appointed and we will be in touch with customers and suppliers.”

When sending an email to the sales team, customers are told: “We regret to inform you that Aberdeenshire Larder has now ceased trading.”

The butcher is located at Balmacassie Industrial Estate in Ellon

Aberdeenshire Larder has been proud of its high-quality, local produce

Aberdeenshire Larder was established in 1950 when John Christie Bain opened his first butcher’s shop in the small village of Tarves.

On its website, the owners said they pride themselves on being a third-generation, family-run butcher who “specialise in wild, Scottish game & venison sourced from the lush Aberdeenshire fields on the doorstep of our premises in Ellon”.

A blurb online: “Situated in the heart of the Buchan countryside, we are passionate about curating a ‘larder’ of locally sourced produce and ingredients to our customers and have been for over 70 years.”

The business has been proud of it’s high-quality, local produce

Ellon larder owners kept it in the family

Three years ago, two of the owners – mother and daughter Charmaine Bain and daughter Anne-Marie – spoke to The P&J about keeping their business in the family.

They said working so closely together in such a highly-pressured environment often had its obstacles, but neither minded as they take on different aspects of the business.

Anne-Marie said she considered herself “incredibly lucky” to be able to work with her mum.

She said: “My mum is a very calm person and her day-to-day presence in the business is re-assuring for us all. As a result, there’s not much I don’t enjoy about my job and I count myself incredibly lucky that this is the case.

“Like lots of working mums, my days are pretty full and I find myself sending emails at odd hours and working weekends!

“I know my team who are mums are doing the same, in fact I’m in awe of the mums who are juggling work and home schooling.”

Charmaine and Anne-Marie Bain with Anne-Marie’s daughter, Rose, pictured in 2021. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Larder closure leaves customers out of pocket

Jackie Gray, 58, went into the business for the first time last week and ordered a weekly shopping pack worth £132.

The food was meant to be delivered on Thursday morning, but she received an email saying the order had been cancelled due to inefficient stock levels.

She said: “It’s a bad time economically. I’ve maybe lost £132 but by goodness they’re going to lose their livelihoods.

“It hasn’t put us off, we’ll definitely be still shopping locally.”

The Press & Journal has reached out to Aberdeenshire Larder for more details.

Ellon chemist cordoned off after raid 

Conversation