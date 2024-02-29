Aberdeenshire Larder ceases trading after 70 years

Aberdeenshire Larder has closed suddenly after trading for 70 years, leaving customers out of pocket.

The Ellon business, located on Broomiesburn Road, ceased trading as of February 28.

An automated message has been set up on it’s phone line, saying liquidators have been appointed.

The message says: “Thank you for calling Aberdeenshire Larder. Sadly we have ceased trading as of today, the 28th of February.

“Liquidators have been appointed and we will be in touch with customers and suppliers.”

When sending an email to the sales team, customers are told: “We regret to inform you that Aberdeenshire Larder has now ceased trading.”

Aberdeenshire Larder has been proud of its high-quality, local produce

Aberdeenshire Larder was established in 1950 when John Christie Bain opened his first butcher’s shop in the small village of Tarves.

On its website, the owners said they pride themselves on being a third-generation, family-run butcher who “specialise in wild, Scottish game & venison sourced from the lush Aberdeenshire fields on the doorstep of our premises in Ellon”.

A blurb online: “Situated in the heart of the Buchan countryside, we are passionate about curating a ‘larder’ of locally sourced produce and ingredients to our customers and have been for over 70 years.”

Ellon larder owners kept it in the family

Three years ago, two of the owners – mother and daughter Charmaine Bain and daughter Anne-Marie – spoke to The P&J about keeping their business in the family.

They said working so closely together in such a highly-pressured environment often had its obstacles, but neither minded as they take on different aspects of the business.

Anne-Marie said she considered herself “incredibly lucky” to be able to work with her mum.

She said: “My mum is a very calm person and her day-to-day presence in the business is re-assuring for us all. As a result, there’s not much I don’t enjoy about my job and I count myself incredibly lucky that this is the case.

“Like lots of working mums, my days are pretty full and I find myself sending emails at odd hours and working weekends!

“I know my team who are mums are doing the same, in fact I’m in awe of the mums who are juggling work and home schooling.”

Aberdeenshire Larder closure leaves customers out of pocket

Jackie Gray, 58, went into the business for the first time last week and ordered a weekly shopping pack worth £132.

The food was meant to be delivered on Thursday morning, but she received an email saying the order had been cancelled due to inefficient stock levels.

She said: “It’s a bad time economically. I’ve maybe lost £132 but by goodness they’re going to lose their livelihoods.

“It hasn’t put us off, we’ll definitely be still shopping locally.”

The Press & Journal has reached out to Aberdeenshire Larder for more details.